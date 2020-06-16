The Leftâ€™s Premature Revolution

There an evergreen adage in the world of business, politics and entertainment: “Timing is Everything.” It’s a truism that is lost on the now fully radicalized American left and their militant cohorts in their mad dash to exploit the tragic death of George Floyd.

During the Obama presidency, the death of Michael Brown and the subsequent acquittal of Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri, as well as the death of Freddie Gray in police custody in Baltimore, engendered riots, looting and violence in those cities. These events demonstrated to the left that the Marxian tactic of exploiting class animosity to foment revolution, which has not succeeded in an essentially egalitarian United States, should be replaced by the fomenting of racial animosity and the exploitation of egregious law enforcement events, which could be the catalyst to launch the fundamental transformation of the nation. These occurrences can trigger, not just local, but national upheaval that can be used to browbeat the citizenry. Particularly as their militant wing greatly expanded with the creation of the organization, Black Lives Matter, after the Ferguson riots.

Taking a page from many 20th Century despots, Black Lives Matter utilized the facade of branding their militant Marxist entity with a sentiment few would take issue with, as black lives do matter. Hence, they were able to intimidate major corporations into making massive financial contributions and engendering positive media coverage while advocating Marxist ideology and Fascist tactics alongside their fellow travelers in Antifa.

Thus, with the growth of the overall movement, their manipulation of an acquiescent Democrat party and the mainstream media as well as unabashedly exploiting the substantial plurality of liberal white elites in the thrall of “White Guilt” and gullibly believing the country is systemically racist, the radicalized American left was perhaps within a few years of being in the position of effectively exercising unchallenged and overwhelming coercion and extortion in order to fundamentally transform America.

The key to triggering this transformation was to be a spark in the form of another white police killing of an unarmed black man and the unleashing of the dogs of violence and intimidation throughout the country, culminating in the subsequent acquiescing by the ruling class to virtually all demands of the radical left in order to ensure peace. But the tragedy that befell George Floyd came too soon, as the timing and circumstances were not yet in place for this master plan to succeed.

1. Over the previous three months the nation has been racked with the economic and societal fallout of a lockdown indiscriminately and oftentimes incoherently enforced by various Democrat, thus left-wing, governors and mayors. All sectors of the citizenry have been adversely affected, but those living in red states have been extraordinarily victimized. Thus, an ever-growing percentage of the populace is being made aware of not only the mindset of left-wing politicians but the true-life consequences of their guiding philosophy. After experiencing the devastating economic and societal costs of the lockdown, the bulk of the citizenry is not reacting well to the demands of the left and their militant army as they fan the flames of destruction and beat the drum of obligatory Marxist based fundamental transformation as the only means of curing so-called systemic racism.

2. Prior to the Wuhan Virus pandemic, the nation, under the leadership of Donald Trump, was recording unprecedented economic growth and more importantly minorities, in particular African Americans, were experiencing the lowest unemployment rates ever documented. This same African American citizenry has been polled showing President Trump with unprecedented high approval ratings for a Republican president. Not coincidentally, minority small business formation was also setting historical records. Yet, it is these businesses that are being looted and firebombed in the riots fomented by Black Lives Matter and Antifa as resentment and anger builds within the Black community towards these instigators and their grand scheme.

3. The nation has been subjected to over three years of government abuse and illegalities in the Establishment’s unceasing efforts to destroy, impeach and/or derail Donald Trump. Almost every day another revelation exposing the corruption of the so-called deep state is exposed in what is without a doubt the most egregious political scandal in the nation’s history. Consequently, an ever-growing percentage of the population is becoming more aware of the pitfalls of the all-powerful central government which the left demands.

4. Revealing an inability to control themselves, the radical left is overtly demanding the de facto elimination of police and law enforcement. This is an issue that has virtually no support among the populace as in a recent poll 72% of likely voters (including 51% of Blacks) have a favorable view of their local police. Further, those who would live in the chaos that would ensue in a community with no police are extraordinarily aware of the consequences.

5. The majority of Americans believe this is an exceptional country and not systemically or irredeemably racist. If it were, then the overwhelming success of the civil rights movement in the 1960’s and 70’s that succeeded in abolishing ALL institutional racism (the institutionalization of racial discrimination and segregation by means of laws, regulations and customs) that I witnessed and participated in would never have happened, much less have happened in less than 20 years, an astoundingly short period of time in the annals for a social transformation of any nation on earth. The tactic of relying solely on racial animosity to foment a revolution is increasingly falling on deaf ears as the reality of every-day lives of all Americans reveal more racial harmony than ever. Additionally, President Trump’s policies and overtures to a previously politically monolithic African American community has reinforced this reality.

In their mad dash to exploit the tragic death of George Floyd, the left and their militant cohorts ignored the advice of their forefathers, Marx and Lenin, who admonished that revolutions take time and patience. Perhaps if they had waited until Donald Trump was no longer in office, there was no recent pandemic lockdown and the occupant of the White House was virtually any Democrat or the typical Republican composite of John McCain, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski, the radical left would have been far more successful in wringing out dramatic concessions that would move the country markedly left. But, thanks to their lack of patience, the American people now know who these people are and what they stand for which is prompting a brewing albeit silent backlash.

Writing in The Epoch Times Roger L. Simon posited the following:

A new silent majority is about to emerge, one far more sophisticated than the old Nixonian version and more sophisticated, too, than BLM/Antifa follow travelers in the Democratic Party and media.

It is almost a certainty that the left, BLM and Antifa will continue their “protests” as long as the media favorably covers them, but the damage to their movement is and continues to be irreparable. Thanks to not understanding that timing is everything.

Graphic credit: Pixabay