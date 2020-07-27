Say a Prayer for Joe Biden, but Don't Vote for Him

A Rasmussen report on June 29th stated that 38% of likely voters believe Joe Biden has some form of dementia. 20% of those voters were Democrats. I am part of that 38%. I believe that Joe’s cognitive decline is part of the catalyst behind his sharp political left turn. I also take no pleasure watching him struggle when he speaks.

Seven years ago, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. A common symptom is something called brain fog. It just slows a person’s thinking and tends to come and go. My neurologist prescribed a battery of tests to establish a baseline that he could use to monitor my cognitive function over the years. Dementia can be a terrible symptom of multiple sclerosis later in the disease process. Naturally, like so many of us do, I wanted to learn as much about dementia as I could. I have studied the disease a great deal. It is not difficult to recognize a progressive memory disease if you know just the basics. Anyone who has had a loved one develop dementia will very often tell you that they had diagnosed their loved one long before the first doctor’s appointment.

There is certainly a reason that Joe Biden will not answer any questions after the few speeches he has given. He and his team are fully aware he might not be able to remember events surrounding the question, he might not be able to find the right words or the questions could cause him to get confused. So what does he do? He gets back to his basement as quickly as possible. And there is a reason for this. Many people have always assumed he is just afraid of COVID-19. However, stop and consider the fact that he has been a politician for over 40 years. He would be out there if he could. There is one small problem. Any infection, viral or bacterial, can cause dementia to get worse. He is just trying to make it to election day. Joe Biden, his campaign team, his friends and his family should be ashamed that Joe has not had a neurological exam, blood tests, and brain imaging tests to determine the cause of his cognitive decline. He owes it to all Americans, himself, and his family to know the truth. If the tests have been run, they need to be released. After all, he wants to be President.

The Joe Biden of 2008 would not have been striking deals with the likes of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Elizabeth Warren, two of which are avowed socialists. Justin Haskins of StoppingSocialism.com writes, “A radical movement called the Great Reset, embraced by some Democrats, poses a dire threat to liberty and free markets in the United States and around the world. While former Vice President Joe Biden has not endorsed the movement, his ties to it are growing as he changes his long-held policy views to appease the far-left. It is no coincidence that Biden is now using the exact language of the Great Reset while calling for nearly identical policies. Biden is clearly taking his cues from the World Economic Forum and the socialists in our midst.”

The Joe Biden I remember never fit this mold. He was your run-of-the-mill moderate Democrat. Sadly, a lot of things change when you’re dealing with a disease like dementia. If you ask me, it is exactly what has led Joe to listen to the radical elements within his party. It is easier to just let his advisers make the calls when his thinking, communicating, and memory are all impaired. I think it has extraordinarily little to do with politics as far as it would pertain to Joe trying to keep the far left happy. He is not sharp enough for that anymore. Rather, it is the wolves that smell blood, and they are prepared to use Joe Biden to turn our nation into one that we will no longer recognize.

What is the cost of a Joe Biden presidency wrapped in dementia and socialism? It is more than Americans can afford. Socialism is responsible for the deaths of over 100 million victims over the last 100 years, more than all the deaths of all the major wars of the 20th century. According to Stephane Courtois, the editor-in-chief of The Black Book of Communism, “the leading mass murderer is Pol Pot, whose attempt to communize Cambodia resulted in the deaths of one fourth of the country’s population. His closest rival is Mao, under whom as many as 40 million Chinese died in just one socialist campaign.”

Lee Edwards, a leading historian of American conservatism, writes in an article for the Heritage Foundation, “On the road to socialism, Democratic Socialists of America and its fellow socialists will seek to convert industries like healthcare into public utilities; regulate coal mines out of existence; subsidize sectors of the economy like solar energy; and operate corporations like Amtrak and Freddie Mac. They will present socialism as the reasonable alternative to the unchecked greed of the captains of capitalism.” I would also add that the rampant persecution of all religions is a staple of socialism. God only gets in the way. There is also the end of private property.

It does not matter if you are a Democrat, Republican or Independent. We will fight this at the ballot box, or we will fight it in the streets one day. Even if you do not like Trump, voting for him for one more term to keep socialism at bay is an incredibly small price to pay. As I mentioned previously, a president with dementia can be easily swayed by the socialists who want to bring this country to its knees. Symptoms of socialism will grow under a President Biden. This is not who we are. This is not what the majority of you want. Do not let the socialists have it because you do not want Trump. At this point, with each Democrat president elected, the closer we get to full-fledged socialism. Yes, it can happen here and has already begun.

We are better than this. The world needs us to be strong! The world needs us to find ourselves again and be the example that we have been to the world for so long. The United States has been a beacon of hope for so many escaping persecution from nations such as Cuba, Venezuela, China, Russia and so many more. It would be an unimaginable disaster for us to become a nation that people want to escape. Who will the world then look to? This does not have to happen.

I have written this with a healthy degree of urgency. My days are numbered. I have MS, heart failure, and kidney disease. I have five children. I do not want to leave them the chains of socialism. I know that many of you reading this might be counting your days as well, and you agree with me that you do not want to leave your kids or grandkids a nation overrun by socialists. I believe that almost all of you still cherish freedom. Do not think for a minute that it is a lost cause. Let us fight this together at the ballot box in November!