Is the COVID Surge More Fake News?

“The coronavirus surge is real, and it’s everywhere” says Axios and most of the DNC media.

Time to panic. They pile on, “The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S.”

We are told new cases are rising by double-digit percentages, including: “The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus.” Hospitalized with or from coronavirus? Is this really a surge or simply fear-mongering fake news?

Texas features prominently in the surge scare. Coincidently Texas is a red state that if flipped to blue would prevent a Republican from ever winning the White House for the foreseeable future. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the Chinese coronavirus surge.

A Texas hospital CEO lets the fake news cat out of the bag.

Health officials in Texas are logging every single COVID-19-positive hospital patient in the state as a COVID-19 hospitalization, even if the patients themselves are admitted seeking treatment for something other than the coronavirus.

Most hospitals require a COVID test before elective surgery. This means that patients coming to the hospital for a non-COVID reason are tested for COVID, and if positive are being counted as a “COVID hospitalization.” If a patient goes to the hospital for a new hip or cataract surgery, and happens to test positive for COVID, they are counted as a COVID hospitalization.

Just like inflated death counts, there is a big difference between dying or being hospitalized due to coronavirus or with coronavirus. George Floyd tested positive for COVID but no one is attributing his death in Minneapolis to COVID. Yet that is how hospitalizations are being counted, leading to this so-called surge in cases.

This surge hit the news about two weeks ago, after the BLM protests and riots peaked and agitators were starting to be arrested. Is this the latest chapter in the ongoing saga to beat on Trump and interfere in the upcoming presidential election?

States experiencing this surge began reopening two months ago, including Florida, Texas, and Arizona. With a coronavirus incubation period of 5-6 days, according to the World Health Organization, any surge due to reopening should have occurred a week or two after states reopened, not two months later.

Not mentioned are the BLM protests, all within the past month. Mass gatherings in many U.S. cities, without masks or social distancing, everything the basketball player and scarf queen warned against, are far more likely the cause of increasing positive tests.

The CDC director recommended protesters get tested for COVID and likely many did, driving up the case numbers or so-called surge. Most infected young people are asymptomatic, especially teenagers where about 80 percent of those infected show no symptoms.

It’s young people out protesting, not senior citizens. Ignoring distancing and mask recommendations, many get infected, then tested, and voila, we see a surge in cases. Don’t forget the George Floyd funeral in Houston with over 6,300 attendees and over 60,000 marching, without distancing. Could this have contributed to the Texas surge?

YouTube screen grab

A more useful metric would be hospitalizations and deaths. Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom noted,

His hospital one year ago was at 95% ICU capacity, similar to the numbers the hospital is seeing today. “It is completely normal for us to have ICU capacities that run in the 80s and 90s," he said. "That's how all hospitals operate."

As of last week, “Texas had around 13,000 open hospital beds statewide.” Yet the Washington Post pushes fear porn, “Arizona, Florida, Texas are latest coronavirus epicenters.” Remember how coronavirus patients in New York City were supposedly dying in hospital parking lots since hospital beds were full? Yet a hospital ship and multiple makeshift hospitals in NYC were largely empty.

It gets worse. Texas can’t even count their test positive cases correctly. “State health officials acknowledged they have been releasing inaccurate figures because they were combining the number of positive COVID-19 antigen tests with the number of positive antibody tests.”

Antibody tests are now readily available, and individuals exposed or symptomatic in March or April can be tested today. Many will have COVID antibodies, indicating past, but not currently active infection. Yet they are part of the so-called surge.

That’s nonsensical thinking, much like saying there is a surge in gun violence this week, counting all gun crimes for the past four months and attributing them all to this past week.

The surge is due to more testing and more test-positive individuals, especially young people who have been out and about as the state lockdowns lifted. Last March and April, testing was available only for those admitted to the hospital for presumed COVID. Now one can get a COVID antigen or antibody test on demand through major testing centers such as Quest Diagnostics.

Texas increased daily COVID testing by over 50 percent during the past five weeks. More tests means more positive cases.

What else might be causing more cases in Texas? How about the border with Mexico which is having its own surge in coronavirus cases. How many infected are crossing our southern border? Further west along the border, the New York Times reported, “Coronavirus jumps the border, overwhelming hospitals in California.” How many of these border crossers were routed to California simply to overwhelm the local hospitals and give state officials an excuse to shut everything down again?

How convenient that we are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases as the economy is beginning to rebound and the great Democrat hope Joe Biden still can’t utter a coherent sentence. Deep state seditious shenanigans are coming to light as President Trump continues his unending quest to drain the swamp. Yet the news is all about surging coronavirus cases, drowning out everything else.

A surge in cases puts pressure on Trump to scale back or stop his rallies while Biden can continue to hide in his basement. Debates may be risky or entirely unnecessary now as the Washington Post claimed. Funny how they were still quite relevant when glib Barack Obama debated tongue-tied McCain and Romney.

Biden admitted as much, “I’m going to follow the doc’s orders, I will not hold any rallies.” Want to bet this morphs into him skipping the debates, based on “doctor’s orders,” avoiding Trump schlonging him on a national stage?

This has always been about the election, along with the protests and riots. The so-called surge is just the latest chapter in the left’s quest to deny President Trump a second term.

Expect to see impeachment resurrected based on fake news of Trump ignoring bounties on American troops. And if all else fails, why not another viral pandemic?

As the BBC recently reported,

A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in China by scientists. It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, they say. The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person and trigger a global outbreak. While it is not an immediate problem, they say, it has "all the hallmarks" of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring. As it's new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.

How convenient. It was never really about the virus but instead the election, and the last gasps of the deep state desperately trying to keep their crimes against Trump and humanity hidden away in the hopes that Biden’s handlers can bury everything if Biden stumbles across the finish line in November.

Brian C. Joondeph, MD, is a Denver-based physician and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, Daily Caller, Rasmussen Reports, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and QuodVerum.