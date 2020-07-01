Americans are not afraid of the cowardly mob of domestic terrorists known as Black Lives Matter. Thank God we hung tough in not allowing Democrats and fake news media to repeal our Second Amendment right to bear arms. Everyday Americans are scratching their heads, terrified, and livid over BLM's extraordinary political power.

Who has gifted this anti-American racial hate group the power to destroy monuments with impunity -- the power to intimidate politicians to swiftly remove monuments BLM deem offensive -- the power to silence any opposition by getting people fired – the power to demand that airports, colleges and etc. be renamed – the power to demand that politicians grovel while kneeling in worship to BLM? The short answer to the source of BLM's super-power is fake news media.

Fake news medias' bogus reporting has corporations and politicians believing a majority of Americans are filled with white guilt and therefore support BLM and their absurd demands. Consequently, whatever BLM wants, BLM gets. Supportive and fearful corporations have given BLM $400 million to bludgeon mainstream America into surrendering to BLM's mission to transform America into a socialist/communist nation.

Everywhere I turn, I hear extremely angry and frustrated Americans screaming for someone to begin telling BLM, “Hell No!”

I salute Mayor Ben Rozier of Bloomingdale, Georgia for kicking off the pushback by refusing the city council and BLM's demand that he resign for his truthful post on Facebook. Mayor Rozier's post is titled “Privilege.”

“What is privilege? ... Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance. Privilege is having a Smartphone with a Data plan which you receive no bill for. “Privilege is living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a water bill, where rising property taxes and rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table. “Privilege is the ability to go march against, and protest against anything that triggers you, without worry about calling out of work and the consequences that accompany such behavior. “Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for. “Privilege is sending your kids to school early for the before school programs and breakfast, and then keeping them there for the after school program... all at no cost to you... paid for by the people who DO HAVE TO DEAL WITH RISING TAXES AND COSTS! ...you know, us so called ‘PRIVILEGED’ the ones who pay while you TAKE TAKE TAKE!”

BLM protesters' and the Bloomingdale city council's heads exploded over Mayor Rozier daring to state the truth. Anarchists deem speaking the truth unacceptable.

I have witnessed at first hand th e truthfulness of Mayor Rozier's post. In 1993, I resigned from my position as art department supervisor at WJZ-TV in Baltimore to pursue a career as a singer/songwriter. Shockingly, the IRS immediately hit me with a huge self-employment tax.

My cousin Tom was a lifelong drug addict and serial impregnator, causing numerous out-of-wedlock births. Tom invited me to see his new free government-funded townhouse. He also received free drugs for his addiction, along with healthcare and food stamps. I thought, “The government is actually funding this guy's irresponsible lifestyle choices.” Tom was a black man living a privileged life. Meanwhile, the government was financially penalizing me for branching out on my own.

BLM protesters are all over media absurdly claiming that all whites enjoy unfair white privilege and attacking them for it.

I thought about a wonderful kindly elderly white gentleman whom I will call “Pop.” With all the wicked BLM craziness going on, I will not mention his name. I learned that Pop is a beloved legend in the tiny town Mary and I moved to a few years ago.

Several months ago, when I first met ever-smiling Pop, we were outside a local store. He said, “At nine years old, I milked nine cows every morning before school and nine cows after school. My pay was $5 a week.” I thought, “I guess this guy never got the memo about his white privilege.”

Recently, I bumped into Pop at the post office. He grabbed my hand giving me a hearty handshake, “How you doin', young man?” Pop walks in tiny baby steps. He said, “I cut four lawns this morning.” I asked, “How in the world did you find energy to do that? Pop chuckled, “I'm only 89 years old.” This is a man who has worked hard his entire life and simply does not know any other way to live.

BLM claiming that Pop owes them and must kneel to them because of his white privilege is absurd. But most of all, BLM's demands are evil. Everyday Americans must say, “No!” putting an end to BLM's takeover of America immediately.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

