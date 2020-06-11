Why Don’t These #BlackLivesMatter?

Black Lives Matter is a political advocacy group, “[f]ounded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer,” according to the group’s website. Never mind that the George Zimmerman trial was a complete fraud, as Joel Gilbert brilliantly explained in his recent book and movie, “The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America.”

BLM is a self-described global network, which explains why protests and riots sprang up seemingly spontaneously all over the world after George Floyd’s death. Starting in Minneapolis, protests quickly spread to far off locales including New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

On their website, BLM states that they, “practice empathy.” Yet in 2017 this happened.

A white teenager cowers in a corner, his hands bound with orange cords and his mouth covered with tape. Four African Americans kick and hit him and slash at his scalp. As a cellphone camera captures their blurry images and broadcasts the ordeal on Facebook, the attackers hurl racial insults and denounce President-elect Donald J. Trump.

As reported by the New York Times: “A hashtag linking the assault to the Black Lives Matter movement exploded on social media.” Were the four attackers card-carrying members of BLM? Does it matter? After all, every police officer is a white supremacist and racist based on the actions of four cops in Minneapolis. Generalizing can work both ways.

BLM claims these noble goals: “We embody and practice justice, liberation, and peace in our engagements with one another.” They are, “huided by the fact that all Black lives matter.” Do they walk the walk, or just talk the talk?

Do the lives of Gregory Lewis, Teyonna Lofton, or Angelo Bronson matter? These are not and never will be household names like George Floyd. The Obama Foundation website won’t feature their faces. Michelle Obama won’t show pictures of any of them on her Instagram page. The justice brothers, Jesse and Al, won’t be hustling their deaths. Benjamin Crump won’t be representing any of their families. Dr. Michael Baden won’t be reviewing their autopsies. Members of Congress won’t take a knee for any of them. And there certainly won’t be widespread protests and riots over their deaths.

Why not? All three are black. Don’t their lives matter, too?

YouTube screen grab

These poor souls were victims of another weekend in the killing fields of Chicago. As the Chicago Sun Times reported: “18 murders in 24 hours: Inside the most violent day in 60 years in Chicago.” This was last weekend while millions were proclaiming around the world that black lives matter.

“We’ve never seen anything like it, at all,” said Max Kapustin, the senior research director at the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

Yet I don’t hear Democrats, the DNC media, woke celebrities and athletes, or any race hustlers showing the least bit of concern. Where are the Obamas? This carnage occurred in their home city. Will any cable news networks be live streaming the funerals? Will Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ban funeral gatherings of more than ten for these individuals while encouraging gatherings of thousands of looters on Michigan Avenue?

Why don’t these black lives matter? These aren’t simply statistics but real people leaving lives, dreams and families behind.

A hardworking father killed just before 1 a.m. A West Side high school student murdered two hours later. A man killed amid South Side looting at a cellphone store at 12:30 p.m. A college freshman who hoped to become a correctional officer, gunned down at 4:25 p.m. after getting into an argument in Englewood.

Chicago was home to 653 murders in 2016, more than the total in New York City and Los Angeles combined. Who was president in 2016? Who had eight years to “fundamentally transform America” when he wasn’t busy lowering the sea levels?

Interestingly CNN reported, “Chicago's homicide rate decreases for the third straight year.” Who has been president the past 3 years? Obviously, CNN won’t notice that association because Orange Man Bad. In their reporting, President Trump is a racist and white supremacist. The declining murder rate must be due to Obama, despite it being much higher when he was in office. CNN made the same claims crediting Trump’s economy to Obama.

It’s not just Chicago where black lives don’t seem to matter. Look at the last hundred homicides in Baltimore. One only has to go back to mid-February of this year to hit the 100 mark. The race of most victims was listed as “unknown” yet 29 of the 100 were blacks.

Antwan Phillips, Jared Hill, and Tyrone Henderson were among the victims, but no one will be wearing a T-shirt showing their names or faces. Jesse and Al won’t be at their funerals. Nancy Pelosi won’t take a knee on their behalf. Why don’t their lives matter?

Last January, 14 were killed by a roadside bomb in Burkina Faso, including seven children. A week earlier, 35 people, mostly women were killed in a terrorist attack. Did any of these black lives matter? Where were the protests? Or kneeling? Where was Michelle Obama’s #BringBackOurGirls hashtag she used as first lady, long before Donald Trump was a presidential candidate?

YouTube screen grab

The woke kneeling liberals sing the praises of Planned Parenthood, founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger whose goal was “to exterminate the Negro population.” Their abortion clinics are disproportionately “located in ZIP codes with higher percentages of blacks and/or Hispanics than the state’s overall percentage.”

In New York City, home to some of the worst rioting, while blacks make up 25 percent of the NYC population, 46 percent of abortions were black babies. Shockingly more black babies were killed by abortion in NYC than were born alive. By contrast, Whites make up 44 percent of the NYC population but only account for 12 percent of abortions. Why don’t the lives of aborted black babies matter?

Will these protests cause a surge in Chinese coronavirus cases? Where are the protests occurring and who will be most affected? According to CNN,

Black Americans represent 13.4% of the American population, according to the US Census Bureau, but counties with higher black populations account for more than half of all Covid-19 cases and almost 60% of deaths, the study found.

Social justice warriors are happy to congregate in urban areas, ignoring the social distancing and mask mandates that the rest of us have been clubbed with for the past three months, potentially spreading the Wuhan virus to blacks, many of whom live in the protest zones. It is almost as bad as protesting in a nursing home. Don’t those black lives matter?

Liberal do-gooders are hijacking George Floyd’s death for their personal quest for power, money, and furthering their Marxist agenda. From defunding police departments to saying, “Some white people may have to die”, as a University of Georgia graduate student recommended.

If black lives truly mattered, there would be calls for more school choice and fewer abortions, more emphasis on intact nuclear families and less on reparations for events hundreds of years ago. But those are not part of the BLM political platform, contradicting their supposed message.

From a true advocate for social justice, Martin Luther King, Jr, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” If black lives truly mattered, that would be the emphasis of BLM and their liberal sycophants. Otherwise America will become a balkanized country, populated by fools who let our once shining city on a hill crumble into the ash heap of ruin.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a Denver-based physician and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, Daily Caller, Rasmussen Reports, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and QuodVerum.