Will China Ever Be Reined In from Within?

As a person of Chinese descent, I sense a comeuppance of the ethnic sort: as a race, haven't we tolerated the rule of the Communist Party long enough? And hasn't the mechanism of the Party, so entrenched in the mainland, been the reason for the coronavirus run amok, now a pandemic of global proportions, downing lives and livelihoods everywhere?

As much as an ordinary Chinese person wants to stay out of the furore of inter-ethnic tension, the tension is there nonetheless. There is no use denying that the virus and its mismanagement and concealment started in mainland China. And there is no use lamenting that the peoples of the world do not trust, like, or support the Chinese.

How are the nations supposed to like even the idea of China if there is no discernible Chinese activism against the communist regime? The Chinese, out of racial insecurity, often stand with the People's Republic and its communist paradigm.

The ambivalence and slowness with which persons of Chinese ancestry treat the communist problem can find explanations in a millennia-old Confucian ethos: to actively scold one's government seems unfilial and ungrateful. Coupled with spectacular socioeconomic growth brought about by decades of manufacturing, the Party resembles a savior of the people. Chinese persons, whether mainlander or foreign-born, feel a distinct Chinese success that is hard to rail against.

But Chinese the world over have failed to understand that the Communist Party isn't even Chinese. The Party has been unfailingly anti-traditional, iconoclastic, and abusive and is a prime modern example of leftism on a large scale operated to its farthest excesses.

Things are funny only when they don't happen to you. The communist regime in China isn't historical, but fully present. Communist parties possess a seemingly automatic habit of obfuscating the truth in anything to do with people, running the gamut from history and politics to science and economics. The Chinese seem adroit at putting up with it. Nearly thirty years after the Soviet Union gave way to Russia, and still the People's Republic thrives.

The Chinese civilian evidently tolerates nonsense with a gusto outstripping the Russian's. It is true that there are haphazard and unprofessional oppositions observable in Hong Kong and Taiwan. But rallying at those safe distances is really just that: safe. Beijing can't terrorize Taipei across those straits, and the Hong Kongers do live in a Western-connected cosmopolis with a full slate of foreign safeguards.

So how shall the ordinary Chinese citizen free the mainland? The vast majority of Chinese people are too afraid to act from within. This is precisely the rationale that needs to underpin any foreign action from outside China.

There is no Boris Yeltsin or Mikhail Gorbachev in the mainland. There are no powerful men like these who will free China and transition her. Therefore, Western commentary and Western intervention are laudable things and, in fact, are things most necessary in this new chapter in global affairs. The coronavirus crisis is the last straw.

No longer can the world be made to watch the rise of a new Soviet megalith. No longer should a billion and a half innocent people be tasked with carrying forth the whims and fancies of an undemocratic, totalitarian party that rules on a basis already untenable in this century. And no longer should we entertain the fantasy that the Communist Party can be rendered benign by time or foreign relations.

How is the Party benign, four decades after its economic restructuring in 1978? In the time the West gave it, it threw its weight behind despotic Arab and African regimes, gave support to terror organizations, recognized "Palestine," invested in Sudan, and aligned itself with leftist and Islamist nations against Western interests.

The Party utilized bloc power and economic tidbits to invalidate the Republic of China (the constitutional republic, founded in 1911, presently based in Taipei). The United Nations has become a circus act for communist China and its partners such as Iran, Cuba, and North Korea, where these atrocious entities go on an apparently free pass and lambast the daylights out of the State of Israel.

At the end of it all, the coronavirus emerges, and the World Health Organization, as a U.N. body, has ostensible support for communist irresponsibility and is keen on persecuting American leadership for words of outrage.

In this new day in international relations, it has become apparent that the nation that is China cannot be freed from within, nor will it be freed with the nonexistent help the United Nations provides. Western intervention, of the kind that comes directly from the United States, is now more needful than ever. It was not a U.N. secretary-general who said, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall."

As it stands, the Communist mainland is pro-Arab and pro-Palestinian. This is an aberration, possible only in a China held back by the trappings of socialist, left-wing militancy. Islam is not a natural ally of traditional Chinese culture and is in practice antithetical to everything classical Chinese values stand for. This is why the Uighurs, no matter what rule or dynasty they live in, will always oppose Oriental Chinese civilization.

If a modernized and classical China can afford to be utterly non-communist, un-Islamic and freed from the rule of the Party, why wait? There is no logical impetus for the communist system to continue. There is a poignant sensibility to be made about stronger futures for relations between China and Israel. A true Chinese Republic would fortify the Jewish State and serve as an emphatic full stop to Arab belligerence.

Without communism, the Chinese people would no longer feel compelled to support Arab causes, which are fundamentally destabilizing and morally reprehensible. Without communism, a restored Chinese Republic would rekindle a commonality of purpose, between Chinese and Jewish peoples, for national defense. It is as much the preservation of Jewish sovereignty, as the restoration of the classical Chinese spirit in the mainland.

As peoples persecuted, herded, and massacred in the Second World War, there are hallowed memories in the Jewish and Chinese nations, indelible and eternal. To free China means to free more than a billion people for cultural restoration in the homeland and clear, unequivocal support for the State of Israel.

Perhaps this sort of strength is the reason why there are forces, even in America, that do not want China to be free.

Photo credit: Pexels

Victor Jen, or Wang Yongren, chairs a community roundtable for Chinese values and is a member of an overseas Chinese association for the Southeast Asian diaspora.