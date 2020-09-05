The Enemy Within Our Nuclear Weapon Labs

President Trump needs to “drain the swamp” at national laboratories responsible for maintaining the safety and reliability of U.S. nuclear weapons -- starting with Sandia National Laboratory.

Christopher Rufo and Tyler Durden (see “Sandia Labs Goes Nuclear On Employee Who Sparked Internal Revolt Over Critical Race Theory”) are among the few journalists who are spotlighting Sandia’s treasonous program to brainwash white male employees that America is inherently racist and evil.

The Left-stream national media are burying this story.

Casey Peterson is an electrical engineer at Sandia National Laboratory, one of thousands of white male employees forced to undergo brainwashing in something called “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.”

This “training” is mandatory for all white males employed at Sandia and is paid for by taxpayers.

Heroically, Peterson exposed Sandia’s indoctrination in “Critical Race Theory” -- the ideology of Black Lives Matters and Antifa promoting revolutionary violence against the U.S. government and the existing social order.

Peterson sent an e-mail to Sandia’s 16,000 employees and posted a two-hour YouTube briefing “Pushing Back on the Narrative of Modern Systemic Racism and White Privilege” which exposes the fallacies of critical race theory:

“Critical race theory (CRT), the view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of colour.” “The way Systemic Racism and White Privilege are represented and taught today are, at a minimum, controversial and vastly overblown.” “Much of the mainstream claims and data are outright false.” “Racism is NOT a public health crisis.” “Systemic Racism is NOT a major problem in 2020 America.”

Peterson notes that Sandia employees are “scared to speak out” because of a “repressive lab culture.” Peterson correctly observes: “We need to completely rip [CRT] out of Sandia root and stem… It is cancer and we need to get it out of the labs right now.”

For bravely telling these truths, Sandia is punishing Peterson by putting him on paid administrative leave while launching an “investigation” to get him fired.

“Sandia executives have made it clear: they want to force critical race theory, race-segregated training, and white male reeducation camps on their employees -- and all dissent will be severely punished. Progressive employees will be rewarded; conservative employees will be purged,” Tyler Durden concludes from Sandia’s persecution of Peterson.

Christopher Rufo reports, “According to multiple sources, the executives who have pushed the most toxic elements of critical race theory and race-segregated trainings are James Peery, Dori Ellis, David White, and Mark Sellers”:

James Peery is Director of Sandia National Laboratory (SNL).

Dori Ellis is SNL’s Associate Lab Director for Energy and Department of Homeland Security Programs, also affiliated with the University of California and the Russian Academy of Sciences, according to her SNL biography.

David White is SNL’s Director of Cyber Research and Development, whose SNL biography indicates his gender preference is (He/Him).

Mark Sellers is SNL’s Associate Director for the Mission Assurance Division for Department of Defense weapon systems.

President Trump should immediately suspend these SNL executives before they do more damage to U.S. national security. Although there is an Inspector General (IG) investigation ongoing, more often than not, IGs -- who are funded by and work for the departments and agencies they are supposed to investigate -- provide political cover for executives.

Dangerously for America’s survival, all the so-called "nuclear weapon labs" have become countercultural sinecures for the Left. Politicization of the labs deeply corrupts their capabilities to do science, for example: Sandia’s gross underestimation of the EMP threat, hysterical views on "climate change," and irrational commitment to a so-called "science-based stockpile stewardship program" that cannot really guarantee the safety and reliability of U.S. nuclear weapons.

A former senior scientist at SNL shared these observations with me:

“A well-known university scientist who was a member of the Union of Concerned Scientists told me that he would not send good students to the National Laboratories but would write strong recommendations for poor students in order to help sabotage its staff.” “The young current workers at Sandia were all fervent Bernie supporters whereas the retirees (from a former generation) were quite different. The present people will not have the sense of duty and commitment that motivated the development of the weapons of the past.” “Edward Teller [inventor of the H-bomb]… wished that the weapons laboratories would change from being multi-purpose laboratories to being devoted to their original task [nuclear weapons]. I was present with Edward when he suggested to a laboratory director that a dedicated laboratory of one-third the size would better serve the nation than an aimless multipurpose laboratory. Needless to say, Edward’s suggestion was not well received.”

Sandia, Los Alamos, and Livermore are more accurately "anti-nuclear weapon labs." Their Left-leaning cultural climate, imposing "Critical Race Theory" on employees, undermines loyalty to the United States and greatly increases risk of treasonous activities, including betraying nuclear secrets to hostile foreign governments.

Dr. Peter Vincent Pry is Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, served as Chief of Staff of the Congressional EMP Commission, was Director of the U.S. Nuclear Strategy Forum, and on the staffs of the House Armed Services Committee and the CIA. He is author of Will America Be Protected? (2020 Amazon.com) and The Power and The Light (2020 Amazon.com).

Image: Sandia National Laboratories