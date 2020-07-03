The Pretense of Anarchy

President Ronald Reagan once said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

While it may have taken more than a generation, Reagan’s insight has been proven right. What our beloved American nation has undergone the past month has been an almost near collapse of law and order that threatens the democratic form of government the Framers of our Constitution created. Under the pretension of fighting for civil rights, the rioters, who are nothing other than left-wing anarchists, have torn down or defaced monuments even those who fought against institutional slavery, such as Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant. The thugs have had the blessings of elected officials on all levels to carry out their anarchist revolution since the police force has been prevented from using necessary force to stop them -- keep in mind that many key government officials, like New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio have advocated to defund the police.

What these anarchists and many Democrat Party members want is to destroy our democracy in lieu of a Marxist-type of government. There is one reason for this. “[I]t is utterly clear,” as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently stated, “that [they] hate America,” and they will do whatever it takes to make sure it is annihilated.

The animosity is primarily due to the fact that we as Americans no longer have “a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, [whereas] we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor,” as Thomas Jefferson wrote. This is because, under the false understanding of separation between Church and state as guaranteed by the First Amendment, despite being “One Nation Under God,” God has been stricken from society. Once this is accomplished, as Reagan said: “If we ever forget that we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”

Yet this socio-cultural revolution did not begin overnight. It has, in fact, been boiling for quite some time. Gingrich explained:

“All of this is the result of three generations of brainwashing going back at least to Herbert Marcuse, the German-born University of California, San Diego professor who taught young Americans the philosophical foundation of Marxism in the 1960s. As early as 1972, Theodore White was warning that the liberal ideology was becoming a liberal theology and dissent was less and less acceptable to the left.” “We have watched the hard left, the America hating totalitarians who want to define acceptable speech, as they took over the academic world. The college boards -- made up of supposedly sound community leaders -- refused to fight. Public universities and colleges continued to hire vehement anti-American professors, the state legislatures and governors refused to fight. Alumni continued to give to schools, which were teaching their own children and grandchildren to despise them.”

All this has been materialized in the ideology “Your rights end where my emotions begin.” Like the Islamic terrorists, such as Boko Haram and ISIS, there is no way to reason with those who are seeking to undermine our freedoms. The enemies of America, which includes most of the mainstream media that gives the socio-cultural revolutionists prime-time coverage, are driven, as Gingrich indicated, by pure hatred of what America stands for.

Many of these misguided souls tend to justify their belligerence by associating the personal misgivings of our Founders, which we all have, to the actual form of government they created. Their erroneous conclusion is that American society is de facto evil. This is just as bad as saying that just because there are some rotten fruits in the Catholic Church, as evident by its recent scandals -- and I speak as a Roman Catholic priest -- Christianity in itself is evil.

After the U.S. helped with the First World War, it underwent numerous terrorist attacks by pro-communist rebels. Inspired by the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, as explained by Adam Quinn in his dissertation The Long Red Scare, these anarchists “sought a stateless, egalitarian society was the very antithesis of the patriotic, capitalistic culture of post-war America. Though not all anarchists believed in violent revolution, to some in the U.S. government, all anarchists were thought to be guilty of believing in this dangerous ideology and were also guilty of political association with terrorists.”

President Woodrow Wilson, whose personal name and legacy in trying to create the League of Nations -- for good or for bad -- have both been recently tarnished, said: “Hyphenated Americans [who] have poured the poison of disloyalty into the very arteries of our national life... Such creatures of passion, disloyalty and anarchy must be crushed out.”

With the unpopular Sedition Act of 1918 -- originally meant to suppress any criticism of the U.S. government’s role against the Germans in World War I -- and the Palmer Raids of 1919 and 1920, President Wilson had various foreign anarchists, communists and radical leftists arrested; a number of them were subsequently deported.

Abraham Lincoln had also understood that preserving the Union, especially after the Confederates attacked Fort Sumter -- giving birth to the Civil War -- meant unpopular steps had to be taken. Hence, the reason he suspended the writ of habeas corpus, which granted military authorities during the War the necessary authority to silence dissenters and rebels.

Thomas Paine famously said: “These are times that try men’s souls.” I am not advocating that President Donald Trump should take the same measures as Lincoln or Wilson. However, our country is in the midst of a socio-cultural war and he as to act this very moment to suppress the adversaries of our American lifestyle before it is too late. If not, not only will this phenomenon continue, he could also risk losing the presidential election to the Democrats in November, and then our nation would truly be in the brink of extinction.