Amy Coney Barrett has some ‘splainin’ to do on white racism

Amy Coney Barrett has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Last week, Judge Barrett said the death of George Floyd from “racist” police was “very personal” to her.

She worried that someday her adopted black children -- and grandchildren -- might suffer the same kind of “brutality.”

She even told the national audience turned in to her Supreme Court confirmation hearing that her family cried about all the violence white racism could wreak upon them.

One way or another, sooner or later, Judge Barrett’s family will learn the real threat to their safety in their new hometown of Washington, D.C. is not white racism but black violence: How black crime is so wildly out of proportion and how so many reporters and public officials -- and federal judges -- are in denial, deceit, and delusion about it.

What then?

How is Judge Barrett going to let her children know about all the Metros they cannot ride, all the schools they cannot attend, all the parts of town -- black neighborhoods -- they must not visit because white people are just not safe there?

So many examples. So few tears shed for the victims of black crime.

How about the white kids visiting D.C. on a college inspection tour?

From the moment they stepped on the campus of Howard University -- America’s most notorious black college -- they were threatened, assaulted, and robbed. Then run out of the cafeteria and off the college grounds because they were white, and one was wearing a Trump hat.

The school paper opined about how proud they were of the Howard students for protecting their school. Soon after the school president tweeted in agreement.

Judge Barrett should know the students and staff of Howard are equally hostile to white neighbors who want to stroll through their campus on a Sunday afternoon.

They mutter something about black sacred ground and how they cannot let white people desecrate it. All that was A-Okay with the Washington Post.

Who is going to tell the judge and her family to beware?

How about the Marine so heroic that a statue of him rescuing a comrade under fire in Iraq greets every new recruit in Parris Island and Camp Pendleton?

He was waiting in line for a hamburger in McDonald’s just a few blocks from the White House when a large group of fellas and lovely ladies started taunting him about Black Lives Matter. Outside, a few minutes later, they beat him within an inch of his life -- all on high tech video.

When the Washington Post got around to reporting the story weeks later, dozens and dozens of Post readers said the Marine must have said something racist to them. After all, black people do not just go around attacking white people for no reason whatsoever.

But that is exactly what happened there -- and it is hardly an isolated event.

Two years ago, during the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse reminded us that not all racial bias and violence is accompanied by signs and slogans. Prosecutors and judges use patterns to establish bias all the time in American courts, he said.

Judge Barrett better learn to recognize that pattern real quick. Pro tip: 85 percent to 95 percent of inter-racial crime and violence in America is black on white. Seventy-five percent of mass shooters are black. Black on white rape outnumbers white on black by a factor of 10,000 to one.

Violent crime in D.C. is a black thing.

How about all the black violence against commuters on the D.C. Metro? My favorite example is when a group of black people almost killed the husband of an NPR executive while his wife waited to greet him at the station.

That story never made it to NPR. But every hour of every day NPR reminds of us relentless black victimization, relentless white racism, all the time, everywhere that explains everything.

They call that Critical Race Theory.

And how many Capitol Hill staffers and media member have decided their adopted town is safe, only to find out the hard way -- often too late -- about their fatal misjudgment?

Maybe Judge Barrett lives in a legal bubble where solutions to violent crime are straightforward: Go to jail.

That’s not how they roll in D.C., where black crime is excused as a reaction to white racism. And if the perpetrator is really a victim of white racism, then they really don’t have any business in jail, do they?

A now-famous law professor at Georgetown University said just that in an opinion piece he wrote for the Post. He said if black jurors felt the black defendant was a victim of racism, they should not convict him.

And oh yeah, all black people are victims of white racism. That is why crime is the new black entitlement.

The city named an entire park to enshrine this fairy tale of black victimization and white racism: Black Lives Matter Plaza, right in front of the White House.

Judge Barrett might want to look up the Washington Post story about how the city council decided it was not really fair to keep violent black teenagers behind bars. So they let them out, creating a crime wave with more than 100 murders.

When do we tell the children that their mom’s predecessor, Notorious RBG, was also a victim of black violence in Georgetown? As was John Kerry’s wife.

This is a very long list of black crime, violence, murder and denial in Washington D.C. on hiking and biking trails, restaurants, parks, homes, stores, restaurants, schools… you name it.

All wildly out of proportion. All ignored by Judge Barrett as she focuses on the minuscule percentage of white cop on black violence and ignores the tsunami of victims of black violence.

We call that the Greatest Lie of our Generation. And it is troubling to see how eagerly Judge Barrett has swallowed it hook, line and dangerously delusional sinker.

Colin Flaherty i(@ColinFlaherty) is the author of the #1 Amazon bestsellers, Don’t Make the Black Kids Angry and White Girl Bleed A Lot. You can also catch his podcasts everywhere except iTunes.

