The Economic Fallout of the Lockdown and Riots will not Diminish Support for Trump

Since November 9, 2016, the nation’s elites have been obsessively determined to either use the unchecked clout of the deep state to force Donald Trump to resign, or failing that, so besmirch him and his voter base as to ensure his defeat in 2020. For the first three years of the Trump presidency both stratagems were employed in tandem. However, with the abject failure of the Russian collusion hoax and the Ukrainian impeachment fiasco, these conspirators are now left with relying on the besmirchment option and doing everything possible to make certain that the coronavirus lockdown and the burning of American cities by the militant wing of the American left will deleteriously affect the economy going into November of 2020.

The entire dictionary of modern epithets has been utilized in attacking Donald Trump and his supporters. He has been relentlessly compared to virtually all 20th Century despots and mass murderers. He has also been accused of committing treason, of being a sexual predator, a misogynist, a xenophobe, a virulent racist and a homophobe.

Despite all the ad hominem attacks, Trump’s greatest sin is that he is uncivil and devoid of any character. The definition of “character and civility,” as it applies to this President, revolves around his perceived lack of sophistication and erudition, his speech patterns and temperament, his incessant use of Twitter as well as assigning crude nicknames to his opponents, and lastly, his insistence on being who he really is and not hiding behind a conventional political façade.

Despite this relentless bombardment of epithets and accusations, Donald Trump has not lost any of his core supporters and has, in fact, gained additional support. Further, reliance on calculatingly prolonging the economic fallout from the Wuhan Virus lockdown and the Antifa sponsored rampages will not be effective in altering the mindset of these voters.

Why? Two clues for the myopic elites: how have Americans fared when men and women of “character and civility” acceptable to today’s self-styled elites oversaw the fate of this nation? And who is responsible for the rise and mainstreaming of radical leftism, including their militant arm Antifa and its affiliates?

In the United States since the 1960’s, the governing American elites, who are people of great sophistication, erudition and rectitude, unlike Trump and his execrable supporters, have recorded quite a litany of accomplishments:

A. South Vietnam was a corrupt supposed democratic nation essentially created out of whole cloth by the elites in the West. When North Vietnam began to militarily reunite the two nations, the men of refinement and good manners in the United States decided to intervene. From 1964-1973 there were over 213,000 American casualties (including 58,000 deaths) as well as 2,000,000 Vietnamese civilian deaths. The financial cost: $6.0 trillion (2019 dollars). Nonetheless, the North Vietnamese won. Further, this debacle unleashed not only riots and protests but mainstreamed and legitimized the radical wing of the American left allowing them to aggressively infiltrate the entertainment, media and education establishments, establish its own militant wing dedicated to violence as a means of intimidation and eventually take over the Democrat Party.

B. The war in Afghanistan began as a response to September 11, 2001; however, it and the invasion of Iraq quickly metastasized into a determination to impose democracy on two populations with no history, desire or understanding of democracy. Those wars (Iraq-- 10 years and Afghanistan--18 years) have to date resulted in 57,000 American casualties (7,000 deaths) and cost $6.5 trillion. ($9.1 Trillion in 2019 dollars) Further, civilian deaths have exceeded 400,000. The primary accomplishment of this naivete is a more dangerous and destabilized region, which created ISIS, emboldened and nuclearized Iran as well as fomenting a devastating civil war in Syria.

C. The overall national debt (including state, federal and local) in 1960 was $2.6 Trillion (2019 dollars) today it is $26.1 trillion, a tenfold increase making the United States, with 5% of the world’s population, the largest debtor nation in history currently accounting for 40% of all global national debt. The wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan account for more than half of the growth in the overall national debt and allowed the radical left to make use of their influence in Hollywood and the media to portray, and convince millions, that the United States is an imperialist power devoid of any humanity.

D. This nation’s sophisticates and ruling elites declared that globalization would greatly benefit America. In particular, the empowerment of China would ultimately transform China into a bastion of democracy. China did indeed rise, but to an aggressive and dictatorial world power in less than 25 years, thanks to the unconstrained transfer of American jobs, technology, capital and business acumen. In the interim, many of these same sophisticates became enormously wealthy either doing business in China or unabashedly promoting Chinese investments and takeovers in the United States, as this nation became disastrously dependent on manufactured goods from China. Meanwhile, in 1988 25% of all jobs in America were in the high paying goods producing sector, by 2016 it was just 12%.

E. In 1988 there were fewer than 14 million immigrants living in the United States (including fewer than 1 million illegal immigrants). Thanks to the elitist ruling class declaring immigration, particularly illegal immigration, a boon to the country, by 2016 there were 44.5 million immigrants living in the country (including an estimated 18 million illegal immigrants). Not coincidentally, between the China first policy and unfettered immigration providing cheap domestic labor, in this same 28-year period the inflation adjusted income of the top 5% rose by nearly 50% and the income of the bottom 50% fell by 1.9%, an outcome that has been conveniently utilized by the most radical elements of the left on college campuses to successfully recruit and rail against income and societal inequality and promote their solution: militant socialism.

F. Our ever-naïve moral betters have been for decades wallowing in their wealth, refinement, erudition and civility, choosing to be oblivious, and thus complicit, to a radicalized American left assuming control of nearly all of the institutions of society throughout the nation. Today college campuses resemble mini-totalitarian states with virtually no freedom of speech. Unfounded accusations of racism and a myriad of other mythological isms directed toward vast swaths of Americans are increasingly used to silence, coerce and intimidate. The militant wing of the left, Antifa, has been given the green light to run amok inciting riot, arson, looting and precipitating societal turmoil. By their complicity, the ruling elites have sanctioned the undermining and nullification of the Constitution as well as the fundamental transformation of the United States.

The nation’s elites have been a disaster for the nation but have been enormously successful in taking care of themselves. However, the rest of America, as Donald Trump pointed out in the 2016 campaign, has paid the price. Consequently, armed with the calamitous experience of living with the ruling elites over the decades, the bulk of the American people see through the incessant personal vitriol directed at Trump and themselves. They also see through the nakedly transparent attempt to prolong the economic fallout of the Wuhan Virus as a wedge issue to defeat him in November and how the radical militant wing of the left was allowed to metastasize and threaten the well-being of all Americans.

Donald Trump was successful in winning in 2016 because he instinctively understood that the most important factors in political leadership in the United States today are: first, compassion for and a true understanding of the day-to-day lives of the common man; second, the ability and willingness to comprehend the existential dangers of the left and their determination to transform the country; third, an unshakable tenacity in confronting the opposition, nationally or internationally, and willingly suffer their slings and arrows; and fourth, moving heaven and earth to keep one’s campaign promises. He has governed accordingly.

The nation’s elites would do well to heed a Tweet from Academy Award nominated actor James Woods on May 17th of this year as to why Donald Trump is supported by so many Americans despite his lack of “character and civility”.