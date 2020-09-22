Ginsburg and Providence in American Politics

There is a verse in the Qur’an which says that the evildoers plot, but God plots best.

This is one meaning of “providential” in Christian theology. It is also the meaning or subtext of God “plotting” or “directing,” for example, in the Old Testament story of Moses leading his people, the Israelites, to escape from the tyranny of the Pharaoh into freedom.

Similar ideas can be found in other sacred texts. One of the most famous illustrations of God as the supreme and most powerful “plotter” or “schemer” in undoing evil is in the Hindu scripture, the “Bhagavad Gita.” In this sacred text, which is a part of the saga narrated in one of India’s greatest Sanskrit epics the “Mahabharata,” Lord Krishna, as the avatar of Brahman or Lord of the Universe and disguised as a charioteer, directs the good Prince Arjuna on the battlefield against his enemies to victory.

The idea of Providence in history is the involvement of God in human affairs. God, in other words, is not neutral in the conflict between good and evil.

Nothing better illustrates in modern history the war between good and evil and the role of Providence than the Second World War, when Britain stood alone against Hitler with just about all of Europe under the heels of Nazi Germany and evil poised to triumph over good.

Just seven weeks before the November 3rd vote in the American election, the proverbial October surprise that could decide the outcome came in the third week of September with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice in the U.S. Supreme Court and, as a result, all the plotting and scheming of the Democrat party to oust President Donald Trump from the White House has been shredded.

For the past four years the Democrats, along with the Deep State, have engaged in an unprecedented effort to delegitimize the 2016 election result and oust President Trump from office. This effort culminated with the partisan vote of Democrats in the House to impeach the President on fake charges of collusion with the Ukrainians, but it failed when the Senate refused to so much as acknowledge it.

The Democrats followed their failed impeachment efforts by launching race riots on the pretext of police violence against blacks and minorities, and the paramilitary thugs of the Democratic party -- Black Lives Matter and Antifa -- have been on a rampage since May following the death of George Floyd.

America has not seen such violence since the racial riots of the 1960s. The America of today, however, is not what America was at the end of World War II. Desegregation in the American South is long over, and America’s white majority population twice voted for Obama, a man of mixed race, for president.

But for the plotting and scheming Democrats and their allies, the narrative that America is systemically racist is the blackest of smears against all Americans given the record of America’s continuing advance along the path of racial equality under the law unequalled by any other society in the world. Some Canadians might scoff at this -- I am a Canadian -- but then those Canadians would be people who refuse or are incapable in removing the beam from their eyes as they go looking for motes in the eyes of their neighbours.

Then came the Chinese Communist coronavirus, and the lockdown of the global economy fostered by China’s UN partner, the WHO.

We now know, or there is enough evidence, that the coronavirus or COVID-19, came out of the Chinese biolab in Wuhan. The virus itself, as Dr Li-Meng Yan, the Chinese virologist-physician and whistleblower, has disclosed, was designed in the lab and is not to be found in nature. Dr. Yan escaped from China and is now in safe refuge in the United States. Her disclosure needs to be independently confirmed, but it is a further indication of what was initially suspected by the Chinese physician in Wuhan, Dr Li Wenliang, who was arrested by the Chinese authorities and died likely in captivity from Wuhan flu.

For the Democrats, this pandemic and the resulting lockdown were weaponized for the political purpose of defeating President Trump in the November election. A full-court offensive through the media was designed to hold President Trump responsible for the spread of COVID-19 and for the deaths attributed to the coronavirus, while the Democratic nominee Joe Biden remained confined to his basement concealing his rapidly declining memory loss and dementia.

But then in the perennial struggle between good and evil, for people of faith in Providence the best of schemers is always the good Lord.

Democrats are the partners of evil in American politics. From the race-driven politics of slavery that erupted in the Civil War, through the politics of segregation, Jim Crow laws, and the KKK to the politics of race, abortion and gender, the Democrats and their allies in the media and the academia have been engaged in the politics of transforming America from a republican order based on faith, family, and “In God We Trust” into a European-style godless social democracy.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has turned the 2020 election on its head. Ginsburg was the standard bearer of the left-wing politics of the Democratic progressivism, and she was the stalwart defender of radical feminism and abortion in the Supreme Court.

From her seat on the Court, Ginsburg provided the constitutional cover for the culture war that Democrats have waged against America’s founding values.

And now President Trump will nominate another woman, as he has said, to the vacant seat and the Senate majority leader, the Republican Mitch McConnell, has said the president’s nominee will receive the full Senate vote.

The educated guess is President Trump will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. But there are eleven other potential women nominees for the Supreme Court beside Judge Barrett on the list of names President Trump released earlier this year.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was Jewish.

Amy Coney Barrett is Catholic.

Ginsburg was a progressivist and, hence, a judicial activist for the left.

Barrett, if nominated, is an originalist or textualist in the tradition of the late Justice Antonin Scalia and, hence, will not legislate from the bench as progressivist judges do and Ginsburg did.

Once President Trump’s nominee is confirmed, the U.S. Supreme Court will be divided along the lines of conservative and liberal justices 6-3 in favour of conservatives.

This is why presidents are elected, for it is the role of the president on the basis of his constitutional authority and judgment, the “appointments clause” in Article II, Section 2, of the Constitution to nominate “Judges of the Supreme Court.”

From the beginning of Donald Trump’s entrance into presidential politics in 2015, I have felt as have many people of faith and Christian evangelists, that the hands of Providence are on the shoulders of the 45th President of the United States.

The October surprise in September comes as another confirmation that Trump’s presidency is providential, as was that of Lincoln.

Image: Pixabay