Can the Present-Day Democrat Party Govern America (with or without Joe Biden)?

The cabal fronted by Joe Biden is selling hatred of Donald Trump and his voters and prefers that voters not worry about their ability to govern should the Democrats win the Senate and install Harris-Biden.

This same cabal that would be charged with governing the nation has, for the past four years, marginalized, physically confronted and repeatedly accused the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump of being not only racists but fascists and white supremacists as well as homophobic, xenophobic and among the vilest people on the face of the earth. What will be their intentions for these rightfully incensed citizens? Ignore them and hope they go away? They will not. Instead, the Democrat party cabal will continue to vilify half of the voters in 2020 thus potentially fomenting serious ongoing confrontations and retaliation.

Over the years 154 million observant Christians have been denigrated, mocked and pilloried for their beliefs as religious liberty is under continual assault by the left and the Democrat party. What can this segment of society look forward to under a government committed to promoting unfettered abortion and infanticide as well as a determination to purge society of its basic Judeo-Christian foundation? It is an absolute certainty that the hierarchy of the party will persist in imposing their secularism on the nation, either by litigation, administrative decrees or intimidation. How will they respond to what will be increasing anger and resentment by 48% of the population?

In a nation of 330 million people there will always be those who will commit mass murder. When and if the current iteration of the Democrat party takes over, these occurrences will increase. The left has always blamed rhetoric and guns as the primary causation. Thus, when mass murders occur a Democrat party in power will have no choice but to continue to ignore underlying factors such as societal breakdown and mental illness and actively focus on overtly limiting speech and enforcing gun control.

Currently 235 million Americans either own or could see themselves owning a gun. How will the Democrats in power go about effectively confiscating guns in a nation of 3.8 million square miles? Utilize a national registry of all gun owners? Outlaw all semi-automatic weapons? Impose onerous taxes and insurance requirements making gun ownership unaffordable? Pass open-ended red flag laws allowing virtually anyone to file a complaint against someone, ostensibly based on their suspicions, thus allowing the police to seize the guns of the accused? As for speech, will certain words, phrases and organizations, as determined by the left, be considered inciteful and dangerous and thus outlawed? How will the Democrats deal with the inevitable resistance and potential violent push back from upwards of 72% of the nation’s citizenry?

Once in power, the Democrats are committed to eventual Medicare for all, reparations for African Americans, and new environmental programs amid a myriad of new spending programs. The estimated average annual cost of these proposals exceeds $4 trillion over and above current spending. Discounting the one-time pandemic spending, the federal government currently spends $4.7 trillion a year (which includes $1 trillion of deficit spending). Income taxes account for 50% of all government revenue and Social Security and Medicare withholding account for 36%. Thus, individuals account for 86% of all revenue. In order for the Democrats to pay for these programs, revenue from individual taxpayers would have to be increased by 150%.

As the Democrats have promised not to touch Social Security and Medicare all the increase would have to be in the income tax arena, assuming that all this proposed spending would not be financed by unfettered money creation and debt. Based on the most recent IRS analysis the effective average income tax rate would have to be 70% on the top 10% of income tax filers, a rate of 55% on the next 40%, and a rate of 35% on the bottom 50% of filers. (Further, the corporate tax rate would have to be increased from a current rate of 21% to 50%.

How would the Democrats enforce these new rates as people either refuse to pay or go into the underground economy? How would they pay for massive unemployment and welfare benefits as a result of an avalanche of layoffs and business closures? What are their plans for the recession and potential depression that would ensue? From whom (China?) would a Democrat administration borrow money and at what exorbitant interest rate? Would they successfully coerce the Federal Reserve into printing trillions of dollars in new money? Thus, creating massive uncontrolled and nation-toppling inflation?

Recently the Democrat party has become the party of open borders and amnesty as well as ultimate citizenship for upwards of 22 million illegal immigrants and with open borders at least another 2-4 million more every year. The vast majority of these illegal immigrants are functionally illiterate and lacking in employable skills.

Currently 30% of all working families (or nearly 50 million Americans) are essentially unskilled and low income but above the poverty threshold. 60% of these are families headed by racial/ ethnic minorities. African Americans, while 13% of the population (41 million), account for nearly 30% of low-income working families. Another 39 million Americans live below the poverty level. Thus, a total of 89 million live in low-income families or in poverty. Yet the Democrat party that claims to be the champion of minorities and low-income families is pushing to ultimately legalize upwards of 22 to 30 million unskilled illegal immigrants (equal to 55 to 73% of the current African American population) which will devastate low income working American families by driving down wages.

The left and the Democrat party are now so committed to open borders and illegal immigration that they cannot reverse course. Do they really give a damn about the African American population, or native born and naturalized Hispanics, or the low-income white working families? Or are the potential votes of the illegal population more important? With the spending plans outlined above, how will they buy off these groups as there will be no money or jobs? How will they avoid the inevitable class friction and potential hostility with so many in the marketplace and a limited number of jobs in the low-income sector?

How will the Democrat Party hierarchy deal with the Marxist mobs they tacitly unleashed onto the streets of the nation’s major cities and suburbs? Mobs who now know that virtually all Democrat politicians inevitably cower and capitulate in the face of violence and intimidation. How does the party leadership placate them and their demands to overthrow capitalism and transform the nation into an unabashed Marxist/socialist nation without fomenting more militant upheaval?

While at the same time, due to their failed policy prescriptions, incompetence and fecklessness, deal with a myriad of near insolvable problems they deliberately created as well as the resultant demands from the rest of the populace.

Nationwide chaos and antagonism on a massive scale is thus inevitable.

In summary, the current Marxist/socialist dominated Democrat Party and its propaganda arm, the mainstream media, is good at sowing confusion, communicating overt falsehoods and vilifying their opponents in order to win elections. But they cannot and will never be able to successfully govern a diverse nation of 330 million people the size of the continent of Europe. If they ever fully control all the levers of power, this nation as presently constituted, will, in due course, cease to exist.

