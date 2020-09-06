Anatomy of A(nother) Fake Scandal

The Atlantic does it Again

The Atlantic published a tale based on anonymous sources that the President referred to veterans who had lost their lives in battles as “ suckers” and losers” and refused to go to a French cemetery honoring WWI American veterans because he feared his hair would be mussed. The magazine is now majority owned by Steve Jobs’s very rich widow, Laurene, who contributed $500,000 to the Biden campaign and who seems to have reshaped it as the Biden sleazy propaganda arm .

It previously published a pro-defund the police article -- supposedly a firsthand account of witnessing a police officer shoot an unarmed youngster for ignoring a basketball sign-in sheet -- which, as the extensive Federalist investigation showed, was utter poppycock.

While the Atlantic was the ringleader, the usual media wizards copied and pasted the unsupported claims by Jeffrey Goldberg and megaphoned them,

Sean Davis of the Federalist noted the series of fake scandals promoted by the same journalists “who bought and peddled the Iraq WMD hoax, the Rolling Stone UVA rape hoax, the Russian collusion hoax, the Covington Kids hoax, the Kavanaugh hoax, and the latest Atlantic hoax.” Immediately a “Vote Vets” slickly produced ad repeating the charges hit the airwaves

Real reporters took a closer look. Mollie Hemingway said the fast pickup was suspicious:

@MZHemingway

Replying to @tomselliott

Either that is a stunning and record-setting turn-around for a genuine ad and resulting ad buy ... or a media group is blatantly collaborating with a political campaign operation

J.E. Dyer rather conclusively nailed the blatant collaboration:

A mere 24 hours after the story was published at Atlantic, the Democratic fundraising outfit ActBlue is soliciting donations via the façade of the leftist group VoteVets. (In fact, the tweet with the VoteVets video was posted at 9:04 AM EDT on 4 September, substantially less than 24 hours after the first archive of the Atlantic post at Wayback, which shows an Atlantic website time stamp of 5:32 PM EDT on 3 September.) [snip] This video was quite obviously not just thrown together, uncued (and overnight!), in the space of less than 24 hours. This had to be in the works beforehand. Which means, from the sentient being’s analytical perspective that a bunch of people other than Jeffrey Goldberg knew what he was going to publish on 3 September 2020. Not just any people either, but a network of PAC activists and fundraisers for the Democratic Party. As regards Mr. Goldberg and his story, there seem to be two likely scenarios. One is that he shared the findings of his diligent journalism with Democratic operatives before he published the story. The other is that this was a packaged story supplied to him by one of the leftist media “war rooms” that now concoct so much of the outline copy, and so many of the talking points, for the visible front-men and women of the mainstream media.

Hovering his cursor over the video clip he saw a notice “Visit secure.actblue.com“ Act Blue, of course, is a Democrat fundraising arm.

It’s pure nonsense from the party to the “media war room.”

Not a single person with the President on that trip, not even John Bolton, no ally of the President, confirms this story on the record, and not a single anonymous source has come forward to confirm it either.

Indeed, those with the President on that trip utterly deny it. And, of course, if he had said what the anonymous sources said he did, I can’t imagine this is the first we’d have heard of it.

You have to be a dope to fall for the claim that a president who has spent so much time praising our troops, raising their salaries, visiting the wounded and honoring dead soldiers and their families would ever say such a thing. On the other hand, please bear in mind, that the DNC (whose titular head now is Joe Biden) gave a prime convention speaking spot to John F. Kerry, whose political career began with him disparaging the soldiers and vets in the very worst way possible, calling them war criminals who engaged in horrendous acts in Vietnam.

It looks as though this is just a way to milk more money out of the idiots who fell for the earlier scandals. Lynn Chu thinks the vets are not buying it:

A lot of outraged military guys called in to radio shows today saying that the Obama administration treated the military with undisguised contempt and that the difference between those 8 years and these 4 is night and day. I think anyone sensible knows this is a cheesy lie. Like the Kavanagh lies.

Sharyl Attkisson describes the matter as standard political scandalmongering.

As Richard Poe reminds us, this is an old Democrat trick, which General George McClellan used when he ran against Lincoln in 1864 and accused him of disrespecting the Union dead. McClellan used the same false report on Lincoln.

It didn’t work for McClellan and it won’t work for Biden, who’s reduced to having a handful of citizens reading pre-prepared questions to him while he reads (poorly) off his teleprompter the pre-prepared answers. Someone compared it to Johnny Carson’s Carnac the Magnificent act where the answer preceded Carnac’s (Carson’s) divining the question. Once in a while reporters even get to question him, and they put on a pitiful performance, treating the candidate like an idiot child and asking only the dumbest softball questions, like Ed O’Keefe of CBS news asking Biden why he wasn’t even more angry at Trump.

Covering for Biden and Pelosi’s Gaffes

The President’s most significant achievements are ignored or buried deep in other trivial media accounts. His approval rating is back at the pre-COVID 52%. Employment is up, beating all expectations.

A new Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released at 8:30 AM, revealed stunningly positive news on the state of the jobs market: the economy added 1.4 million jobs in August. But there’s bigger news: the unemployment rate dropped nearly 2 percentage points from 10.2 percent in June to an astonishing 8.4 percent. That’s massively better than economists surveyed by Refinitiv, who were expecting a drop to 9.8 percent.

If the Nobel Peace Prize actually honored someone who furthered world peace, Trump would win it hands down.

He brokered a peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia, which ends two decades of conflict. He has induced the Gulf States to recognize Israel and in so doing deflated both the Iranians and the Palestinians responsible for so much of the carnage in the Middle East. So stupid or biased is the press corps they ignore these momentous successful shifts in U.S. foreign policy. Ambassador Richard Grenell was rightfully dismissive of the White House press corps’ performance this week, roasting them to their face, “I don’t know if you could find [Kosovo and Serbia] on a map. This is atrocious… maybe it’s too complicated of an issue for you all.”

For those of you wondering why this story was orchestrated now and not, as usual, in October, there are several explanations: Biden’s crashing in the polls, the Democrats' Speaker of the House is on the hair salon rocks, the job numbers are stunning, and there is a desire to influence early voters as quickly as possible before their Potemkin candidate spends more time out of the basement.

Sharyl Attkisson reminds us in a tweet that “Scheduled scandals will be rolled out regularly between now & Nov. 3. The media, politicos, propagandists pretend it’s organic & pretend to be aghast. Most of America understands what’s going on.”

Fasten your seatbelts, gird your loins. With nothing but a demented, weak candidate at the top of their ticket and no agenda any normal voter could support, this -- well-orchestrated scandals based on pure fakery -- is what they are left with.