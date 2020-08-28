Now Republicans are Enemies of the State

Democrats know that Joe Biden is a sure loser if November's elections play out fairly. But they have no intention of losing again to Donald Trump — nor of letting the U.S. House slip away, nor permitting Mitch McConnell to keep the Senate gavel. Democrats' intentions couldn't be more apparent. The means? Imposing historic massive vote fraud on the nation. But if ballot fraud isn't enough?

Earlier this week, in the spirit of mafia dons, Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton issued public threats. The threats are more than brazen. They're ominous. If Democrats' schemes to steal the presidential election falter, Clinton says there's no retreat. Given what's happening so far this year in Democrat cities, why are bullying and, perhaps, force off the table?

About Republicans who dare oppose Democrats vote-by-mail hustles, Speaker Pelosi proclaimed, "They're doing everything they can ... scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It's really actually shameful. Enemies of the state[.]"

We could shrug off Pelosi's use of the words "enemies of the state" as hyperbole. But there's a concept behind those words and actual law. Is Pelosi really being sloppy with language?

The speaker hasn't just spent most of her adult life in politics; she grew up in it. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro, Jr., was a Baltimore congressman and mayor. Her brother, Tommy D'Alesandro III, was Baltimore mayor, too. No passes for Pelosi.

When Pelosi refers to enemies of the state, she's alluding to subversion, "the attempt to weaken or destroy a political system or a government."

If we follow Pelosi's thread, Republicans who oppose mail-in balloting ploys are subversives. What punishments will be meted out to Republicans should Democrats claim the presidency? Or even if they don't? Because we know that Democrats can be awfully punitive without the executive power.

There's law defining an "enemy of the United States." It's reasonably specific. But so what? Democrat-appointed judges have a knack for creatively interpreting law. Besides, the Soviets had no compunction in generous definitions of what constituted enemies of the people. The late Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn powerfully attested to that in his lifetime.

This from the Legal Information Institute, Cornell Law School:

According to 50 USCS § 2204 [Title 50. War and National Defense; Chapter 39. Spoils of War], enemy of the United States means any country, government, group, or person that has been engaged in hostilities, whether or not lawfully authorized, with the United States; (3) the term "person" means (A) any natural person; (B) any corporation, partnership, or other legal entity; and (C) any organization, association, or group.

Why shouldn't we suppose that "hostilities" can be flexibly applied? What about "whether or not lawfully authorized"?

Malicious prosecution — in fact, malicious applications of law — isn't out of bounds for vengeful Democrats. Ask Tom Delay about that, who, in 2004, fingered Pelosi as a ground floor conspirator in attempts to destroy him. How about Roger Stone? General Mike Flynn? Lest we forget, President Trump has suffered through nearly four years of legal fishing expeditions and hounding and an unwarranted impeachment.

Why wouldn't President Biden and the cabal that controls him weaponize the law to even scores with troublesome Republicans — or waylay, let's say, Devin Nunes or Jim Jordan? Or Tom Cotton or Josh Hawley? Perhaps Brett Kavanaugh will be on tap as enemy of the state fodder?

This brings us to Hillary Clinton. Clinton, whose thuggishness always shines through, announced that Joe Biden has no intention of conceding the election to President Trump.

Per The Epoch Times, August 25, 2020 (italics added):

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," Clinton said in an interview on Aug. 25. I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day," she claimed. "So we've got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that."

If Democrats can't steal the presidential election outright — and that's unlikely — and if key state elections are close enough, they intend to "Palm Beach" the counts. Recall that in 2018, now Florida governor Ron DeSantis came within a whisker of losing to wastrel Democrat Andrew Gillum. Palm Beach County was where Democrats aimed to flip a close gubernatorial election in the counts. Back in 2000, Palm Beach Democrats almost pulled out the election for Al Gore. Both times, Democrats were thwarted. Yet is three the charm?

The Heritage Foundation, in a December 16, 2019, commentary, discusses the "irregularities" that continue to plague Palm Beach County. That it's run by Democrats is probably its first irregularity.

In 2020, Democrats won't lean on just one blue county in Florida to swing the presidential contest. As the Heritage commentary states: "Unfortunately, Palm Beach County isn't an isolated problem." In other words, Democrats are gearing up other blue counties across the nation to manufacture the votes needed to defeat Trump in the counts.

The good news is that Republicans won't be sitting by idly. Donald Trump is the most street-savvy president in history. His campaign will have a "massive legal operation" to counter the Democrats' chicanery.

Let's revisit the ominous in Clinton's remarks. She's made it clear that there's no room for capitulation. Joe Biden will win the presidency in November or else. A war of attrition is what she wants, and she's pushing Democrats to stay on the battlefield longer, and fight harder, to achieve Trump's defeat. Ends justify means. The will of the voters be damned.

But don't think the fight for the presidency will happen in county elections offices only. Or in courtrooms. Democrats intend to broaden the battlefield. They're masters of misdirection.

Expect their MSM handmaidens to hurl false accusations of Republican election rigging. There must be charges of racism. Trump and Republicans will be accused of minority voter intimidation. Expect aggrieved blacks, in particular, to be trotted out before cameras.

And don't forget that Democrats have their allies in the streets, Antifa and BLM. Brace for new episodes of civil unrest on Election Night and subsequently. What better backdrops to provide to disputed elections? America in flames, "protesters," looting and ransacking city neighborhoods, heretofore untouched. Violence galore. Maybe, just maybe, Democrats have plans to export mayhem to your community?

You see, Republicans are now enemies of the state, and by extension, so are tens of millions of patriots. For Democrats, there must be victory this November and a steep price to pay by all who oppose them.

J. Robert Smith can be found on Twitter at @JRobertSmith1 and Parler at @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.