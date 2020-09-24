"Nothing is off the table," declared Senator Dick Blumenthal (D-CT) in a now notorious Tweet: “If Republicans recklessly & reprehensively force a SCOTUS vote before the election -- nothing is off the table.”

Sometime prior to Saturday, when the president is to announce a nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we expect this declaration from a Democrat: “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” The Deep State will be tasked with the horse’s head and finding access to the White House. Perhaps Nancy Pelosi or Sandy O, who, undoubtably, have bigger stones than Dishonorable Dick Blumenthal, will go to the mic to notify the lapdog media.

That sounds like farce, but is it? Blumenthal, deadpanning, would stoutly deny that his open-ended “nothing is off the table” remark suggested violence in any fashion. That’s what passes as clever among second-rate politicians.

Democrats are reeling. The senator’s thinly veiled threat voices the Democrats' mounting frustration and fear. A bad year for the nation was supposed to be a vintage year for Democrats and the left. Instead, it’s adding up to an historic bust.

The COVID contagion, draconian blue state shutdowns, and the subsequent economic nosedive was to do in President Trump. But the best economy in 50 years had many underlying strengths, and the president has worked hard toward recovery, which is happening.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi said that she has “arrows in my quiver” to stop President Trump from meeting his constitutional duty to nominate a candidate to replace Ginsburg. Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy have bandied about impeaching Trump -- again. Sandy O went a step further, encouraging her fellow zealots:

“We all need to be more courageous and we all must act in unprecedented ways to make sure that our rights are stabilized. And to Mitch McConnell, we need to tell him that he is playing with fire.”

Pelosi and Sandy waving impeachment swords are a twofer. It’s a way of fanning frenzy in an already mouth-frothing base. That’s done for votes and dollars and street action. When Ocasio-Cortez encourages Democrats and leftists to “act in unprecedented ways,” we know she’s not talking about breaking bread and dialoguing with Trump supporters. Mob violence is now an acceptable go-to in the Democrats’ playbook. Eruptions are in the offing.

An impeachment threat is intimidation, pure and simple, though the president isn’t the target. Trump is unfazed by Democrats’ bully-boy tactics. It’s aimed at skittish Senate Republicans, many of whom have built-in aversions to conflict. Democrats are trying to stop the Republican-controlled Senate from taking up and voting on a SCOTUS nominee before the elections, but their prospects just dimmed. Mitt Romney and Cory Gardner are onboard for Senate deliberations on the nominee. McConnell has 51 Republicans to confirm the frontrunner for the nomination, Amy Coney Barrett, an outstanding lawyer and jurist. Or Joan Larsen, another solid conservative legal mind. Or Barbara Lagoa, who should forever more be referred to as a wise conservative Latina.

Without a Ginsburg replacement -- a conservative -- a 4-4 split on the high court means that Trump has no final redress when Democrats inevitably try to steal the election in tightly-contested states, namely Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. Replacing Ginsburg with a reliably conservative jurist makes for five votes for an honest accounting of ballots. John Roberts, quisling that he is, is a joker in the deck.

Little Sandy doesn’t register that McConnell knows he’s playing with fire. The majority leader has long been committed to remaking the federal judiciary. He and Trump have been a remarkably successful team in doing so. It’s McConnell’s signature achievement, and he’s not going to heed a threat by an unwise, rabblerousing Latina.

We often turn up our noses at the mere mention of D.C.’s inside players. That’s understandable, but McConnell being the consummate inside operator appears an act of divine intervention. McConnell is a man about to meet a big moment. He’s about to lead Senate Republicans in a vote that probably forecloses Democrat thievery as a route to a Biden victory.

On such a moment history pivots. Democrats get it. A reelected Donald Trump is a scourge. They know that this lame duck has no intention of golfing his way through the next four years. Trump will not only push a bolder agenda but move to right wrongs. He and Bill Barr have begun laying the groundwork.

The Durham investigation has yet to disclose its findings, meaning, more than one indictment. If indictments come, they promise to bring justice, redressing an unprecedented conspiracy to destroy a president. A conspiracy hatched by Hillary Clinton and first orchestrated inside the Obama White House, and then, most notably, continued in the FBI, CIA, and Department of Justice.

But there’s more. The Democrats’ Summer of Mob Violence is set to be addressed.

Barr’s DoJ is looking at pursuing sedition charges against violent “protesters.” From the Epoch Times, September 18:

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen issued the letter to the nation’s federal prosecutors Thursday, saying he and Barr are urging federal prosecutors to use the full definition of “seditious conspiracy” to hold to account individuals involved in such activity amid the civil unrest plaguing the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Doing so promises to break the backs of Antifa and BLM. But Barr may not stop there.

Per the New York Times, September 16:

The attorney general has also asked prosecutors in the Justice Department’s civil rights division to explore whether they could bring criminal charges against Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle for allowing some residents to establish a police-free protest zone near the city’s downtown for weeks this summer, according to two people briefed on those discussions.

A DoJ spokesman denies that Barr has directed the Civil Rights Division to make a determination. We can only hope that the Times’ sources are correct for a change.

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan replied, in part, that any sedition charges targeting her are “chilling.” How chilling was it for Seattle citizens as their property was destroyed, their safety imperiled, and their constitutional rights trampled? Seeing Durkan and Portland’s Ted Wheeler in federal courts as defendants would put a chill on Democrats indulgence of lawlessness.

Then this from Newsmax, September 21:

The Department of Justice on Monday declared New York City, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, as "anarchist jurisdictions" in the first move to rescind their federal funding, The Washington Times reports.

This would be a brilliant move. Why are U.S. taxpayers required to underwrite blue cities, where Democrat leaders rationalize havoc, endlessly bleat about rioters’ rights, handcuff police, steadfastly refuse to deploy National Guard units, and express unswerving hostility to federal law enforcement assistance? What rational society subsidizes barbarism?

While words are often cheap, actions never are. Blumenthal’s thinly veiled threat inches toward matching the bare-knuckle violence that’s occurring in blue cities. Such can only further embolden leftist thugs, criminal opportunists, and mobs in the days ahead. What conceited Democrats aren’t grasping is that President Trump, master of the deal, has everything on the table, too, but differently: He has the law, federal law enforcement, Barr’s DoJ, and federal prosecutors at the ready. And the option to federalize the National Guard. Mafia intimidation and brownshirt street violence won’t be met with the same, but with the force of law and justice.

2020 is a bad year for Democrats, and it’s about to get worse.

J. Robert Smith can be found on Twitter @JRobertSmith1 and Parler @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover.