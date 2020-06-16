If ‘The Left Controls Every Major Institution,’ Then...

Finally, this week, I stumbled into the question for my answer, that my Great Reaction and Activism Culture topics completely explain the left’s crimes and misdemeanors. I found the question at PowerLine’s “The Week in Pictures: Systemic Meme Edition.”

Whose fault? Obama’s “bitter clingers?” Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables?” A cabal of NRA members holed up in a secret gun range? A coven of wicked white witches flying to a secret meetingplace somewhere over the rainbow?

Maybe, just maybe, the answer is right in front of our faces: That the “major institutions” in America, the “system” if you like, have not in fact been helping to end racism in America. Instead they have been systematically making it worse.

Mainstream media have been giving airtime for decades to straight-up racists like Revs. Jackson and Sharpton.

Academia has been counting the number of racists on the head of a pin with its intellectual fog of grievance studies and postmodern rubbish.

Administrative government has been administering the straight-up racism of quotas, Affirmative Action, goals and timetables, diversity and inclusion.

Hollywood insists on casting blacks as scientists and women as superheroes.

Big Tech has been hiring South Asians by the upper-caste Brahmin load, when it could have been hiring blacks from the ’hood.

Here we are, 50 years after the Civil Rights Acts, and Atlanta is burning. Didn’t Atlanta already burn in that recently canceled movie about the Civil War? Hey Gen. Sherman: how’s that SF Committee of Vigilance coming on?

Now I’m not saying that “Mainstream media, academia, administrative government, Hollywood, big tech” should be canceled and shamed in a Cultural Revolution style struggle session. Oh no.

I merely invoke the words of Oliver Cromwell, who said: “I beseech you, in the bowels of Christ, think it possible that you may be mistaken.”

What if, lefties and liberals and progressives and wokies and CHADdites, your solutions for the race problem are all wrong, and all they do is make things worse? How would we know? How could we tell? Oh right. Social science is in the middle of a replication crisis.

Maybe it is time for another Cromwell quote: “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately... Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”

Let’s start with first principles: “Government is force” and “Politics is division.” You think you can fix “systematic racism” with force and division, lefties?

It gets worse if you accept my notion that the left is a Great Reaction, a lurch back to the primitive, where socialism is a return to slavery, and the welfare state is a return to feudalism. And reparations is a rebirth of vengeance and the lex talionis. Quotas are a return to nepotism. So of course the left makes things worse.

Oh, and then there is my critique of Activism Culture, that modern activism with its “mostly peaceful protest” is a revolutionary romance, play-acting long after the need for revolution. A similar thing happened in the late middle ages when aristocratic courtiers loved to listen to medieval romances of the good old days when knights were bold, damsels were in distress and swords were sticking out of stones all over. So of course activists make things worse.

If you want to go deep into the weeds, check out my look at The Broken Spell by Pieter Spierenburg. He says -- and I freely interpret -- that if you want a return to the patriarchy you will vote to “defund the police.” Got that, feminists?

And who are the victims in all this, because there must be a victim? I declare the victims to be the Little Darlings of the ruling class: first the workers, now the blacks; that we can see. And soon enough the women and the LGBTs. All these temple virgins are just there to serve as conveniences for the power lusts of the temple priests. Rulers do not care about their mistresses; not after they lose their youthful looks.

By the way, you “Defund the Police” chaps, I expect you have all checked the numbers for total government spending at usgovernmentspending.com for 2017, the last year with state and local actuals:

Health Care: $1,578.5 billion (incl Medicaid, CHIP)

Education: $1,121.7 billion

Welfare: $449.8 billion

Total HEW: $3,972 billion

Protection: $288.3 billion, incl:

—Police services: $140.3 billion

—Fire protection services: $50.5 billion

—Prisons: $85.7 billion

—Public order and safety n.e.c.: $11.8 billion

Really? Eeevil police only $140 billion with education and health care and welfare adding up to a staggering $3,972 billion? So, CHAD, police services -- federal, state, and local -- only amount to a piddling 3.5 percent of the overall social services budget.

They must be hiding something! Those racist sexist homophobes.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.