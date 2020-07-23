Hurting Americans to Beat Trump

Democrat governors are not giving up their lockdowns no matter how much they hurt people’s lives. With a total lack of irony, they ignore the real science calling for reopening the economy and schools, while at the same time they label “deniers” anyone who disagrees with fake climate change science.

Science is defined as “the intellectual and practical activity encompassing the systematic study of the structure and behavior of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment.”

Samples of science: Don’t wear masks, wear masks; coffee will kill you, coffee is good for you; chocolate will kill you, chocolate is good for you; fatty foods will kill you, carbs will kill you; the world will freeze in a nuclear winter, the oceans will bubble away as “kettle’s on the boil, [when] we’re so easily [led astray].”

Even though science does not always live up to its reputation, a decision must be made and when the preponderance of the science says open, you should open.

Governors, who had no problem sending peoples’ mothers, fathers, grandmothers, and grandfathers, the highest risk age group, to certain death alone in nursing facilities while preventing their loved ones the opportunity to even say, “Goodbye.” Later, they unabashedly, took a victory lap while bragging to the world how successful they were. Now, they insist on quarantining the least at-risk segment of the population by keeping schools closed.

The risk to school-age children COVID represents is infinitesimal, but they claim schools should stay closed, “for the children.” The median age of those succumbing to the virus is 78 years old. 99.96% are adults. Nothing matters, fulsome Democrats fully plan to keep the economy shut down through November 3, 2020.

Many children who took online classes during the pandemic never even signed onto a computer for classes. It is a function of motivation and just as many adults cannot work effectively from home, so it is with youth. Sitting in your living room with mommy’s laptop is not a situation conducive to learning. In addition, going to school has as much to do with social interaction as it does with acquiring knowledge.

Yet, knowing all this, Democrats are making a conscious decision to hurt our children’s lives and future prospects to gain a presidency. And the left pretends they are on the side of all that is right and just when ironically, they will do anything not right and unjust to get what they want. And they want closures until the election.

One of the worst lessons learned by America’s Democrat mayors and governors through the COVID and the riots, is the enormous, almost unlimited power they have in an emergency. They literally can rule by decree. And not only do they relish the opportunity to be dictators but also are loath to give up their newly acquired power -- especially because it allows them to ratchet up the misery for all those non-elite Americans so it can be used as a cudgel to bludgeon Trump and perhaps cost him the presidency.

That and racism…it is always something and “racism.” The “something” changes depending on what Democrats and media thinks they can sell, but the charge of “racism” remains static.

People think America is a democracy. This is wrong; this country is a republic, and as a republic, it is an agglomeration of 50 variegated states. In reality, we have 50 separate and distinct fiefdoms, ruled by governors who are essentially kings.

They are not giving up the lockdowns and the attendant increased authority. They can dictate which businesses can open and which will remain closed. People can be forced to stay in their homes, and when allowed out, told where they can go and what they are permitted to buy.

The riots were even better for our new royalty, they could simultaneously ignore the large, non-social distancing crowds and all the destruction and violence while forcing healthy constituencies to remain quarantined.

For the first time in the history of plague and pandemic, we decided to quarantine the healthy -- something that would have been unimaginable a short time ago.

The rioting, combined with the damage to lives, careers and wealth done by the lockdowns, all the arson, looting and destruction of property, and the ruination of the economy is meant to give the King of Aphasia, Joe Biden the opportunity to run against Trump’s lousy economy and riots. And now, closed schools as well.

They are refusing to reopen schools even though youth has almost zero risk with COVID -- it might have something to do with mothers and fathers being unable to both go back to work if their children are still stuck at home.

As for all the damage, destruction, and job losses, the Democrat governors are making worse, as Michelle Obama when selling her school lunch program, once was rumored to have said, “Let them eat…nothing!”

Democrats are assuming that with full control of the media, they can convince people that all this is Trump’s fault. And if they can keep the election close enough, they can steal it with illegal voting, illegals voting, and illegally stealing votes -- that’s why they are now questioning, with frightening synchronicity, whether Trump will leave office when he loses, while simultaneously warning that it will take weeks to count the votes (they’re loading their car trunks with “lost ballots” as we speak).

The Democrats have created an agglutination of economy-killing lockdowns; closed schools; property-destroying, sanguinary riots; electoral fraud; and media calumny and lies. All to be used against a president who was virtually guaranteed reelection mere months ago.

Instead of coming up with policies they believe would match or surpass the success President Trump has had with the economy, the stock market, employment, wealth creation, etc., Democrats choose to destroy this country so Americans can suffer for the sin of not electing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and be given the government they deserve, “good and hard.”

It is one thing to ruin the lives of adults over something political but another entirely to do it to children. The saddest part of it all is they just might succeed.