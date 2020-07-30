Biden's Civil War

A victorious President Biden will move from his Delaware basement to the cellar of the White House, where he will remain only to be seen by the public in prerecorded, televised “Messages to the People.”

The riots will stop. After which, the suspiciously trained, organized, and supplied “grassroots Antifa rioters” will be “unofficially” incorporated into the Biden administration as “Local Policy Councils” financed by leftist dark money and tasked to root out disobedience and dissent. Thereby, Jerry Nadler’s Antifa “myth” will be in a position to enforce the much needed “hope and change” Biden has said he wishes to bring back.

Despite a distinct lack of promise in his future, Joseph Biden is a man who makes many promises. There was, however, one promise he made in the Democratic debates that is suspiciously absent from his recent professions of intent.

Biden (or whoever is pulling his strings) will have full control of the legislative branch of government -- either by the Democrats keeping the House, and winning the Senate in 2020, or through persuasion by Local Policy Councils of certain Republican senators, congressmen, and their families -- which of course, corporate media will ignore. The filibuster will be eliminated to grease the path of progressive legislation.

He will spend the first two years consolidating control of Congress. The census redistricting, as modified by the Local Policy Councils and intimidated state legislatures, will ensure Democrat control of both houses of Congress by a landslide in the 2022 midterms. Perhaps, even securing the two-thirds of both Houses necessary for the elimination of the electoral college.

Still, the only way to assure implementation of the left’s promise to “fundamentally transform The United States of America,” is to disarm Americans.

Starting slowly, Biden will precipitously increase taxes on guns and ammunition while restricting the amount of ammunition that can be legally purchased in a month. There will be mandatory gun registration under penalty of law. Failure to register will subject gun owners to felony prosecution, fines starting in the tens of thousands of dollars, and civil forfeiture of property such as real estate and cars.

Then, after the midterm elections, with the left in full control of the legislative and executive branches of government, laws will be passed outlawing all guns in private hands (an exception will be made for Local Policy Council members).

Gun confiscation will begin.

Any records the federal, state, and local governments possess pertaining to gun ownership will be made public with the release of the names and addresses of all gun owners nationwide. Employers will be encouraged to terminate any employees who are gun owners. Mortgage companies, banks, and credit card companies will be encouraged to decline financing to gun owners, “Local Policy Councils,” nee Antifa, will be encouraged to “peacefully protest” at the places of employment and homes of gun owners.

The Local Policy Councils, employers, banks, and financial firms will be indemnified against lawsuits pertaining to these actions. In addition, the Local Policy Council members as a quasi-militia will be protected by qualified immunity.

The same tactics used to such devastating effect in the rioting we have witnessed these last few months will now be used against doxed gun owners. Nightly visits by screaming, armed, and violent “mostly peaceful” council members will become prevalent. Arson, damage to private property, violent assaults, homicide, and even rape will become a “tool of the people” deployed to ensure recalcitrant gun owners “voluntarily” surrender their weapons. Again, corporate media will ignore these incidents.

Having deployed the National Guard and active-service troops from the Army throughout the 50 states, joint teams of disarmed and unfunded police, troops, Guard units, and Local Policy Council members will search homes for any unregistered guns.

Soros prosecutors and the success of the “decarceration movement” will allow socially distant incarceration of those who refuse the sensible new gun reform.

Well… that's the plan, anyway.

Apocryphally, Otto von Bismarck is said to have remarked, “God looks out for fools, drunkards, and the United States.”

The fools on the left are not going to know what hit them.

The left’s power is concentrated on the coasts and in large cities. The vast majority of this country, what is derisively called “flyover country” by those on the left, is relatively conservative and armed to the teeth. In most of America, people believe they can never be too thin, too rich, or too well-armed. It is estimated there are anywhere from 350 million to 700 million guns in private hands, and anecdotally, the higher number is probably still too low.

Remember COVID, the Chinese flu the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) deliberately infected the world with? Like all Chinese products it did not work as advertised but we locked down the economy anyway.

Well, one of the big reasons people did not starve is because truckers kept trucking. Most drivers keep a gun in their cab. When authorities confiscate that gun, deliveries to the cities will cease. It would be a matter of weeks before New York and LA started to run out of food.

How many homeowners do you think would need to be assaulted before a visit from the Local Policy Council would be met with gunfire? Council members are not trained for what they will provoke and can expect to be decimated in confrontations.

How long before people start to organize and directly attack authorities and lines of communication, in and around the cities? Keep in mind every hunter is something of a sniper. How long before some of them decide to lie in wait to pick off public officials responsible for these policies? America is also chock full of trained veterans. It does not take a brain surgeon to realize what side they will be on. Pipelines, power plants, interstate highways, railroads, and bridges will all be targets of attack.

Governors, mayors, and LEOs will start to defect, as will National Guard and any other troops who will resent being asked to kill their neighbors and relatives.

There are not enough soldiers, National Guard, and potential Local Policy Council members to protect everything or seize all weapons.

The fact is, Americans will never allow the government to take their guns, period!

