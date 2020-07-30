Tick, Tick, Boom, Boom, Time's Up, Obama Goons?

Remember, remember!

This third of November,

The Democrats' Russian collusion plot;

I know of no reason

Why the Democrats' treason should ever be forgot!

There's something happening here. People with titles are beginning to say out loud what people without titles have been saying for four years — that Barack Obama's FBI and CIA conspired to frame Donald Trump as an agent of Russia in order to spy on his campaign and then remove him from office. Attorney General Barr used the opportunity of being called in to testify before Jerry Nadler's House Judiciary Committee to state plainly that there were "grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal," and DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec has stated, "What happened to candidate Trump was one of the greatest political injustices in history." Even Lindsey Graham, who has often seemed determined to use his chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee not to hold anybody accountable, is insisting that former members of Obama's administration will testify before the November election.

Perhaps U.S. attorney Durham will finally expose the corrupt origins of the Russia hoax in the weeks ahead, or perhaps the Department of Justice will prove conclusively that we have a two-tiered legal system, one for Democrats and their wards and one for everyone else. Whatever happens, irreparable harm has been done to the country, and Trump voters will never again put faith in an FBI, CIA, or DOJ that could so easily abandon legal and ethical constraints in order to pursue partisan political objectives equivalent to a bureaucratic coup d'état at the behest of a prior presidential administration.

James Comey and John Brennan routinely defend their assault on the peaceful transfer of power and their undermining of President Trump's legitimate election as those actions required by a "higher loyalty" to the institutions they once steered. Instead, they and the large group of political and permanent government saboteurs who have betrayed their country for the purpose of toppling a duly elected president have destroyed those institutions by their own hands. And even if Durham were to round up everyone involved, from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer James Wolfe and Joe Biden's Deep State mole Eric Ciaramella, the genie is out of the bottle. Justice delayed is justice denied. The horror we've witnessed unfolding before our eyes since before President Trump's inauguration will never be recast into anything remotely akin to "justice."

What we do have at our disposal is good old-fashioned vengeance. The remedy to the Democrats' and Deep State's unprecedented attempt to subvert a Trump presidency is to give them a second helping of what they so fear. Regardless of whether Barr and Durham succeed in indicting the guilty parties responsible for using disinformation, intimidation, and coercion in their attempts to nullify the last election, the American people have a chance to indict the whole rotten system in the next election.

Forget the poll-pushers for a minute. Forget the Democrats' inevitable vote fraud and cheat-by-mail election strategy. Forget that, just as in 2016, the prognosticators say Donald Trump can't win. Instead, imagine that November 3 has come, and the president has been re-elected. Imagine how devastated everyone depending on a pardon from Joe Biden will be. Imagine how inconsolable the wailing primal screamers will sound, how confused a trembling and catatonic Ben Rhodes will look, how angry the ghost of John McCain will remain. Then make it so.

Three fuses have been set and are now burning: (1) the explosive origin story of the Russia hoax, (2) the growing backlash against Democratic Party-endorsed Antifa domestic terrorism, and (3) the bottled up economy being shaken right now with one little thumb preventing a carbonated eruption. They have the potential to redefine the final hundred days of this race in a way that the Democrats' electoral fraud cannot overcome.

It's a contest between a news media establishment that has gaslighted the American people regarding a Russia hoax of the Democrats' creation and all the Americans who have felt that their votes have been taken hostage since 2016. It's a contest between Democrat mayors turning American cities into war zones where Antifa insurrectionists can throw Molotov cocktails and bricks at police officers free from consequences and a growing number of Americans who finally understand that the socialists running the Democratic Party mean to keep going until the whole nation burns. It's a contest between the Democrats' efforts at keeping America closed until the free market collapses and the raging American entrepreneurial spirit just begging to be released again.

And standing there still holding the match and preparing for detonation is President Trump, a man of action whose patience, of all things, will prove to be his greatest weapon. The spotting rounds are over; it's time to fire for effect. Boom-boom-kaboom!

To borrow from Morgan Freeman's Red in Shawshank Redemption, come this third of November, I'd like to think the last thing that goes through the Democrats' heads, before their collective mental breakdown, is how the hell Donald Trump ever got the best of them...twice.

Hat tip to Sundance, who wisely counsels that "information without action is antithetical to its purpose."

Image: Kelly Kline via Flickr.