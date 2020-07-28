Hello Liberals: Your Politics Will Not Get You to Justice

Back in June our beloved Seattle City Council passed Ordinance 119805 that forbad the Seattle Police Department from using pepper spray on mostly peaceful protesters as of July 26, 2020. So the Chief of Police put out a letter to business owners and residents on July 24 that, sorry Charlie, “the legislation gives officers NO ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd.” But no worries, a federal judge just blocked the ordinance for two weeks so, on Saturday night when mostly peaceful protesters rioted in Seattle, the police department was able to use “less lethal tools” to disperse the crowd.

But imagine if the mostly peaceful leftie protesters were white nationalists marching to protest in the face of woke Seattle that Blue Lives Matter. I don’t think that the Seattle City Council would be forbidding the use of tear gas or the less harmful pepper spray. Imagine the outrage among the media and the Twitterati and the bellowing call for the police to regain control of “our streets.” We know this to be true because of the elite’s positive reaction to Antifa types breaking up the tiki-torchers in Charlottesville in 2017.

I believe that our liberal friends have absolutely no idea how the flat-out riots, courtesy of Antifa and BLM, are playing to ordinary middle-class Commoners in America. How would they have any idea, since ordinary middle-class Commoners are not allowed a public voice in America right now?

And it’s not just that; liberals also have a crazed idea about the structure of American society. Last week Matt Taibbi wrote about how, for the cancel culturati, there are three groups in America.

It sees the human being as locked into one of three categories: members of oppressed groups, allies, and white oppressors.

So, they are proposing a three-layer model of America. On the bottom are the victim “oppressed groups;” in the middle are the progressive “allies;” and the overclass is the “white oppressors.”

Notice the difference between this and Curtis Yarvin’s Three-Layer model. He has Clients that map to “oppressed groups.” Presumably his Commoners are the “allies.” And his Gentry are the “white oppressors.”

Do you see the staggering lie in that analysis? That “white oppressors,” the supposed upper class, have any power, any influence in America? What planet do you lefties live on? I don’t know how oppressed the “oppressed peoples” really are, but their “allies” are not helpless peaceful protesters but the ruling class of America, from education to media to the Democratic Party to woke capitalism. Just where does that leave room for “white oppressors,” pal? Other than “white liberal oppressors.”

In fact, the way to understand America is to say that the upper class, the educated Gentry, the real “white oppressors,” -- hello Nancy, Chuck, Joe, and all the corporate BLM yes-men -- are making war on the ordinary middle class, using their Clients, the supposed “oppressed peoples,” as cat’s paws with which to scratch and humiliate the ordinary middle-class Commoners. And the Gentry self-congratulate themselves for their specialness by virtue-signaling with Black Lives Matter yard-signs outside their gentrified houses in their high-caste gentrified close-in suburbs, and by reporting as mostly peaceful protests the flat-out riots that are turning major Democratic cities into hellholes.

There is a word for what you woke Gentry in education, media, and corporations are doing. It is called injustice. What you are doing is a monstrous injustice on ordinary Commoner Americans.

And to me the best way to understand what is happening is my maxim, “there is no such thing as justice, only injustice.”

Anyone “fighting for justice” is, in fact, fighting to remove a felt injustice. Okay, the day arrives when Congress has written a new law and staffed a new bureaucracy. But how does anyone know how this new “justice” will affect other people? They don’t, and they don’t care. All they care about is justice for themselves and staffing the new bureaucracy with their political friends.

So I say that woke politics is really cool for Gentry and their “oppressed people” Clients. But it is hell for ordinary American Commoners and it is going to get worse.

One fine day ordinary American Commoners will decide that they are going to fight the injustice meted out by the educated Gentry, because they have nothing left to lose. Maybe they already have. But you’d never know, because 62 percent of Americans are afraid to express their political beliefs. For conservatives, it’s 77 percent.

One fine day, “white liberal oppressors” will realize that their rage for justice is just a rage for political power, and all that political power ever creates is injustice.

This is not news, liberals. A while back some notorious white slave owners decided that it would be a good thing to limit political and government power. I wonder whatever happened to their statues?

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.