Democrats Destroy America, Blame Trump

Three hot summer months following the killing of George Floyd, whose name is challenging to remember, for top Democrats, have mutilated the faces of many once beautiful American cities. A call for racial justice has been supported by the vast majority of Americans. The national protests demanding "Justice for Floyd," however, very quickly deteriorated into chaos and anarchy that inevitably led to the murder of Americans, which was celebrated by the domestic terrorists from Antifa, who march to their goal — "no USA at all" — over the dead American bodies. Chicago that has not had a Republican mayor since 1927, sets a murder rate anti-record in one single day. New York, once a symbolic city of freedom, limitless opportunities, and American Dream that mesmerized and inspired the world, witnesses a mass exodus of people and businesses due to crime, high taxes, and shutdowns. Defunded police departments and vilified police officers — a "rotten cancer," per the radical left — that have suffered assaults and murders is a rapidly thinning blue line that protects law-abiding citizens. In turn, the law-abiding citizens executing their Second Amendment rights in times when a call to 911 goes to a voicemail face felony charges, like the St. Louis couple and Kyle Rittenhouse.

America is being destroyed from within, as once warned by Abraham Lincoln, at a fast pace and in cold blood. The mayhem that swept across blue-city America has been narrated by the Democrats and leftist elite as "peaceful protests" this whole time, until very recently. The Democrats praised the "young people across the country, who put themselves out on the line to make a difference," donated money to BLM and similar organizations, bailed out of jail criminals (as did the Democrat [vice] presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and the staff of that old man who drags her down did); called the violence a myth; and viciously vilified, censored, shamed, and harassed all those on the other side. All we've seen was nothing but a wonderful and much needed purifying pyre that was supposed to burn down a rotten, racism-ridden America that was supposed to reborn into a land of tolerance and racial justice. The leftists promise that if we destroy our home (shyly withholding the fact that some of its residents will be buried under the ruins), the reeking and smoking pile of burned concrete on its place will in fact be a lavish mansion.

During the four days of the Democratic National Convention, not a single word was said to condemn the violence. Instead, a gloomy and ominous atmosphere of anti-Americanism prevailed. America was again and again called racist, unjust, misogynist, and a dangerous place. Not a word was said to pin violence on Trump — because the old narrative was still in place that there was no violence.

But the Democrats either miscalculated or completely ignored the basic human feeling of self-preservation. They also went too far in their "black lives matter" hypocrisy. Outrage over the death of one black man has already cost hundreds of black lives and livelihoods across the country. The leftist notion voiced by CNN's Don Lemon that they focus their concerns exclusively on those black lives that are taken by the police, and if you care about other black lives, then "go ahead and start your own movement" did not age well as the major protest-ridden cities saw a sharp spike in homicides and other felonies. The public support for the protests began to dip, and the violent crime became a major issue on the verge of the November election.

In that tricky situation, the Democrats who try to balance between backing up protests and condemning violence have quickly flip-flopped and found a focal point, as expected, in blaming Donald Trump. "Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency," – appeared on Joe Biden's Tweeter. After weeks of being accused by Trump of supporting destructive protests, Biden and other Democratic leaders have finally made a point to denounce the destruction in Kenosha, Wis. "Burning down communities is not protest, it's needless violence," Biden said. "Violence that endangers lives. Violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That's wrong."

As reported by the Hill, that sentiment was echoed by other Democratic leaders, including former president Barack Obama, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Oregon governor Kate Brown (D), who has dealt with months of protests in Portland. "I condemn violence in Portland ... [a]nd I challenge Donald Trump to do the same," Biden added recently, as numerous media outlets suggest ongoing protests gone out of control boost Trump's chances of reelection.

How Joe can challenge Trump to follow Joe's lead in condemning violence is truly mind-blowing. Trump and his administration, along with House Republicans, constantly call for the local Democrat governments to stop crime in their cities. Trump's daily pleas to the Democrat mayors and governors to allow the National Guard to restore law and order fall on deaf ears. In late July, the mayors of 15 major cities, including Chicago, Portland, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Baltimore, rejected deployment of federal forces.

Following their propaganda guru Joseph Goebbels, who claimed that "if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it," the Democrats all of a sudden have noticed that the unrest is causing people lots of trouble, and Joe Biden is on his back foot on it. Not surprisingly, Democrats refuse to take responsibility and call out the Democrats in charge of the riot-tormented cities. Thus, Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, blames President Trump for "[t]rying to incite violence this entire summer." Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) blasted the president's scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wis.: "I think his visit has one purpose and one purpose only, that is to agitate things and make things [worse]," she said. House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) echoed Bass's sentiment: "The president is willfully fanning the flames of this fire[.] ... [H]e sees this violence and his ability to agitate more of it as useful to this campaign. What it does to the country, the loss of life, he doesn't care." It's like saying Trump doesn't care about the economy — his main and most valuable achievement — and then blaming him for "running economy into the ground," as Kamala Harris stated — all while the Democrats did everything to obstruct the business reopening in their states.

The Democrat-organized protests that ran amok are now badly backfiring. There is excessive evidence of how left-wing thugs destroy everything around themselves. They are very inclusive, we must give them that — they rarely discriminate against their victims based on skin color or political affiliation. It is not Trump's America they are destroying. It is the people's America. What will be built in its place is described in the Biden-Sander manifesto, a far-left statement of doctrine Karl Marx would applaud.

Follow Veronika Kyrylenko, Ph.D. on Twitter or LinkedIn.