The Democrats' Upcoming Theft of the 2020 Election

The playbook for the theft of the 2020 presidential election is written. The Democrats, under the guise of a group named the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), have actually drafted their plan to steal the election.

The characters in the play are all familiar names: George Soros; Bill and Melinda Gates; traitorous NeverTrumps like John Kasich, Bill Kristol, and Michael Steele; and the Clinton Cabal, including John Podesta and Donna Brazile. The list is defined by those who lost the most when Trump won. And don't forget which country lost the most — China — so the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is well represented. Nils Gilman, vice president of programs at the Berggruen Institute, is the co-founder of TIP, and among his programs are partnerships with Chinese government–run entities like the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence, the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Chinese Association of Artificial Intelligence. The institute's 21st-Century Council membership includes such familiar names as Jack Dorsey, Lawrence Summers, and Arianna Huffington, among a long list of China's Who's Who.

That's not all. The other co-founder is Rosa Brooks, a former Clinton-ite and Obama-ite, who wrote in Foreign Policy ten days after Trump's inauguration, "Three Ways to Get Rid of President Trump before 2020." She and Gilman, throughout this plan, use the contradictory language of good intentions to be delivered by evil acts. In a footnote, there is this: "TIP recognizes and shares the view that the Electoral College is profoundly anti-democratic[.]" But there is also this: "TIP takes no position on how Americans should cast their votes ... however, the administration of President Donald Trump has steadily undermined core norms of democracy and the rule of law[.]" That should sum up all the "abouts" you'll need, but don't forget the bibliography at the end. All references are notoriously left-leaning.

The document is a 22-page account of a war-gaming exercise that took as its primary premise that President Trump will lose the election and refuse to give up power. The authors claim to have advance knowledge "with a high degree of likelihood" that the election will result in chaos, largely due to their attributing to the president all sorts of nefarious motives and actions. Chaos and slander are clearly their plan, because they can't prevail on a level playing field. They stoke the fear ahead of time that the president will take certain actions to cast doubt on the election's results should he lose, and then they can blame him credibly as they do those exact things.

The fear among Democrats of another four years of Donald Trump chipping away at their Deep State cash cow is admission in itself that Joe Biden can't compete with Trump. In four different scenarios, there is actually a disgraceful checklist of tactics for Democrat operatives to prepare to carry out in order to usurp all possible constitutional remedies to any uncertainties in the election results. Clearly, an Electoral College loss and a popular vote win will be unacceptable to them. Their fabricated moves within the "game" are really scare tactics against President Trump, all familiar because we've watched variations of them in the endless Democrat investigations over the last four years. This is instant replay, on a different channel...the Democrats plotting to remove the duly elected president of the United States by whatever means they think will work. Only this time, rather than doing so in secret meetings and using illegal surveillance with government resources, they plan to include their violent anarchists already at work in the streets of America.

Despite their naming two of the scenarios as clear victories, there is not one that provides a clear and unambiguous victory for Donald Trump. Among the four, Biden wins the popular vote each time. This allowed the Democrats to provide maximum demonization of President Trump and to construct the scenarios to make full use of underhanded tactics to delay the calling of victory for President Trump. This is important because it's in line with another claim in their premise, that the "Election Night" concept is no longer accurate and is actually dangerous. By being prepared to contest the election results, they can create "divergent media narratives," file lawsuits, "stop the counting of ballots," and start "protests drawing people from both sides." In these ways, they can assure that there is no victor declared on Election Night. One of the checklist items was recently a headline, when Hillary told Joe Biden, "Don't concede under any circumstances" — spoken by the loser of the 2016 election, who still hasn't conceded.

If these Democrat tactics are successful, and a Trump victory declaration is delayed, there remains a chance that the Democrats can cheat to make Biden declared the winner. Any delay after the deltas are evident permits the Democrat machine to focus on the delta or deltas they need to bridge the gap. They'll distract everyone by naming Biden Cabinet members and publishing an agenda for the first 100 days, as if it's a certainty Biden will be declared the winner. Through standard magical sleight-of-hand, they'll convince you to look over there, while over here, they will cheat. It will be magical, beyond belief, a snatch of victory from the clutches of defeat, a touching underdog story from the great statesman with a lifetime of public service. In the end, if this is allowed to happen, the progressive Democrat "fundamental transformation" of America will begin, and the American Dream will die a slow and painful death.

"Voter fraud is virtually nonexistent," and "the primary threat to the integrity of the election and transition appears to come from the Trump administration," says this document, yet there are thousands of dishonest Democrat operatives around the country on call, ready to play their part, especially in areas where polling is close. To shut down this plan to commit fraud against the American voters, to keep the American Dream alive and thriving, President Trump must win by overwhelming margins. The Trump team must get out the vote to ensure unequivocal, decisive numbers that deliver a clear and definitive message that Americans want freedom and prosperity, not socialism and economic destruction. The Democrats have no plan for a Trump landslide.

Donald N. Finley is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.