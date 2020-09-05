The Abysmal Record of Benjamin Crump

Trial lawyer and ambulance-chaser Benjamin Crump needs to go away.

Formerly the president of the Florida Bar — which reflects poorly on the Florida Bar — Crump has risen to fame defending black victims of our racist society. A lot of the words in that last sentence are subjective. As the following rundown will show, he's either a terrible lawyer or just a scumbag looking for a quick payday. It could also be both.

You surely recognize his name, but do you know his record defending black criminals? It is appalling. In fact, history almost guarantees that when Crump signs up to defend a client, you can be sure that the police actually did act appropriately. This year alone, Crump is representing the survivors of George Kirby (that is, George Floyd), Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, and now Dijon Kizzee. It seems probable that all four cases will result in exculpatory verdicts for the officers.

Rather than accept that the police are asked to make split-second decisions in scenarios we can't even imagine, because his clients are black, and never minding that they are also coked out, high on meth or PCP, violent and aggressive, and always resistant to lawful commands, Crump instead chooses to capitalize on the current blacks-are-victims narrative and hop on the white guilt train so he and the survivors can go swimming like Scrooge McDuck after the financial windfall.

How did we get here?

The first high-profile Crump case occurred back in 2002, when he represented the surviving family of Genie McMeans, Jr., who was killed by a new black female police officer. The deceased initiated contact with the officer, yelled at her, and disobeyed her orders. When he eventually made a move to retrieve something from his car, he was fatally fired upon. Crump took the case, but after a short deliberation, the officer was cleared of any charges by a grand jury.

Fast-forward to 2012, and Crump had by then made a tidy career of settling frivolous suits stemming from automobile accidents, ones that were ostensibly caused by his clients' inability to handle motor vehicles but whose fortune was that the crashes involved big companies or the well-to-do. He returned to the civil rights arena when a young black man named Ronald Weekly, Jr. accused the Los Angeles Police Department of racially profiling him and applying unreasonable force. In reality, he was a street bum who resisted arrest. A federal jury unanimously cleared all officers and the city.

In that same year, Crump skyrocketed to national infamy for his attempted prosecution of George Zimmerman after the death of Trayvon Martin. Lest readers forget, NBC intentionally misrepresented Zimmerman in the 911 call and portrayed him as a white man (he is Hispanic), thus planting the seed for the falsifiable narrative of white-on-black brutality. Crump again took the case and was again on the losing side. Zimmerman was found not guilty by a jury of his peers.

That same year, Crump defended Alesia Thomas, who had been sought for the abandonment of her two children and when ultimately approached was high on cocaine. While she died in police custody, and Crump contended that the police were directly responsible for her death in their custody, the female police officer who was eventually charged was found guilty of only felony assault, not murder. The dropped charge existed because the autopsy was inconclusive about the application of force in light of the deceased's own actions and severe intoxication.

In 2014, the infamous Ferguson incident occurred, where the not so gentle giant Michael Brown, high on marijuana and black privilege, robbed a convenience store and proceeded to violently resist lawful commands. After assaulting a policeman and g to take his sidearm, Brown was shot and killed. Crump alleged, and the media and the White House

likewise asserted, that a white racist police officer had murdered an innocent young black man. Although both a grand jury and Eric Holder himself searched in the last few unburned buildings for evidence that the officer had evil motives, none surfaced.

In the next forced-narrative incident, teenager Tamir Rice was tragically killed after the police were called about a person waving a firearm at a local park. Still brandishing the weapon when officers arrived at the scene, he was quickly and lethally subdued. Both local prosecutors and a subsequent grand jury declined to charge the officers, citing that given the circumstances, the officers responded reasonably. No charges were filed.

A year later, Crump took the job of defending a deceased Mexican immigrant, who, while being high on methamphetamines, had hurled rocks the size of softballs at officers. Three officers, one also of Hispanic origin, fired several shots and killed him. For some reason, this warranted the intervention of the leftist Mexican president to decry American police brutality. Despite the political pressure of the case, no charges were brought against the officers.

Crump next took the case of a black Oklahoman named Terrence Crutcher. Police were dispatched after Crutcher, who, as it turns out, was out of his mind from acute PCP intoxication and an even more hallucinogenic substance called TCP, was parked in the middle of a street, wandering aimlessly, and making every interaction difficult for the responding officer. After he reached into his vehicle against repeated commands, he was shot and killed. The officer was charged with first-degree murder, and jury of her peers found her not guilty.

That brings us to the present date. The George Floyd incident has led to months of unnecessary riots, looting, and death, all in the name of a problem that doesn't actually exist. Crump is supporting the survivors in their quest for black social justice, which is not actual justice, and the case is eroding before his eyes. The lawyer's own despicable actions of concealing officer body camera footage from public view could have supported a community dialogue around use of force, but instead we were left with a one-sided still image of a white officer kneeling on a black man. Based on the available evidence, including transcripts, autopsies, and the withheld body cams, as well as the steep demands of a second-degree murder charge, this officer could and should walk.

He is also defending the Breonna Taylor "estate." As more information comes out about her, it is equally unimpressive. Involvement in the drug underworld and shady dealings don't exactly corroborate the idyllic EMT image the media painted for us. This case is also pending, but after several months, no charges have been brought against the officers, although one was fired.

Finally, Benjamin Crump is presently in Kenosha, Wisconsin so he can shake down police officers and anyone else with a deep pocketbook for the shooting death of the anti–choir boy Jacob Blake. A solid background of the Blake situation can be found at American Thinker. Suffice to say, he had a felony warrant out for his arrest, has a violent past, and repeatedly ignored officer commands and powered through taser discharges (high on meth?). This case will be a slam-dunk for the defense.

Based on the litany of failed judicial attempts — the financial settlements are another reprehensible story — is it any wonder that ordinary Americans have grown tired of the false narrative of systemic racism, black oppression, and police brutality? If America is so racist, why hasn't Crump won a single one of these cases of police overreach? The best he could do was win a felony assault case, but even then, he had pushed for an initial murder charge that he didn't get.

Here's the truth: every single one of Crump's clients was a potential threat to the police and surrounding public. They acted dangerously and unpredictably, many while intoxicated from mind-altering drugs. Their deaths are tragic but entirely the fault of their own individual choices, not the police, and that is what juries find time after time.

So isn't it obvious? The world needs less of Benjamin Crump. The next time he signs up to defend someone, you'll know it's a scam.

Parker Beauregard writes cultural commentary for ordinary Americans. He has been published on American Thinker, Liberty Nation, and Right Wire Report and blogs at thelastbesthope.xyz. Contact him at thelastbesthope@protonmail.com.