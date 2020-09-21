NeverTrumpers Unhinged Over Their Growing Irrelevance

Washington D.C. has always been a club, with decorum and strict membership rules. Most of us are not in this club and would have no desire to join if offered membership based on our morals, ethics, and a desire to look at ourselves in the mirror every day without being disgusted.

George Carlin said it best, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.” The club goes by many names – deep state, swamp, uniparty – and the club charter is quite clear, outlined ironically by someone not in the club, blackballed by the membership committee. President Trump, before the 2016 election described the club as follows and offered an alternative for the deplorables not in the “big club”,

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense. The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.

NeverTrumpers represent the Republican side of the uniparty. They opposed Trump’s candidacy, presidency, and upcoming reelection. As the 2020 election approaches, their derangement is ratcheting up. Any pretense of conservatism being tossed out the window to disparage Trump and prevent his reelection. The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg will increase their caterwauling by an order of magnitude.

So-called NeverTrumpers are anything but Republican. Trump is implementing everything Republicans have advocated in their columns, books, newsletters, think tanks, and blogs. He cut taxes and took a machete to onerous regulations. He has been staunchly pro-life and nominated two constitutional conservatives to the high court, with an unexpected chance for a hat trick before the November election.

Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East, something every past president in recent memory has tried to accomplish and failed. He has built up the military and reduced overseas military excursions while not starting a single war. Yet despite implementing the most conservative agenda since, and perhaps exceeding, Ronald Reagan, NeverTrumpers act as though they believe Trump is Stalin and now ironically support a Democrat candidate whose policies and base supporters really are Stalinesque.

Jennifer Rubin is a Washington Post columnist, a token “conservative” at an otherwise far-left newspaper. Formerly describing herself as a “conservative opinion writer,” her new and woke self-description is, “NeverTrump, pro-democracy opinion writer” and she supports Joe Biden.

YouTube screen grab

She writes,

“While I continue to believe that decent, honorable conservatives such as George H.W. Bush, John McCain and, yes, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) were or are sincere patriots, I am forced to concede the racist, xenophobic and anti-intellectual element in the party was far more pronounced than I was willing to admit.”

She is out on a limb using the terms “decent” and “honorable” with the above three individuals, but as two of them are deceased, I’ll not say more to avoid disparaging the dead. Rubin forgets the history in her own lifetime of Republicans advocating civil rights legislation in the 1960s, opposed by Democrats, the party of segregation and the KKK. Instead she hitches her wagon to the party of Marxist Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Pro-democracy, in her mind, means attacking the Bill of Rights and enacting such liberty enhancing legislation as the Green New Deal and Medicare For All. Nothing is more pro-Democracy than weaponizing the government against political enemies as Biden and Obama did in spygate. Wait until she weighs in on Ginsburg’s replacement.

Then there is the Lincoln Project, formed by notable NeverTrumpers like George (Mr. Kellyanne) Conway, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson. These so-called conservatives, like Ms. Rubin, advised notable failed presidential candidates John McCain and Evan McMullin.

Pouting like teenage girls not invited to the prom, their goal is to “Defeat President Trump and Trumpism” by “Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not.” I am not aware of any leading Democrats who support the Constitution, in reality quite the opposite. Banning guns and threatening to eliminate the electoral college and litigate the upcoming election don’t seem terribly supportive of the Constitution.

Their noses are out of joint since Trump, neither as a candidate nor as president, sought their advice or guidance. In fact, he ignored them. They tried to defeat him in 2016 but Republican voters ignored them just as they are doing now. And they can’t stand it.

If NeverTrumpers think they are irrelevant now, pouty children told they can’t go out and play, wait until a Biden presidency. Do NeverTrumpers realize they and their movement would quickly become irrelevant if Biden won the election with Kamala Harris, the most liberal U.S. senator, becoming the de facto president?

If Basement Biden somehow wins, either through real votes, cheating, or a court decision, there is a good chance Democrats will keep the House and gain a majority in the Senate. By eliminating the filibuster, which they promise, Democrats will have a genie in a bottle with unlimited wishes.

Say hello to amnesty for every illegal, permanent mail-in ballots, nationwide ballot-harvesting, an end to the electoral college, a bailout for Democrat-run cities that did nothing while rioters destroyed their cities. That will be day one. Day two will see the Green New Deal and Medicare For All passed into law and signed by Biden, assuming he hasn’t resigned yet. Day three will see statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., meaning 4 more Democrat senators, and an expanded Supreme Court with far-left justices quickly confirmed without hearings or discussion.

Amnesty will turn Texas and Florida blue, ending any electoral college hopes of a Republican ever winning the White House. Mail-in ballots will take care of the remaining swing states. Every election will be a Democrat landslide.

The media will cheer this power grab while Democrats create a one-party country, with Republicans as irrelevant as the Green Party. NeverTrumpers will whine and complain, like they are doing now against Trump who is the only bulwark against turning America into California.

NeverTrumpers will trumpet their policies to those foolish enough to pay for their cruises and newsletters, promising to place their ideas on the ballot for 2024. But 2024, 2028, or any future election won’t matter. The election will be for show only, as it was in Saddam’s Iraq. California and similar deep blue states have one party rule with no change in sight as the elections are permanently rigged for the Democrats. Republicans will never win national election again, certainly not in our lifetimes.

After decades, Venezuela and Cuba are still communist, despite assurances that communism doesn’t work and the people will eventually rebel. Once these leftists gain power, they will never let it go.

NeverTrumpers will be left barking at the moon, wishing for something that will not happen in their lifetimes. The Republican party will cease to exist, and NeverTrump irrelevance will be cemented for decades. Yet they are doubling down on stupid, cutting off their Trumpian noses to spite their pouting faces. They will get what they deserve, but why should the rest of us suffer their foolishness?

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a Denver-based physician and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, Daily Caller, Rasmussen Reports, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Parler, and QuodVerum.