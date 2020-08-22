Kamala Harris -- Planned Parenthood's Choice

Kamala Harris has been nominated by the Democratic Party to be a heartbeat away from the presidency, and judging from presidential nominee Joe Biden’s physical and mental condition these days, that might not amount to a whole lot of heartbeats. Her ascension would bring to power someone who has made war on the unborn, someone who has already used that power to shred the Constitution’s guarantee of the freedom of the press and persecute an investigative reporter who exposed Planned Parenthood’s efforts to harvest and sell aborted fetal body parts.

David Daleiden heads the Center for Medical Progress, the group that unveiled what really goes on behind the curtain at Planned Parenthood, exposing the ghoulishness of the organization that profits off the destruction of human life and detailing past and future atrocities perpetrated by that organization in a series of revealing and damning videos.

Daleiden’s pro-life investigative reporting did not sit well with then California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who made it her mission to cancel Daleiden and his group, raiding his house, seizing his videos, video equipment, and notes, all with the purpose of ending his livelihood, his career, and his freedom. She prosecuted Daleiden under an obscure, rarely used, and arguably unconstitutional state law. As LiveAction.org reports:

Planned Parenthood relied heavily on its political allies to suppress the First Amendment rights of pro-life investigators David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt after the pair uncovered the corporation’s illegal trafficking of aborted body parts. Former California General Kamala Harris and current California Attorney General Xavier Becerra both pursued charges against the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) journalists instead of prosecuting Planned Parenthood for its criminal activities. The federal civil rights lawsuit Daleiden filed in response has exposed how far Planned Parenthood’s political contacts will go to defend the organization’s reputation. A recent update from Daleiden revealed that Planned Parenthood, Harris, and Becerra have all responded to the lawsuit filed against them, adding that all parties named in the suit have admitted the only reason Daleiden is being prosecuted is because the content of what he has said is something Planned Parenthood considers objectionable. The footage from Daleiden’s undercover investigation showed Planned Parenthood staff members coldly discussing the harvesting of fetal organs and negotiating the price of these “specimens.”

The Harris-managed vendetta against Daleiden, including a raid reminiscent of the deep-state raids on the homes of Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, is detailed by Madeline Osburn over at the Federalist:

Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday night, exactly three weeks after journalist and pro-life activist David Daleiden appeared in a San Francisco Superior Court, once again fighting the criminal charges Harris brought against him at the behest of her political donors four years prior. As Harris joins a campaign fighting for the “soul of our nation,” Daleiden continues a years-long battle for countless unborn souls and the First Amendment, both of which Harris has a record of fighting against. In March 2016, as the California attorney general, Harris met with six Planned Parenthood officials in her Los Angeles office. Email records between Harris’s office and Planned Parenthood officials show the two were corresponding on orchestrating public responses, filing police reports, and even drafting legislation targeting Daleiden for his undercover videos exposing the abortion giant’s illegal practices… Two weeks following that Los Angeles meeting, on April 5, 2016, Harris ordered state law enforcement agents to raid Daleiden’s home, tasking them with seizing his camera equipment, documents, and unreleased video footage. Daleiden’s attorneys argued Harris’s search warrant should have never been issued according to California’s shield law, which explicitly protects citizen journalists’ unpublished materials… How blatant was Harris’s targeting of Daleiden and her disregard for a journalist’s First Amendment rights? For starters, Daleiden is the first person to ever be prosecuted for undercover video reporting in California. Her own deputy prosecutor later admitted in court that Daleiden was targeted solely because of the content his videos...

The appalling transcript of one disturbing video provided by the Center for Medical Progress has made clear that the alleged noble crusade against unwanted children is a fraud, and that Planned Parenthood’s interest in abortion is a financial one -- that human life is just a commodity to be bought and sold on the open market.

The video shows Planned Parenthood director of medical services Deborah Nucatola negotiating with two actors posing as agents of a fetal tissue procurement company discussing the body parts of aborted babies as if she was a butcher at the local meat market, as Breitbart.com reports:

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part,” Nucatola coldly explains. “I’m gonna basically crush [the unborn child] below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact… And for that reason, most providers will do this case under ultrasound guidance, so they’ll know where they’re putting their forceps.” Nucatola also goes into great detail to explain how Planned Parenthood is able to use its loose affiliates as a way to protect the parent company from potential legal fallout… Nucatola explains to the undercover reporters that the butchered body parts (hearts, livers, “lower extremities -- probably for the muscle”) sell for $30 to $100 apiece.

Indeed, immature or improperly dismembered baby parts could dramatically impact Planned Parenthood’s and the abortion industry’s bottom line. The use of aborted fetuses and their tissue is justified by abortionists as the key to medical research, as was using embryos for stem cell research. Planned Parenthood’s operation strays perilously close to the territory of Dr. Joseph Mengele, the Nazi “doctor” who justified his ghastly practices in the name of research.

Planned Parenthood and its supporters got caught with their forceps down, so anything they can do to cloud the issue and cast doubt on the integrity of their accusers is in their interest. Planned Parenthood has already tried to discredit the videos, saying they were carefully edited and that the admissions of Planned Parenthood officials of conducting a for-profit baby body part flea market was taken out of context. It is hard to imagine in what “context” the discussion of the price of a fetal head versus the price of a new Lamborghini is okay. As LifeNews.com comments:

The video of the Houston Planned Parenthood makes it appear the Planned Parenthood abortion business may be selling the “fully intact” bodies of unborn babies purposefully born alive and left to die. The video shows the Director of Research for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Melissa Farrell, advertising the Texas Planned Parenthood branch’s track record of fetal tissue sales, including its ability to deliver fully intact aborted babies… Planned Parenthood could be breaking the federal law known as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act that requires abortion clinics, hospitals and other places that do abortions to provide appropriate medical care for a baby born alive after a failed abortion or purposefully birthed to “let die.” That would be one of the potential ways Planned Parenthood could produce a “fully intact” baby to sell to StemExpress for research. Most “crunchy” abortion methods would do damage to the baby’s body.

Kamala Harris decided that Daleiden must be punished for exposing the ghastly activities of her patron Planned Parenthood. A similar fate awaits the rest of us should she grab the reins of power. Tucker Carlson of Fox News has rightly called Kamala Harris a corrupt and dangerous fraud who sees laws and powers only as means to punish her enemies, pursue her agenda, and get elected:

Carlson, who called Biden's vice presidential pick the "most consequential" choice in U.S. history, disputed Sen. Kamala Harris's authenticity on her progressive positions, saying the "front-runner" only stands by issues she knows will get her ahead in the polls. He cited the California Democrat's low polling numbers at the time that she ended her own bid for the presidency and dropped out of the Democratic primary race. "The wrap on Harris in exit polls is that she’s a fraud," Carlson said. "She doesn’t really believe in anything, she'll say whatever it takes. Of course, that is also Harris’s primary strength." Carlson also brought up an incident in which anti-abortion activist David Daleiden filed a lawsuit against Harris, alleging she and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra conspired with Planned Parenthood to terminate an investigation he was conducting into the fetal-tissue business. Daleiden accused Harris and Becerra of violating his First Amendment rights and abusing the state's two-party recording law to silence "disfavored speech."

Kamala Harris, like Biden, supports Planned Parenthood’s crimes against the unborn and takes money and endorsements from the abortion industry. One remembers her bitter and vitriolic participation in the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, her resorting to lies, falsehoods, and innuendo in an attempt to get what she wants and to keep this pro-life Catholic off the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris, who slept her way into political power riding former California General Assembly leader Willie Brown’s, er, coattails, is a political dominatrix willing to inflict supreme pain and damage to our Constitution, our civil liberties, and the unborn

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.

Image: Michael Steeben