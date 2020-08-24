What Ed Buck's Pseudo-Sexual House of Horrors Says about Collectivism

An old, rich, white man abducting young gay black homeless men, injecting them with illegal substances, and sexually assaulting their unconscious bodies to death may sound like something out of a bad horror film, but this is the true story of political celebrity Ed Buck. Despite multiple instances of his victims found dead at his West Hollywood home, Ed Buck continued his life as a celebrated LGBT activist, high-profile Democratic donor, and beloved Beverly Hills socialite until his arrest in September 2019. Buck's prolonged evasion of justice is not merely an example of the privilege that political donors can purchase; it is a case study in the principles of collective justice held by various neo-Marxist groups that increasingly dominate political and cultural verticals in American society.

As a donor and an activist, Ed Buck was a useful player in politics. Over the years, Buck donated upwards of $500,000 to Democratic affiliates and politicians. He served on the steering committee of the Stonewall Democratic Club, a sizable Democratic LGBT outreach group. He ran for public office; was a prominent face in progressive circles; and ran in the same circles as the Democratic party elite, including Hillary Clinton and Adam Schiff.

But behind the smiling progressive face lurked a dark, open secret. Ed Buck would use his wealth to lure vulnerable male black drifters and prostitutes to his home, inject them with methamphetamine, and proceed to indulge his drug-fueled racial power fetishes. His first known victim, Gemmel Moore, was found by paramedics in Buck's living room on July 27, 2017. Moore's naked body was recovered in a room filled with drug paraphernalia, pornography still playing on the television. Moore had fallen into Ed Buck's clutches while working as an escort to escape crippling poverty but got more than he bargained for from the Democratic donor. Moore's journal, recovered by investigators, reveals the twisted world of his client:

Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of Chrystal meth. It was very painful but after all the troubles I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy, but slowly my brain, my mind and action change. I am not the same person I was born to be. I felt as if I sold my soul to the devil.

Despite the incriminating findings by investigators, Los Angeles County district attorney Jackie Lacey declined to pursue charges. Buck's life continued uninterrupted, aside from being asked to step down from Stonewall's steering committee. Rumors swirled around "Doctor Kevorkian," dismissed or ignored by mainstream media until a second victim surfaced. On January 7, 2017, 55-year-old escort Timothy Dean was found dead at Buck's home, having overdosed on methamphetamine. Again, District Attorney Jackie Lacey refused to press charges against Buck. A coalition of 50 progressive organizations ranging from online forums to the ACLU penned a statement demanding further investigation. Notably absent were GLAAD, the NAACP, and the Stonewall Democratic Club. On September 11, 2019, a third victim survived an overdose, escaped Buck's home, and made it to the nearest hospital, where he ranted and raved about how Buck was trying to murder him. This was too much, even for Buck's allies, sparking his arrest by federal law enforcement on September 17, 2019.

The next day, the Stonewall Democratic Club put out a statement that began: "Once again we are horrified by the news of an overdose at Ed Buck's apartment[.]" Despite their opening two words, this was their first condemnation. Buck found himself without friends, his accolades and endorsements stripped from the websites of organizations that had exalted him, and pursued by a federal prosecutor who stepped up to do the job that local prosecutors had refused to do.

Additional victims came out of the shadows, describing in gruesome detail the horrors that would be inflicted on them after being promised cash. Particularly ghastly was the story of one victim who had agreed to a small injection only for Buck to empty the syringe into his vein and woke up to a profusely bleeding anal orifice and a third man filming him.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors piled on Buck's charges, charging Buck with the enticement of interstate prostitution, distributing methamphetamine, and two additional related crimes to bring his total charges to nine. The pile-on shows that federal prosecutors are serious and puts the lie to Jackie Lacey's claim that there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

The story of Ed Buck is not over yet, but the lesson is clear: the priority of many "Civil Rights" organizations and political power structures is the acquisition of money and power, achieved by signaling to potential donors the protection that can be provided if donors dig deep enough. Organizations like GLAAD and the NAACP may have terrific campaigns marketing themselves as protectors of the powerless but will sell out their most vulnerable constituents to be drugged, raped, and murdered for a few dollars from Ed Buck.

The crimes of Ed Buck are heinous, but they are insignificant under the philosophy of collectivism. Ed Buck's victims are mere individuals, and collectivists are unconcerned with such trifles. Collectivism is concerned only with problems perceived to be systematic and solving them with collective action. From climate change to racism to the coronavirus, collectivists pursue only "solutions" which involve government-mandated adherence to a series of edicts stemming from an ideological doctrine. Recycling and hydroxychloroquine are mere niceties of individuals, unhelpful for the global ambitions of Marxist power structures.

To collectivists, Ed Buck luring the poor and desperate into his lair is not the problem; inequality is the problem.

To collectivists, Ed Buck coercively injecting black men with methamphetamine to satisfy deviant sexual fetishes is not the problem; institutional racism is the problem.

To collectivists, Ed Buck raping gay men as they foam at the mouth and run cold is not a problem; heteronormativity is the problem.

To these ends, collectivists will gladly reward Ed Buck for his usefulness in pursuing the greater good. That a few nobodies will never see it matters not.