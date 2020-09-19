The Biden Hoax

Joe Biden’s nomination is the Democrats’ crowning insult. They’re making another go at playing voters for chumps. Democrats, the D.C. establishment, and the left started hoaxing Americans back in 2016. The Russia Hoax was about destroying candidate, and then President, Trump. The conspirators dragged the nation through nearly three years of divisive and costly investigations and hearings. Framing Trump and destroying his presidency was worth stoking enmity. The Russia Hoax morphed into the Impeachment Hoax, wherein vindictive congressional Democrats abused their powers to -- yes -- try to frame the president. The Democrats’ malice knows no bottom.

Biden’s nomination is more than a go at sly stagecraft; it’s the most audacious gaslighting in American history. Everybody and his sister can see that Biden is suffering early onset dementia. If not, then let’s see the neurological evals, because Biden’s compass isn’t pointing true north. He’s slow, often confused, irritable, and, increasingly vacant. He shuffles when he walks. Trotting ten feet to a podium -- once -- doesn’t count. He takes days off, and his availability is strictly limited. Packing Biden off for a quick, canned event in Florida isn’t close to Trump’s indefatigable stumping. Most days, Biden lives out the campaign at his spacious Wilmington, Delaware house.

Not surprisingly, the MSM throws Biden softballs. That’s a given among Fourth Estate bulldogs. Democrats always get passes, even when their minds are intact. But you’d expect so-called journalists to give enough of a damn about the nation’s welfare that Biden’s fitness would merit a few questions.

Simple question: Does the Democrats’ nominee -- the man put forward to occupy the most powerful elective office on the planet -- have the mental acuity and stamina to meet the job’s 24/7 demands? China is increasingly an adversary. The nation faces stiff challenges domestically. The MSM are reckless in their disregard. They’re so corroded by cynicism, so in the tank for the Democratic Party, that they maintain a monkish silence. Or glide over the obvious about Biden’s decline.

Future generations will ridicule what passes for journalism today. An entire generation of journalists is, in fact, made up of shills -- propagandists -- eagerly participating in a con.

With Biden’s self-awareness drifting away, maybe he doesn’t grasp that he’s been set up. Biden is the second coming of Chauncey Gardner. The Democratic establishment wants addled ol’ Joe to be the empty vessel that voters pour whatever they want into.

Orange Man bad? Joe’s un-orange. Hanker for an old-fashioned liberal Democrat? Find a Kennedy to backslap Joe. Need Joe to be a race healer? Forget about his earlier anti-busing stance and ‘hood busting stands on crime. Need him to be a working man’s friend? Slap a little grease on his chin. He’ll play that role. Just skip over his support for the Green New Deal. Speaking of which, want Joe to be pro-environment? Why, pimp him as for the Green New Deal! Want him to be a straight talker? Deep-six his chronic lying and plagiarism.

The Democratic establishment, in cahoots with the party’s ascendent left, has no illusions. For them, Biden isn’t an empty vessel. He’s a prop. They want nothing more from him than to hit his marks and read the teleprompter without too many stumbles.

Democrats and the left have their agendas. They’ve cut a deal so that each can grab their pieces of the pie -- for the time being. In time, they’ll be at each other’s throats. But for now, a deal.

The establishment wants something close to the status quo ante, whereby they can reclaim sinecures while growing fat off our tax dollars. The left wants power and loot, too, but it also wants to pick up where Obama left off: “transforming” America. That’s always been code for destroying America as founded to impose the left’s anti-liberty schemes -- schemes that cement their power and access to plunder.

Wavering voters need to wrap their minds around this fact: President Trump isn’t squaring off against Joe Biden. He’s battling the cabal that Biden is fronting. If through some perversion, some warping of sensibilities -- or epic fraud -- Biden is elected president, it isn’t just Kamala Harris who becomes de facto president. It’s the entire depraved enterprise that comprises the Democratic Party and the left. Harris may well be the General Secretary in a “Harris Administration,” but you can bet that she’d have a Politburo to answer to.

If Democrats steal the election, then for years ahead, a spiderweb of lies, fraud, and venality will stretch across America. America will be run by some amalgam of Sacramento, Portland, and Chicago -- or, in other words, some combo of Big Brother, lawlessness, and corruption. The country may not free itself for decades. Or the nation could break apart.

The convenient forgetting of Biden’s corruption is another aspect of the hoax. If Biden is upright than crooked is straight. Caught on videotape, Biden bragged about strongarming the Ukrainians. Why? To pull Hunter Biden’s, and Hunter’s business associates’, nuts out of a legal fire in the Ukraine.

We know about Hunter and associates raking in millions of dollars from the Chinese. Merely coincidental, goes the party line. Joe confabbing with Xi Jingping and other Chinese oligarchs just days ahead of Hunter and company inking a deal with a state-owned bank there is pure chance. Where were the packs of reporters hounding the Bidens? No calls for congressional investigations from CNN or CNBC talking heads. Instead, shrugs and offhand dismissals of Joe Biden’s highly suspect role. What would be the point of Joe influence-peddling? To make Hunter rich? Any curiosity about a Biden skim? Like the Clintons, Biden, now useful, is granted generous license.

Understand what we’re up against. We’re up against a Democratic Party that began unraveling in the late 1960s. It’s policies and governance failed then, and have failed ever since. Progressive (aka, liberal) economics needed bailouts from Reagan and Trump. Progressive social policies have created the dysfunctions that are causing the lawlessness and collapse in Democrat-run cities. Black generational poverty -- a root cause of urban derangement -- was spawned by LBJ’s Great Society. Cronyism and corruption -- always rife in the Democratic Party -- are historic today in terms of pervasiveness. Democrats are bankrupt. What do they have left but bolder subterfuge and criminality?

Then there’s the left. Communism -- Marxism, in fashionable parlance -- started failing shortly after the Russian Revolution. Communism’s ideas -- tried across the globe -- never worked. Human nature -- hundreds of thousands of years of human development -- make it so. Yet, those who are insatiably power-hungry love communism, because it’s a vehicle to unfettered power. In little more than a century, to make communism stick, some hundred million people were killed, from Russia to China to North Korea to the Killing Fields of Cambodia and elsewhere. Intimidation and violence are, finally, all the left has to gain the power it craves.

Are American leftists any different? In 2020, what have we witnessed unfold in blue cities from Seattle to New York? The street thugs and shock troops now present on Democrat turf are mere prelude to what American leftists intend to unleash in their quest for dominance.

The Biden Hoax is the crudest of the hoaxes yet perpetrated by Democrats and the left. They’re playing, perhaps, the last card in their deck of hoaxes. What comes next will have less to do with deception. What’s next is the fully unleashed rage of a flailing party and ism.

