The Apocalypse Election

I have written many times that those on the left, because they believe they are on the side of all that is right and just, are willing to commit any depravity and injustice to gain the power they need to remake America.

Most Americans, however, do not understand this about the Democrats. People believe all Americans have only the best intentions and would never deliberately harm the nation and its citizenry merely to obtain political power.

Therefore, people can only look on with incredulity as Democrats blatantly strive to keep Democrat-controlled state economies on lockdown -- and, with the help of teachers unions, keep most schools closed in an attempt to deliberately immiserate Americans and their families in the hopes their suffering can be used against Trump.

With schools closed its been estimated that as many as 20 million workers will not be able to return to employment because they lack childcare, not to mention the irreparable damage the children will suffer. Combined with the lockdowns, this will only aid in ensuring a hobbled economy with which they can blame and batter President Trump to deny him a second term as president.

And now, the Democrats are deliberately backing a candidate with not only obvious diminished mental capacity but also clear signs of dementia, despite the danger a senile president might present to the country, world, and humanity.

The Democratic Party platform ardently adopted by “Aphasic” Joe Biden would entail an abrogation of the Constitution; a gaming of the voting system and the addition of new states (D.C. & Puerto Rico) to guarantee the Democrats perennial electoral victory; and a complete revision of America’s capitalist economy, transforming it into one based on the tenets of socialism as the stout pillars of a society ruled by critical theory.

These are positions a non-diminished Joe Biden might have not only considered anathema, but also political suicide.

Yet today, out-of-control Democrats are willing to do all this damage to a more than 200-year-old nation and its people because they believe they are on the right side of history. The left considers their laudable goals as in service of the betterment of humanity and that victory “by any means necessary” is justified. When you throw off the restraint inherent in our constitutional republic, no actions are off the table.

The left’s plan has many stages. Keeping economies on lockdown and schools closed may not be enough. After failing so many times in the last few years to depose President Trump, they are leaving nothing to chance.

The past is prelude, and the Floyd riots (or the 1619 riots, if you prefer) were merely practice sessions, wargaming, if you will, for what will come in the weeks preceding the election.

The rioting, arson, looting, and violence, now seemingly on the wane, will be redeployed by the left with ardor in the weeks running up to November’s election. If the left is to be believed, rioters are immune to COVID, allowing the Democrats to marshal Antifa, the paramilitary arm of the party, and BLM the ideological backbone of the party into the streets hoping the violence will frighten away Trump voters. Credit: Pikist

In a reverse of Trump’s 2016 strategy to campaign strongly in battleground states, Antifa can be expected to turn those states into actual battlegrounds by massing at every polling place in these states to threaten Trump voters and prevent them from voting.

Media, the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party will sell it 24/7 as “mostly peaceful” organic protests expressing the will of the people.

Still, even all that might not be enough to turn the tide against the president.

Recently, a group of Democrat grandees called the Transition Integrity Project convened to wargame the election. John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former presidential campaign chair, acted as Joe Biden in a scenario where Trump won reelection. In this scenario, Biden refused to concede the election.

“California, Oregon, and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned. The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump. At that point in the scenario, the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.”

You can also expect Antifa to play a prominent part in the aftermath of a Trump victory, only with a heavier emphasis on violence.

We know what will happen with a Biden victory, either an acquiescence of Americans to a “fundamental transformation of the United States of America” or a civil war.

We need only look at what is happening today, and what Democrats are already hinting at, almost 90 days out, at what they intend to do when Trump wins.

At this point, an apocalypse is probably unavoidable.

The Democrats want it that way.

