Democrat Domestic Terrorism Can No Longer Be Ignored

Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act defines "domestic terrorism" as activities involving acts in violation of state or federal criminal laws that are "dangerous to human life" and "appear to be intended" either to (i) "intimidate or coerce a civilian population," (ii) "influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion," or (iii) "affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping."

Intimidating a civilian population? Coercing government officials? Engaging in mass destruction and assassination of police? Ding-ding-ding! We have a triple-whammy here, and I'm not talking merely about the fascist "antifascists" or their compatriots who preach that only the lives of black Marxists matter. These are, after all, just front groups or paramilitary strike forces for the Grand Poobah of all anti-American hatred in the United States today — the Democratic Party.

Truth be told, there hasn't been anything remotely festive about that "party" for decades. Dour, angry, bitter, and dangerous sum up their whole operation. Initiated members leave joy at the door in return for the furrowed brows and frozen looks of permanent disappointment. They wear their scowls like some socialist disfigurement or mark of the beast. There isn't one "happy warrior" in the bunch.

Anything uplifting or aspirational about the Democrats died long ago. They turned their backs on civil political engagement for bloodlust and destruction. Domestic terrorism is all they have left.

Democrat domestic terrorists light fires everywhere they go, egg on violence against police and civilians, and threaten businesses who refuse to pay into their protection rackets by "donating" to their favorite money-laundering 501(c)(3)s; and our criminal justice system looks the other way or even actively abets the terrorists by releasing them from jail cells just as soon as they arrive, while leaving Americans to fend for themselves.

It's become so normal for Democrats to engage paramilitary "brown shirts" to intimidate voters and coerce government officials before any big election that nobody is surprised when American cities begin to explode right on schedule. For months, "blue" cities from Seattle and Portland to Minneapolis and New York have been little war zones, where Antifa insurrectionists throw Molotov cocktails and bricks at police officers by night and an apologetic army of Walter Durantys write glowing accounts of their revolution in the Democratic Party press by day. They block major highways and terrorize passing motorists and replace American law with their own, and Democrat prosecutors applaud their tactics, just as they did for the Ku Klux Klan a century before. Every election season, Democrats bring us Beirut, and every time, their organized violence goes unpunished.

If ISIS came to our shores, started setting neighborhoods on fire, burned out businesses, murdered citizens in the street, vandalized churches and synagogues, desecrated entire cemeteries, targeted Americans based on their race, and set up armed encampments as forward operating bases for planned assaults against America, I'd like to think elected officials and the "fearless Fourth Estate" might find the intestinal fortitude to resist the invaders, even if — as always — they turned to normal Americans to do their fighting for them. But here and now, an organized domestic terrorism offensive has set itself upon America, disguising itself behind nothing more than peaceful-sounding slogans, and government prosecutors and media cretins smile and welcome the terror.

"Oh, you're against fascism? Me, too. And you think the lives of black Americans should matter? Umm-hmm, that makes sense. And you wouldn't call yourselves Democrats if you weren't invested in democracy, would you? Come on in, you can roll your tanks right up Main Street. You're our kind of people."

It's sad that Hitler could so easily win over the American left today simply by rebranding and replacing his infantry with social justice warriors promising "Jewish Lives Matter" and "Death to Fascists." Such is the state of American education that the people in America doing the terrorizing are treated like heroes and too many of their victims find themselves to blame. That's the most threatening dimension of Democrat Domestic Terror — their success in so psychologically berating everyday Americans that normal people apologize to their tormentors for the beatings they are forced to endure. If that's not terrorism, then nothing else is.

Why must the Democrats always frame their political manifestos in terms of racial superiority and eugenics? During the last Civil War, they advocated for white supremacy and population control of black Americans. Nearly two centuries later, they blame every social ill on white supremacy...and still seem invested in using Planned Parenthood to keep America's black population in check.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, from the great state of Texas, recently argued that by any standard of the Democratic Party's 2020 Reign of Terror against citizens of the United States, the Democrats should be officially canceled by their own cultural revolution: "the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party's loathsome and bigoted past ... offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan[.] ... Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party's inception."

It's long past time for the Democratic Party to disappear, especially since it has become indistinguishable from the Socialist Party USA. Even more importantly, though, it is time that the criminal justice system stop treating Democrats as part of a normal and legitimate political organization when their operations meet the statutory definition for domestic terrorism. Weather Underground bombers all voted for Democrats because there was no Weather Underground Party on the ballot. The Democratic Party has embraced violence and destruction to intimidate both voters and government officials; their place on a ballot makes just as little sense. The United States has a long tradition of not negotiating with terrorists. Perhaps it's time America stopped putting them up for election, too.

