Twenty-two Reasons Why American Jews Should Vote for President Trump

Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s son has called Trump “a rock star” in Israel and the “best friend that Israel and the Jewish people have ever had in the White House.” Curiously, at the same time, many American Jews have an unfavorable view of Trump’s policies and have been critical of his dealings with the Jewish State.

In reality, President Trump has taken several steps that are beneficial to Jews and the Jewish State in his first term. A look at some of them should give American Jews sufficient reasons to reassess their opinion of the president and even motivate them to vote for his reelection in November.

Given President Trump’s unprecedented favorable actions towards Jews and the Jewish State, it is reasonable to expect a significant shift in the voting habits of American Jews this election season. With the impressive record of accomplishments during his first term, failing to cast a vote for the incumbent president is akin to looking a gift horse in the mouth.

Image: Ted Eytan