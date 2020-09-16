Falling for the Biggest Hoax in History

It will probably take months if not years for the truth of the Covid-19 pandemic to emerge, but when it does will any politician take responsibility for the lies and disinformation or the damage this hoax caused this great nation? I don’t think so, but what it did prove was what happens when the Democrats are in charge. They may not be in the White House but it is the House that wields the power over legislation and our money. Couple this power with the useful idiots in the mainstream media to promote the widespread hysteria, and we then had the total capitulation of a frightened nation that accepted an unprecedented total lockdown of its existence. Shame on us.

If the fourth estate had done its job or had any integrity left, it would have reported the actual figures of the coronavirus’ impact instead of what would generate the most fear. So what is the truth? Why did hospitals and doctors count practically all deaths, even motorcycle accidents and cancer deaths, as Covid-19 deaths? Could it be because of extra government funding for these cases?

The CDC released a very controversial report that the actual death rate due to the Covid-19 alone was miniscule compared to what was reported in the mainstream news. Reuters is listing 194,147 as covid deaths as of September 14, 2020.

In an August article by Leslie Eastman in Legal Insurrection.com, a chart was posted with CDC figures:

“To begin with, it doesn’t mean that the virus killed only about 9700 Americans. The data demonstrates that unless there is another underlying health condition, most people infected have very little chance of dying. This is especially true of young people who fall prey to the pathogen. Yet, those people who had heart conditions, kidney problems, or other medical conditions who died might still be alive except that they were infected with COVID-19. Since the inception of this pandemic, COVID-19 deaths have been lumped together into a category that included presumed deaths.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the news, over 12,000 Americans had died in 2019 of the regular flu. This new virus was supposedly deadlier because it was highly contagious and no one was immune to it. But while the virus originated in Wuhan, China, progressives refused to name it the Chinese virus. Morons were even calling it the European flu. In January, Trump ordered restrictions on flights from China. In February, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi was suggesting that we should go to Chinatown and hug a Chinese person to show we’re not discriminating against them.

Unless your source of news is only the mainstream press, then you probably have not heard this quote from a Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who says she did some of the earliest research into COVID-19 last year. She escaped from Hong Kong and had been hiding in fear but has stepped out into the public eye again to make the explosive claim that she has scientific evidence to prove that Covid-19 was human-made in a lab in China.

“When asked where the deadly virus that has killed more than 900,000 around the globe comes from, Yan — speaking via video chat from a secret location — replied, “It comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China’s government.” “The first thing is the [meat] market in Wuhan … is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature,” Yan claimed, explaining that she got “her intelligence from the CDC in China, from the local doctors.”

BTW, Twitter just shut down her account. Quelle surprise!

The truth is that we’ve been lied to continuously since the media decided to scare us to death with bogus data, and our lack of common sense. Since I am high risk due to my age and health issues, I have been self quarantined for several months. My daughter and her husband who works for the MTA came down with the virus and recovered because they are young and had no serious health issues. In other words, the young and healthy are unlikely to succumb and should never have been locked down. The vulnerable, on the other hand, needed to take proper steps to quarantine voluntarily.

When the Covid-19 press conferences began with the medical experts dispensing their opinions and advice, Dr. Anthony Fauci became the so-called expert to go to, but I never cared or trusted him. Fauci would roll his eyes, bring his hand to head, and smirk while Trump was talking and once when leaving the room nodded in solidarity with the CNN reporter. The MSM made him a superstar in spite of the fact that he kept changing his opinion and hadn’t seen a patient in over 35 years.

Twitter video screengrab

In previous severe flu seasons, there were much higher death rates yet there were no mandatory lockdowns. Why do I call this pandemic a hoax? The only reason why politicians, especially the Democrats in charge, pushed for shutting down the economy was because economic destruction was their ultimate goal. Trump’s strong economy, low unemployment numbers for all Americans was a real obstacle to a Joe Biden victory. Democrats have seized on this pandemic because they never let a crisis go to waste.

Americans have been gaslighted. We can’t take anything reported by the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, MSNBC, the Drudge Report and the Alphabet Networks as gospel because it’s all designed to frighten and delay the recovery. Dr. Fauci insists that things will not return to normal until 2021. Joe Biden if elected will mandate mandatory mask wearing for all. What a joke. Masks don’t even work and I feel sorry for all those required to wear them all day at work because they are breathing in carbon dioxide and moisture.

There is one good thing about the pandemic. I wrote before about the new thrilling novel, Silent Strike, by Dr. Francis Bandettini and Matt Nilsen, about a deadly bio attack by Iran. What made it deadly was the fact that we were unable to handle the shortage of medical equipment needed to battle the epidemic of respiratory cases. This administration proved that it could produce whatever we needed in a short space of time. Kudos to our POTUS.

I hope and pray that if President Trump is reelected and the Democrats lose the House and the state legislatures in the states overrun by Antifa riots and BLM protests, normalcy will return swiftly and the economy will boom.

From my lips to God’s ears.