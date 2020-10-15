Abortion: More than Just a 'Single Issue'

"Progressive" politicians condescendingly brand pro-lifers as "single-issue voters" and abortion as a "single-issue." This straw man subtly dismisses pro-lifers as simplistic, fanatical, and naïve, and abortion as "one among many" on the electoral laundry list. Once the elephant in the room is pushed aside, SJW candidates feel empowered to tout the "real" issues of economic equality and climate change. Yet abortion is far from being just a single issue.

Abortion is the master key that releases Pandora's box of radical calamities. If your own child is an undue burden who may be terminated, what about the critically ill, the handicapped, the infirm? If the unborn baby is construed as an unwelcome intruder to be removed, as in the infamous violinist thought game, why not any unwanted Other — the unmasked passerby, the white privileged, the MAGA-hatted, the gun-owner, the religious believer, the maligned police, the vilified president? If you justify spilling innocent blood, why not that of those labeled bigoted, undesirable, or unfit? If the ultimate cancelation is a "right," toppled statues, burnt flags, vandalized buildings, looted stores, and banned media outlets are but paltry collateral damage.

And you, politician: If you do not stand for innocent human life, what do you stand for? Should it be a surprise that the governor who confined COVID-19 patients to nursing homes as pandemic solution had cheered, merely a year before, codifying abortion until birth? That bill declares that "every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry the pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion." "Every individual"? "Fundamental right"?

No slippery slope here. Just connecting the dots. The totalitarian mindset behind abortion taints thought, language, and action.

The abortion apparat's links to socialism, communism, and fascism are no secret. In these ideologies, the state subordinates the individual person; adults' interests override the child's. The abortion machinery in communist China and Nazi eugenics is but Exhibit A. The godlike prerogatives behind the state suffocating the person, and the adult crushing the unborn, also lurk behind the impetus to create a new world order.

Euthanasia as "mercy killing" and "death with dignity" is cut from the same tortuous rhetorical cloth of abortion as "pro-choice" and "essential health care." Similar twisted threads underlie the narrative of medical kidnapping as "social services," gender ideology indoctrination and homeschooling restrictions as "education," critical race theory as "higher education," arbitrary mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns as "public health." Violent riots as "peaceful protests," biased and deceptive propaganda as "free press," spying on political opponents as "foreign intelligence," and population control as "sustainability" or "poverty relief" follow the same warped language game.

Abortion informs (deforms) education, health care, social services, international affairs and foreign aid, and environmental policies, to name a few. It determines priorities and defines what is "essential." It affects the amount and use of your tax dollars. During the COVID-19 emergency, abortion facilities are kept open, but churches are closed. Denying the personhood of the unborn justifies their status as marketable commodities to be readily used in experimentation and production. The proposed "Green New Deal" prioritizes non-human "rights" while stifling human rights and livelihood. The "Equality Act" (H.R. 5) adds, as protected classes (under the Civil Rights Act), "sexual orientation" and "gender identity." These ill defined rights would include "pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition," which "shall not receive less favorable treatment than other physical conditions." Consequently, hospitals and medical professionals, regardless of religious or conscience objections, would be forced to commit abortions or face punishment for "discrimination." Joe Biden, in accord with the Democratic Party platform, has vowed to implement the "Equality Act" and "Green New Deal"–like measures.

The antinatalist philosophy has shaped the nation's landscape. Consider the demographic, socioeconomic, and cultural impact of the loss of 61.7 million Americans since Roe v. Wade. Reckon with the laughter, the labor, the songs, the love lost. Calculate the physical, psychological, and spiritual aftermath. Assess the opportunity costs of funding Planned Parenthood and exporting the anti-life ideology.

One's stance on abortion is the litmus test that determines federal justices (district and court of appeals) and Supreme Court picks — a Supreme Court that has not shied away from appropriating legislative powers and exercising them at will. Their judicial idiosyncrasies and activism rewrite constitutional provisions and erode state powers, undermining basic tenets of the American republican system. State laws meant to curtail abortion on demand, dubbed "blatant violations of Roe v. Wade" by Biden and other pro-abortion politicians, are scrapped by like-minded judges. The election or appointment of district (state) attorneys is also led by the abortion agenda. Many of them go on to release violent criminals and dismiss fake "hate crime" cases, but they vigorously prosecute pro-lifers who pray outside abortion "clinics" or expose the wrongdoings of the abortion industry.

Labeling abortion a "right" has corroded the meaning and moral basis of this term, now subject to victimhood entitlement, interest group preferences, and lobby power. Claiming a grievance erects a right. Particular rights multiply. New "rights" are created and "old" ones rewritten. This overlooks the reality that, since anchored in human nature and natural law, fundamental human rights are universal. Yet, as the supreme "right" of the leftist canon, abortion trumps parental rights, freedoms of speech, religion, and conscience. Demoted to inconvenient "values," any right standing in the way of reproductive "rights" must be swept aside. Ethical argument devolves into the "my body, my choice" relativistic mantra. Abortion as intrinsic evil is deconstructed into just another option.

Abortion is not "just a single issue." It is not "just a Christian issue." It is the queen bee of the leftist beehive. It is a cluster issue. It is the termite issue steadily gnawing the moral and civic foundations of our society.