Democrats Are Forcing a Civil War

Through Antifa and BLM, the Democrats are preparing for war. The riots, looting, arson, and public beatings taking place every day are merely practice for the coming revolutionary conflagration. They are war-gaming to see how best to seize control of the streets and intimidate citizens into ceding their right to vote for the candidate they support.

From the beginning, they forced the police to stand down. The constant drumbeat for defunding the police has sent a message to LEOs everywhere: "Don't interfere" when the insurrection goes hot.

Knowing that the police can be constrained into allowing anarchy to reign, they then went after the National Guard and regular army, saying it would be un-American to deploy troops to quell the violence and restore law and order against "mostly peaceful" protesters exercising their First Amendment rights.

They appear to be having great success in controlling the narrative, but if they think this nation is going down without a fight, they have another "think" coming.

Americans believe that one can never be too rich, too thin, or too well armed. And we are, indeed, well armed, with citizens who are beginning to see the game that is being played. Many estimate that between 300 million and 700 million firearms are in the hands of the public.

If only 10% of those guns are brought to bear, it would mean a minimum of 30 million weapons deployed against Antifa and BLM. No one wants to see bloodshed, especially gun-owners, who for the most part want to be left alone to protect their families, homes, places of worship, and places of employment.

Yet people are not going to stand by and watch America become another "socialist paradise." Americans are going to fight back — this should worry the left, as every hunter is something of a sniper.

Leftists are pushing to see how far they can go before the people confront them. The push for "change only they can believe in" is going to force this country in a series of bloody battles the left cannot win.

Before the economy-killing and unnecessary lockdowns, and the rioting, I would have said the civil war would happen after the election, no matter who won. Yet, those on the left are not going to allow that grace.

Everything they are doing speaks to a political movement preparing to overthrow a nation. They think this country is owed to them and they are determined to take it.

Having sidelined or neutered the National Guard and police, the facts on the ground today are Antifa and BLM rioting in most cases unopposed. They will run rampant in the days and weeks preceding the election unless citizens stand up to them. It is early, but it seems that more and more people have had enough of their terror tactics.

As far as the election is concerned, the police probably will be ordered to stand down, and the National Guard, if they are out at all, will be unarmed. Democrats think voter intimidation will be easy. Why not use rioting, chaos, and anarchy to shut down the polls in areas suspected of supporting the president? Remember the New Black Panther Party in Philadelphia in 2008 — something like that, but more so.

Yet regular Americans vastly outnumber the forces of the left — they can terrorize the populace into submission only if normal people allow them to.

Part of their plan is to use the media to push the BLM message and social media to destroy anyone who does not go along. The "fake history" 1619 Project, claims of systemic racism, the national monument defacements, the toppling of statues with no real coherence as to the reasons why — are all done to rewrite the history and force-sell the notion that all they do is justified because we are to blame.

It is all propaganda to convince citizens that they must acquiesce to the violence or be labeled a racist and be canceled, their jobs gone, and their lives ruined. People are not even allowed to remain silent because "silence is violence." If they can get people to apologize for their privilege, all the better.

It is all about getting people to be active participants in their machinations to install the "king of aphasia," Joe Biden, as the new president.

Once Americans accept their culpability, the left can begin the process of healing by abrogating the constitution on which our republic is based. The violence they will use to make this so will be a "healing violence." After all, one cannot make a revolution omelet without breaking some heads.

They think they can convince Americans to forgo the fight and accept what they will force upon us. We must not allow them to succeed. They must be confronted when they come for our country. We must fight.

To date, the vast majority of Americans do not support the premise that America is unfair and must be changed. In response, the Democrats, in conjunction with Antifa, the party's paramilitary arm; BLM, the ideological arm of the party; and the media, its propaganda arm, are planning outright rebellion. What we are witnessing now from the Democrats is insurrection. It is a revolution that will end in bloody civil war. The left could not win total control of the nation at the ballot box, so leftists intend to take it.

They have miscalculated; what we are about to see in the streets of this country is going to make the violence and destruction of the riots seem mild by comparison.

But in the end, they lose, and we win...

