George Floyd: Let’s Blame the Liberals

Why is it that when middle-class white deplorables decide to petition the government for a redress of grievances they gather together in friendly demonstrations like the Tea Party? And why is it that when African-Americans and educated white AntiFa Chads do it they resort to “mostly peaceful protests,” the liberal code-word for a riot, as evidenced this week by the riots and looting in reaction to the death of George Floyd at the knee of a police officer in liberal Minneapolis?

How is this possible in Minneapolis, with a liberal mayor, two liberal Democratic women senators, and a Democratic governor?

I will tell you. The whole thing is explained by my reductive Three Peoples theory and Curtis Yarvin’s three-layer theory. We both agree that there are three kinds of people in America. There’s the Gentry, educated and creative; there are Commoners, responsibly wiving and thriving in the market economy; and then there are Victims, dependent and subordinate, political clients of the Gentry.

If a Victim suffers an injustice at the hands of the police he resorts to rage, convinced of the malevolence of the police. And he is right: the Brits invented the modern city police precisely to keep the violence of Dickens’ Bill Sykes and the criminal gangs of lower-class London down to a dull roar.

If a Commoner suffers an injustice at the hands of the police he resorts to the legal system, because Commoners believe in the resolution of injustice in the courts of law.

If a Gentry suffers an injustice at the hands of the police he gets bailed out by the AntiFa lawyer the moment he hits the police station.

Back in the day, the ruling class had no problem with firing on the mob and teaching them a lesson. They built the boulevards in Paris so they could march troops to deal decisively with any Les Mis cast members making like helpless sans-culottes.

But we Commoners are more civilized -- literally “citified” -- than that. That’s because in our lives in the market economy are only possible if we go with the system and play by the rules. And we don’t really like firing on mobs. Also, we half believe the Gentry when they say that the mob is really helpless victims, ground down by the injustice of the “system.”

Of course, the Gentry is playing a different game. Ever since Marx, the Gentry left has been playing an over-under game, using the Victims as a catspaw to beat up the deplorables of the middle class while serving themselves heaping tablespoons of political power and ambition and vanity as the valiant champions of the downtrodden.

I get the rage of the black underclass. When you are an underclass living in the city it seems that everything conspires against you. Of course it does, because the city rewards only those that have skills and that play by the rules of the market.

And there is this, from Mircea Eliade.

The primitive... cannot conceive of an unprovoked suffering; it arises from a personal fault... or from his neighbor's malevolence... but there is always a fault at the bottom of it[.]

In the primitive, pre-legal world the only redress against the malevolence of the neighbor or the police is vengeance, and the delicious emotional catharsis of loot and plunder.

But why in the world, fifty years after the Civil Rights Acts, are blacks still rioting and burning and looting?

I blame our liberal Gentry. All the trouble in the world comes from the reactionary nostalgia of our Gentry class, what I call the Great Reaction, the lurch by the educated and the creative back to the pre-modern primitive.

What? Our most sophisticated, educated citizens going back to the past? Why?

I think it is because being creative is hard. Much more fun to play-act at revolution and bust a few windows.

Gentry liberal power has been great for the educated Gentry. But what has it done for Americans? It showered workers with benefits, then left them to die of despair. It gave blacks civil rights, but 50 years later blacks have still not joined the middle class. And it taught well-born women to hate men and stop having children.

Hey liberals! Hitting 0 for 3! Time to double down! COVID Patients to the Nursing Homes!

The truth is that high-status males have always been a problem. Used to be they were thug nobles pretending to be noble knights. Now they are university-educated “activists” fighting for the oppressed but more interested in burn, baby burn.

But I have a word for our African-American friends. Do you get the feeling that a bunch of white kids are horning in on your action, getting in on the fun of rioting and looting? Maybe the protesting lark has gone about as far as it can go.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.