Why on Earth am I So Hopeful?

It could be spring and the reappearance of leaves on bare trees and flowers blooming, but I think it’s really because I do not watch network news or read the New York Times, The Washington Report or The Drudge Report. I live in New York City, which has been christened pandemic ground zero, but I’m still alive even though I am at high risk of dying from Covid 19.

What I do watch on Sundays is Mass from my local parish’s Facebook page, and a recent homily by my parish priest was what stirred this feeling of hope. I can’t quite remember every word, but essentially he told the congregation that we will come back as a faith stronger than ever. I also believe that we will come back as a country stronger than ever, and what President Trump said some time ago was correct: The Best Is Yet to Come.

While some marriages are failing due to enforced quarantining, other family units have bonded tightly. More citizens have access to online sites that showcase opinions not readily available or censored in the mainstream media.

Anyone accessing that great entertainment news source, Breitbart, will probably lose all respect for many of their favorite actors and actresses. The comments from these anti-Trump celebs urge violence towards all his supporters and are just plain inane. The worst offenders include Robert DeNiro, Cher, Rob Reiner, Rosanna Arquette, Mia Farrow, Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey, Bette Midler, Jimmy Kimmel, Meryl Streep among many others; it’s downright depressing. The sane individuals from Hollywood can be counted on one hand -- James Woods, Jon Voight, and only a few others.

Whether this will make a difference in the November elections is unclear, but one thing is certain. Those who still intend to vote for Biden, Pelosi, and the other Democrats in the House (who have proven themselves to be hyper-partisan and anti-American) are totally lost lemmings. At least some citizens in blue states are rebelling against the draconian corona virus measures unnecessarily stripping them of their constitutional rights their Democratic governors and mayors have mandated. More power to them.

It should be plain for anyone with a working brain that the corona virus was a gift for the progressives because there was no way they could compete with Trump’s success with the economy. With the media sounding their doomsday mantra, the booming economy, and the historically low unemployment rates for minorities disappeared and the Democrats silently cheered. To ensure that the economy would not blast back quickly after the crisis ended, the Congressional Democrats pushed through an outrageous $600 a week in unemployment checks. Who could resist getting hefty checks for not working? The Democrat base has always partly consisted of those dependent on cradle to grave government checks. The fact that the taxpayers pay for those checks is a message that is never mentioned by these legislators demanding tax increases to pay for their munificence.

In spite of this, I remain optimistic that we are a better people since the corona virus hit the globe. It was interesting to read an article in The New York Post entitled- NYers reveal how life has changed –and for the better. Individuals interviewed gave the following statements: “I am spending more time with my teens.” “I’ve been able to stay sober”; “I’ve finally met my neighbor”; “I turned my basement into a haven.” And other cheerful news.

Although Politico is one of those online sites that lean left most of the time, they recently published an article that should make all on the right ecstatic. “We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country.” That’s what Jason Furman, a top economist in the Obama administration and now a professor at Harvard, told a large bipartisan group of top officials from both parties in a Zoom party, according to Politico.

I only have $300 in my E*TRADE account but it dropped to $140 due to the Covid 19 mass hysteria and lockdowns. The jittery stock market never quite tanked the way the progressives hoped and is climbing back steadily as fewer virus deaths are reported. I anticipate that it will skyrocket with wise investors scooping up the lower priced but high valued stocks. My son’s 401K which had dropped over 20k is right back up and rising. Companies that made cuts in spending are now streamlining production and developing ingenious marketing programs to increase sales. Like the buggy whip manufacturers, outdated industries will fail but many will emerge to connect with the country’s changed lifestyles.

Another good reason now to feel optimistic is that New Yorkers hopefully will wakeup and see their Democrat leaders as incompetent and either leave the city or drive them from office. Just as they elected a Rudy Giuliani after the horrible David Dinkins administration, it is my hope that next year The RNC will come up with a viable candidate against the awful corrupt DeBlasio regime we’re suffering through right now. I highly recommend Staten Island borough president, James Oddo.

The recent mass rioting resulting from the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota cop now charged with his murder would normally deflate my optimism were it not for an interview with Rep.Cleaver (D-Missouri). He rightly called these riots which began peacefully as being infiltrated by anarchists from all parts of the country. These are the thugs creating the violent headlines and destruction who are probably being funded by anti-American interests. Rep. Cleaver hopes that they will be arrested and we will learn who funds them. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it’s one of the groups funded by a billionaire whose last name begins with an S.

These riots show America at its worst, thanks to the anarchists bent on destroying world opinion of our country. Finally the administration is determined to call Antifa a terrorist organization because that’s exactly what it is.

On the other hand, the incredible sight of the SpaceX rocket docking with the international space station was unbelievably awe inspiring, bringing tears to the eyes of SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Musk, the billionaire who became a US citizen in 2002, once said that the Unites States is "[inarguably] the greatest country that has ever existed on Earth," and describes it as “the greatest force for good of any country that's ever been."

It certainly is and that is why I am so very hopeful.

Graphic credit: Pikrepo