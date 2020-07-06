What Causes White Guilt

"I'm sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame."

So tweeted virtue-signaling Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette, whose three-sentence message had one purpose: to help the political party she supports mainstream the absurd idea that white people should be ashamed of their skin color and, by extension, ashamed of their predominately white country.

Hollywood stars are not the only ones pushing white privilege ideology. Marxist teachers and professors in our universities and public schools have systematically burdened millions of young white minds with guilt over the accident of their birth, a relentless brainwashing that has yielded profound changes in the political views of students of conservative parents.

Last month, Stephanie Regan, the 23-year-old daughter of a conservative Republican running for the Michigan state House, knifed her own father in the back with tweets intended to torpedo his campaign, as though he's some kind of monster: 'pls for the love of god don't vote for my dad."

Ms. Regan's conservative Christian father, Robert Regan, told The Hill that the two have conflicting views about social issues, including abortion and the alleged existence of white privilege. The Republican candidate attributed his daughter's rejection of values she'd been taught as a child to indoctrination by Marxist professors at the college she attended. Robert Regan is by no means the only conservative parent with a child who was brainwashed in college with the utopian promises of Marxism.

The U.S. education system has been thoroughly infiltrated by Marxist faculty and administrators hell-bent on doing their part to help dismantle America's two-party constitutional democracy in favor of single-party socialist rule. One of their most potent weapons in turning politically malleable young minds against their parents — and their country — is white privilege indoctrination.

Most parents have no idea of what's being taught in public schools

In "Bill Ayers, the 'Critical Pedagogy' Movement, and 'Cultural Marxism," conservative writer Geoffrey Britain wrote this:

In many of our public schools, impressionable young children are no longer being taught to be proud of being Americans. Their school teachers, who traditionally embody socially approved values, are teaching them to be ashamed of being Americans. Spreading out from the schools that teach our teachers, this ideology is being inculcated into our nation's K-12 schools, and is anti-American in the most profound meaning of the term. It is a movement that is teaching future generations that capitalism and traditional American values are intrinsically evil. Critical pedagogy and its advocates, in their vehement antipathy towards capitalism, private property and traditional American values amount to a fifth subversive column, no less dangerous to freedom than communism. Its advocates are seeking to radically transform our society by covertly indoctrinating the young through an essentially clandestine and subversive transformation of our culture.

The kind of teachers to whom Britain referred have two things in common: (1) they all have turned to the side of the hammer and sickle, and (2) they all are Democrats. An example of such subversive educators can be seen in the short video below, which shows two unionized teachers caught on camera discussing how to insert communist doctrine into the classroom. Wearing a "Tax the Rich" shirt, Sarah Knopp, a Los Angeles high school teacher and teacher union activist who contributes to The Socialist Review, and Megan Behrent, a New York City public school teacher affiliated with the International Socialist Organization, participated in an off-campus panel discussion about how to slip Marxist propaganda into the minds of children.

In public schools across America, activist Democrat teachers are pushing a failed and oppressive ideology on captive young minds, often with the tacit approval of their superiors. You can bet everything you own that activist Democrats in academia are also infecting their students with white privilege guilt.

As a major part of the Democratic Party's election strategy, white privilege ideology is taught to thousands of teachers and administrators at annual white privilege conferences. Click on the video below to see Part 1 of an undercover investigation by EAG News that shows how Democrat educators are taught to inculcate in schoolchildren as young as pre-K a love of communism, and a deep-rooted contempt for capitalism, Christianity, and the U.S. Constitution.

Click here to see Part 3 of EAG's undercover investigation, and here to see a report that the same Democrat-run school districts that have failed for decades on end to adequately educate disadvantaged black children are spending millions on white privilege training for teachers and administrators.

Black professor exposes "white privilege" for what it is: a Big Lie

One of the Third Reich's most devastating propaganda techniques is known as the "Big Lie": If you're going to lie, make it a Big Lie, keep repeating it, and people will believe it. That's what Democrats do with white privilege ideology — relentlessly repeat it until people believe it. Writing in his weekly column "Our Broken Moral Compasses," black American professor Dr. Walter Williams exposed white privilege for the Big Lie it is:

Then there's white privilege. Colleges have courses and seminars on "whiteness." One college even has a course titled "Abolition of Whiteness." According to academic intellectuals, whites enjoy advantages that nonwhites do not. They earn higher incomes and reside in better housing, and their children go to better schools and achieve more. Based on those socio-economic statistics, Japanese-Americans have more white privilege than white people. And, on a personal note, my daughter has experienced more white privilege than probably more than 95 percent of white Americans. She's attended private schools, had ballet and music lessons, traveled the world, and lived in upper-income communities. Leftists should get rid of the concept of white privilege and just call it achievement.

Dr. Williams has a point. In addition to his daughter, "white privilege" hasn't held back Oprah, Jay-Z & Beyoncé, Condoleezza Rice, Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters, Morgan Freeman, Colin Kaepernick, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, or the billionaire founder of Black Entertainment TV. It hasn't held back millions of industrious black people who have earned a share of the American dream. And it certainly hasn't held back Barack Obama, who's in line to become America's first billionaire former president.

Due to our country's deplorable history of slavery and segregation, there was a time in America when the deck was stacked against its black citizens. But that is no longer the case. Yes, it took longer than it should have, but slavery and segregation were ended long ago, and the Voting Rights Act was enacted way back in 1965. It is beyond dispute that a black child born in America today has the exact same constitutional rights as a white child.

Despite horrible injustices of the past, no country in history has done more than this country to correct wrongs once committed against an oppressed minority of its own citizens. Democrats know that, but acknowledging it would undercut their most poisonous Big Lie: that even after all these years, America is still a racist hellhole, as it most definitely was when Knight Riders in white robes and white hoods served as the violent enforcement arm of Democrat governors, mayors, and police chiefs.

