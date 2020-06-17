Will CHAZ Become a Cradle of America's 'Color Revolution'?

Six blocks of the Seattle downtown that were ceded to protesters after several tense nights of standoffs with police were declared the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ). It resembles a commune and is centered on the East Precinct building, which the police abandoned on June 8. Protesters used blockades and fences to construct staggered barricades at intersections. The entrance of the Zone's territory is marked by a barrier reading, "You Are Entering Free Capitol Hill." Other signs declare, "You are now leaving the USA." Spray paint renamed the occupied police station the "Seattle People's Department East Precinct" amid other anarchist symbols and graffiti. On June 12, the mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, compared CHAZ to a block party rather than an armed takeover and described it as "no threat right now to the public."

In his tweet, President Trump demanded that Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle's mayor take their city back: "If you don't do it, I will." Both have hit back by advising Trump to "go back to his bunker" and "stay out of Washington state's business."

The horror of the situation is, they have every right to say that. The media and the politicians like Durkan and Inslee described Trump as a dictator and pure evil comparable to Hitler, but he still won't use the military to suppress what local authorities call a "peaceful protest." It seems that they try hard to provoke him — oh, can you imagine all those video clips of the army dispersing those "exceedingly chill" justice-seeking, kale-eating youngsters occupied with farming and arts and crafts? Wouldn't it be a reason — or, rather, an excuse — to start another wave of protests? How will it look for Trump on election eve?

Anyone who followed the events of the "color revolutions" that took place in the late '90s and early 2000s, primarily in the former Soviet Union countries, the Balkans, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region, and were attempted in China and Russia, will see their striking similarities to the tactics used by the protesters here in America — a place where those tactics were invented. Shockingly, American protests are being supported by the same powers that influenced and financially supported the "color revolutions" around the world — globalist establishmentarians who include former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and George Soros and his Open Society Foundation (formerly Institute), who now generously funds Black Lives Matter — just as he did with all those NGOs that fought the "dictatorships" elsewhere.

As for the technological aspect of the protests and eventual overthrow of the legal — but "illegitimate" — authorities, there are two major handbooks that theorized the concept of the "nonviolent revolution" aimed at overthrowing non-democratic regimes and that proved their efficacy.

The first and the most iconic one is a book called From Dictatorship to Democracy (1993), written by Gene Sharp. It has been published in many countries worldwide and translated into more than 30 languages. The Financial Times, in discussing the prospects for dictators worldwide, described Sharp as "[t]he Lenin of the new Gandhi-ism," stating that "[w]hat is new ... is the wildfire spread of systematically non-violent insurgency. This owes a great deal to the strategic thinking of Gene Sharp, an American academic whose how-to-topple-your-tyrant manual, From Dictatorship to Democracy, is the bible of activists from Belgrade to Rangoon."

Sharp claimed that overthrowing a dictatorship is a matter of identifying how the dictatorship's internal structure works and adopting a strategic design to identify weaknesses and change the balance. He provides a list of "Achilles heels," which can be targeted through psychological, economic, social, and political action. There are nearly 200 such non-violent tactics that Sharp classified under three broad categories: protest and persuasion, non-cooperation, and intervention. "The use of a considerable number of these methods ... is likely to cause any illegitimate regime severe problems." Severe problems, indeed.

The other book is Breaking the Real Axis of Evil: How to Oust the World's Last Dictators by 2025 (2003) by Mark Palmer. He described the conditions that grant a successful and "economical" coup. The majority of them may be summarized as the following:

creation of liberal youth-driven NGOs that would train activists (thanks, George!)

establishment of the pro-Western liberal media

rigorous propaganda against the current regime and its rulers as illegitimate in the eyes of the citizenry and abroad, including against law enforcement

simultaneous heroization of the liberal activists who fight for "freedom," "justice," "liberal values," and their presentation as true representatives of the people

conducting nonviolent street protests — demonstrations, meetings, blocking official buildings

creation of the atmosphere that paralyzes the supporters of the regime against resisting (perhaps that is what demands to kneel and apologize for "white privilege" are used for — also as a symbolic gesture of submission and surrender)

We see how local authorities and liberal media portray CHAZ activists exercising their First Amendment rights, demanding "justice," and protesting police brutality — which is "beyond repair" — peacefully. You can't touch them! You're a dictator if you do!

But what happens next? As we know from the "color revolutions," if not suppressed, the success of well organized and financed protests spreads like a wildfire across the hubs that are "paralyzed" or sympathetic enough to call them "block parties," leading to defunding and abolishing the police and promoting the notion of "systemic racism" and victimhood among the electorate. If the CHAZ party is allowed to go on, we may expect to witness similar communes evolving across the country. The biggest of it would be attempted in Washington, D.C. — "peacefully," like CHAZ — if Trump wins re-election. And the real chances of this happening are high — so high that Trump's adversaries are now employing the methods and technology formerly tried exclusively overseas. Their efforts, if not handled properly, may cause a societal descent into bloody chaos.

The late George Floyd, whose death is implied by Joe Biden to have a greater global impact than the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King, as outrageous as it sounds, may indeed become a symbolic figure of a new reality — a reality of legitimized anarchy. Just as the self-immolation of Tunisian Mohamad Bouazizi after he was harassed by municipal officials catalyzed the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia and helped inspire a wider protest movement that became known as the Arab Spring, or the Ukrainian "Heavenly Hundred," presumably assassinated by the orders of the Yanukovych regime that propelled the "Revolution of Dignity" that resulted in a hybrid civil war, the Floyd killing may have similar impact on America.

Before our eyes, a new reality that allows for protests against a singular injustice that turn against the whole system and declare it all unjust is being formed and rapidly developed. Today, the primary target of the protesters is the police. Tomorrow, it may be the courts. The legislatures. The federal authorities. Whatever and whomever their organizers would find it fit for their purpose to point their finger at.

"Extremely tough" does not even start to describe the situation.

Veronika Kyrylenko, Ph.D.