The Orthodox Jews of Brooklyn Are Alone in the World

In my opinion, American Jews and the Jewish Establishment do not advocate for themselves but exceed in advocating for others. The most profound example is the death of Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, two New York City Jews who were involved in the civil rights movement in Mississippi. They were abducted and murdered in 1964. In today's world, the Jews of New York are vulnerable to ideological attacks and brutal physical assaults by hate groups, but the Jewish Establishment continues to have relationships with political groups and movements that simply do not reciprocate. The Democrat party, the progressives, Jews who are anti-Israel, and prominent African-American leaders compose the "new anti-Semitism."

It seems that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) are more concerned with not stepping on the toes of the progressives and getting photo ops for their glossy magazine than representing and protecting the Jewish people.

I could not believe my eyes when reading in the Jewish Forward that on Sunday, June 9, that the Chabad Lubavitch Orthodox Jews of the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, N.Y. along with the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Eastern region, former New York State assembly member Dov Hikind, Rabbi Chanina Sperlin, and Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, as well as "hundreds of others" supporting Black Lives Matter (BLM) marched in solidarity with the black community on Sunday June 9 to protest the tragic death of George Floyd.

One of the organizers said that "it was a matter of Jewish law to do so" and cited seven Noahide laws that must be obeyed by everyone in order to live together. It is the Jewish belief that laws need to be established and followed for the protection of all people.

It is not justice that BLM seeks.

Do you remember BLM marching and chanting, "Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon, kill the police"?

BLM (an admittedly Marxist organization) wants to ensure the annihilation of the USA, and wants to defund the police, leading to their total abolition.

BLM is no friend of the Jews or Israel. BLM has accused the Jews of Palestinian genocide. BLM is a merger of the anti-Semitic Black Panthers and the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam. BLM considers Jews white oppressors.

Together with Antifa, BLM turned the so-called "peaceful protest" in New York City of Mr. Floyd's death into complete anarchy. All of America watched on TV the smashing of store windows, looting, and burning. This was some of the worst rioting in American history.

Sirius XM talk show host David Webb said, "I've watched the birth of what is one of the most dangerous, disruptive, and diverse leftist approach to tearing down this country — a collusion between groups that are frankly anti-American."

What were these Jews thinking on June 9? This was going to buy goodwill from BLM? A protester on live TV said the Diamond District "would be attacked if they did not get want they want." This is code for Jews. He was later arrested. The Jews of Brooklyn are ultra-orthodox and easily identified by their clothing, unlike the secular Jews everywhere else in New York City. Many work in what is known as the Diamond District.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center magazine "In Motion" talks about the growing anti-Semitism in our country and around the globe but never places any responsibility on BLM, Antifa, or the Democrat party. The summer edition 2020 shows Democrat U.S. senator Chuck Schumer in a photo with SWC government affairs director Mark Weitzman headlining the article "Global Efforts to Counter Anti-Semitism." Schumer and Democrats didn't have the moral courage in March 2020 to pass a resolution condemning anti-Semitism because they didn't want to target one of their own, Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who questioned the support of Israel.

On April 30, 2020, Mayor Bill de Blasio of NYC singled out the Orthodox Jewish community for condemnation because they attended a massive funeral for a rabbi who died of the coronavirus in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y. Most of the attendees wore face masks but exceeded the number allowed of 50 people in violation of Governor Cuomo's order. The mayor instructed the police to enforce social distancing with arrests and summonses. The city was well aware ahead of time of this funeral. The police helped to set up barriers to control the crowd, but de Blasio decided to make the Jews an example.

On June 1, the NYPD removed Orthodox children and families from Williamsburg Playground in Brooklyn because of the lack of social distancing.

On Sunday, June 14, de Blasio supported mass protests of thousands of people at the Brooklyn Grand Army Plaza. There was little evidence of social distancing. The mayor and his wife, who were in attendance, did not wear masks and did not social distance.

On Monday, June 15, de Blasio ordered the gate to Williamsburg Playground to be welded shut.

What was the rationale given by the de Blasio administration? Parks were broken into, so the welding was a short-term fix to be replaced with locks and chains. He claimed that other public parks were broken into. These parks are located in Brooklyn's Orthodox Jewish areas: Midwood and Boro Park.

The Orthodox Hassidim had enough and on Monday, June 16, used bolt-cutters to get into the park.

On June 16, de Blasio doubled down on his decision: "When you see an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seated in 400 years of American racism, I'm sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services," de Blasio said in a press conference.

"We're not going to allow people to take the law into their own hands," de Blasio told reporters. "It just doesn't work. People are not allowed to open up a playground that's not yet available to the public."

The NYC Department of Parks stated that playgrounds will be closed until the coronavirus pandemic is in check. The Jews didn't riot. The politics of Mayor deBlasio and Governor Cuomo is clearly organized against Jews.

The so-called Jewish leadership who marched on June 9 with BLM was silent when it came to the abuse of power wielded against the Orthodox Jews.

The SWC and the ADL do not counter or expose the brutal assaults that have taken place against the Orthodox community in Brooklyn, nor do they expose the ideological assaults. How else to explain their carrying of BLM signs on June 9 in Brooklyn, N.Y.?

This combination of the lack of true Jewish leadership and the ignorance of many of the Jewish people is leading to a dim future for Jews here in the United States.