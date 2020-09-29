A Moral Narrative to Foil Our Wokey Tormentors

If you like to be frightened out of your wits, you can’t do better than spend an hour or two with Rod Dreher on “Joe Rogan World vs. NPR World” and Angelo Codevilla’s “Revolution 2020.”

Ron Dreher argues that America cannot thrive with two narratives competing for dominance, the American founding narrative and the progressive narrative, especially when the progressive narrative says of “people who don’t fit the progressive narrative, that you aren’t worthy of our consideration or attention.”

Codevilla says the same, only different.

More and more, America’s ruling class, shaped and serviced by an increasingly uniform pretend-meritocratic educational system, claimed for itself monopoly access to truth and goodness, and made moral as well as technical-intellectual contempt for the rest of Americans into their identity’s chief element.

How about Danusha Goska, writing about a redneck fireworks birthday card at Walgreens, with a gap-toothed redneck lighting his fart. Yeah, that’s one constant in America, since way before the founding, punching down on White Trash.

I know, let’s start a “1584 Project” after the founding of the Roanoke Colony, courtesy of Sir Walter Raleigh, in 1584. Yeah, HNJ, I’ll see your 1619 and raise it 1584.

See, back in the 16th Century, the Big Problem in England was the waste population, and what to do about it. One big solution favored by the great and the good was to ship all the White Trash off to America. That was what Roanoke and Jamestown were all about.

Now, I wonder which eager young gap-toothed White Trash journalist writing for a prestige publication should be the leader of this project to educate us about America’s true founding: the 1584 Project to send the white trash “beyond the seas.”

As Nancy Isenberg tells us in Whitt Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America, there has never been a shortage of pejoratives for lower-class whites:

Waste people. Offscourings. Lubbers. Bogtrotters. Rascals. Rubbish. Squatters. Crackers. Clay-eaters. Tuckies. Mudsills. Scalawags. Briar hoppers. Hillbillies. Low-downers. White niggers. Degenerates. White trash. Rednecks. Trailer trash. Swamp people.

Hey, Nancy! What happened to the Deplorables? Are you trying to trigger me?

Yeah. Good luck with the 1584 Project, pal. Because everybody who is anybody knows that the truth about America is that it is divided into “oppressed peoples” -- White Trash need not apply -- “allies,” the heroic band of practically-perfect-in-every-way educated Gentry Mary Poppinses fighting for justice. And then there are “white oppressors,” including white trash fireworks experts.

It’s easy to get frightened and discouraged when the Drehers and the Codevillas write their frightening screeds, but I am not discouraged.

Yes, it’s true that the educated Gentry gets to ram its oppressed peoples, allies, white oppressors narrative down our throats. But the American people are clearly eating up President Trump’s revival rallies where he preaches the founding narrative, that the American people are the best people in the world, America is the best country in the world, and we ain’t seen nothing yet.

Yes, it’s true that “America’s ruling class” claims for itself “monopoly access to truth and goodness” and the right to order everyone around. But, like Louis XVI, I don’t think that our rulers are quite up to snuff. Don’t be surprised if some little dog pulls down the curtain or some bratty kid comments on the clothing of our godlike rulers some time soon.

Also, how much longer are we going to put up with the humiliation of having low-rent crooks and druggies resisting arrest rammed down our throats for veneration as martyrs and saints?

It’s time we came up with a fighting narrative to augment our founding narrative. I just happen to have one in my back pocket. It’s a moral theory based on the sociological insights of my reductive Three Peoples theory.

Here is my new moral narrative for America.

First there are the worthy Commoners, who obey the law, go to work, and follow the rules; they are the salt of the earth. Then there are the stuck-up Wokies who can only find meaning in life by oppressing and humiliating Commoners; they are liars and cheats -- also fools and knaves. Finally, there are the Clients who haven’t yet learned how to thrive in the city economy; recently they have been the dupes of the Wokies, cynically led into social dysfunction and oblivion.

Up to now the Clients have been the clients of the Wokies. And a lot of good it has done them, Lyndon and Barack. But in the just new world that is to come, the Clients will become the clients of the Commoners, who will patiently teach the Clients how to become Commoners. And after work they will down a few beers together and insult each other with good old American ethnic jokes, friendly like.

How come nobody ever thought of that before?

