It's Not About Trump vs. Biden; It's about Civilization vs. Anarchy

Some of my Democratic friends have asked me how I can possibly consider voting for Donald Trump in light of his vulgar comments about women and his alleged disrespect for fallen American soldiers. The answer is that the election is not about Donald Trump or Joe Biden; it is about the future of the United States. The renowned historian Victor Davis Hanson's "Plague, Panic, and Protests — the Weird Election Year of 2020" requires about 30 minutes, but it is worth hearing if you have the time.

The "woke" Democrat left has published proven lies about President Trump to the effect that he advised people to swallow or inject themselves with disinfectants and bleach to cure coronavirus, and that he forced illegal alien detainees to drink out of toilets. Trump asked, and the context was that the question was for medical doctors to answer, whether disinfectants and ultraviolet light can be used inside the human body. Experiments are being tried with ultraviolet light, and inhalable antiviral drugs have been around for a long time. Detention centers have fixtures that consist of a toilet and sink as a single unit, and detainees drink from the latter and not the former. These proven lies about President Trump reflect on the credibility of the left's other accusations.

Let Shakespeare Explain

Assume, however, for the sake of argument that everything the Democrats say about Trump is true. It is nonetheless far more important that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Party not have the presidency than it is for Donald Trump or any Republican to have it.

King Henry V said on the eve of the Battle of Agincourt, "Besides, there is no king, be his cause never so spotless, if it come to the arbitrament of swords, can try it out with all unspotted soldiers. Some, peradventure, have on them the guilt of premeditated and contrived murder; some, of beguiling virgins with the broken seals of perjury[.]" If Henry V had dismissed every man with a questionable background, he would probably have had to fight the French the next day by himself. This assumes he was himself qualified to remain, given his purportedly riotous youth in the company of people like Falstaff.

Duke Prospero said similarly of his minion Caliban, "He does make our fire, fetch in our wood, and serves in offices that profit us." President Trump serves similarly in offices that profit us by holding at bay the forces that intend openly to have a "revolution" and "transform" the United States.

The Extreme Left of 2020 Is as Dangerous as the Nazis of 1930

The Democrats keep trying to associate President Trump with white supremacists even though he has repudiated and condemned them. White supremacists are meanwhile powerless to do much more than parade around in their sheets and hoods. They sometimes commit violence for which legal remedies, including the immediate use of reasonable physical force in self-defense, are available. They have no influence or support in Congress, and they do not have any ability to get people fired from their jobs.

The "woke" left does have the power to "cancel" people the same way the Nazis, Soviets, and Chinese communists forced their political opponents out of educational and employment opportunities. Black Lives Matter, unlike white supremacists, has the support of corporations like Starbucks, sports organizations like the NFL and NBA, and major universities. The best way to imagine the menace from BLM is to think of the Ku Klux Klan when it enjoyed the support of a good part of the country more than 100 years ago. The behavior in both cases involves (1) propaganda to incite racial tensions between Americans and (2) civil disorder under color of same. The leaders of BLM and white supremacist hate groups are symbiotes that need one another to survive because, if either disappeared, the other would have no enemy against which to rally its deluded followers. The image of a black hand gripping a white hand in friendship (once handshakes become safe again) is the one thing that Black Lives Matter, "Unite the Right," and the Democratic National Committee fear the most.

Hanson describes clearly how Democratic mayors and police chiefs have taken the side of rioters, looters, and vandals. These criminals have been, like the Nazi Brownshirts of 1938, given free rein to re-enact the Night of the Broken Glass in cities around our nation. Leftist district attorneys not only fail to prosecute the aggressors, but file criminal charges against anybody who defends himself against them. It's OK for somebody to reach into your car to punch you while somebody else throws a hasty roadblock in front of your car, but it's not OK for you to shoot either of them to prevent what you reasonably believe is an attempt to drag you from your vehicle and beat you Reginald Denny–style. (This is not an accusation that the individuals involved planned to do this; it is solely what the driver believed reasonably at the time.)

Kenosha has meanwhile made it clear that it is also OK for convicted child sexual predator Joseph D. Rosenbaum, who also had an extensive record of assaulting corrections officers while in prison, to rob you of a firearm he is prohibited to handle as a convicted felon, but it's not OK for you to shoot him in self-defense. It's OK for Anthony Huber the Domestic Abuser to bash your head in with a skateboard to take your firearm that he also is prohibited to possess, and possibly murder you with it, but it's not OK for you to shoot him, either. My perception is therefore that people who are supposed to protect us have sided instead with felons like Rosenbaum and Huber against the productive elements of our society. This is why potential jurors (all citizens) need to be pre-educated to shut down prosecutions of this nature assuming a judge lets them get into the courtroom in the first place.

Hanson goes on to add that the Democratic Party no longer represents the working and middle classes. "The wealthy are always immune from the consequences of their own ideology." The Democrats are also trying to turn the United States into a one-party banana republic by eliminating the Electoral College and packing the Supreme Court. The Democratic and not the Republican Party therefore wants to establish an actual dictatorship at the expense of the ordinary working American.

Hanson adds that it is no longer about progressivism versus conservatism; it is about Civilization versus Anarchy, and Trump is all we have between us and the statue-topplers. We must therefore vote straight Republican for House, Senate, and president on November 3. If you want to vote ahead of time, deposit your ballot in a drop box (example here) to ensure that it is counted.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: Fox News via YouTube.