De-Policing: The Handmaiden of Socialism

Even though socialism is "arguably the most discredited idea in history," as Dinesh D'Souza writes in his United States of Socialism, far too many are drawn to it like a moth to fire. Consider that the left and the Democrat Party are hell-bent to take away our Second Amendment since a citizenry stripped of its ability to protect itself will be easier to subdue. Moreover, the innate totalitarianism of socialism demands obliteration of memory and we now see American monuments being defaced or utterly destroyed.

There are still those who would embrace the perverse ideology of socialism — no matter that the National Socialism of Hitler lasted from 1933 to 1945, resulting in millions of dead. These purveyors of this destructive ideology are indifferent to the tragedies of African nations who embraced socialism in the aftermath of colonial rule. It matters not a whit that "Maoist socialism represented a disastrous alloy of deprivation, starvation and tyranny."

As D'Souza writes, "socialism is the ideology of thieves and tyrants." We are seeing this played out in cities across America as looters wildly run from store to store stealing what others have sweated to produce and sell. And the leftist leaders in Democratic- controlled cities countenance this theft and up the ante by calling for the de-policing of America.

In 2018, Steve Pomper wrote De-Policing America: A Street Cop's View of the Anti-Police State. Pomper was compelled to write the book because "many American cities are forcing their cops to undergo leftist political indoctrination and squelching the free speech rights of officers who speak against it. Seattle has implemented its radical left agenda through the insidious Race and Social Justice Initiative (RSJI)."

With precision and prescience, Pomper explains that "police officers get scant support from many city administrations. Even worse, some leaders within the police department take the anti-police side. What do you expect? Police chiefs are appointed by liberal politicians. It is no surprise that this leftist disease would infect police departments as it has already infected America's education system."

In fact, leftist thinking has infiltrated universities so well that "in the pages of academic journals ranging from the Cardozo Law Review to the Harvard Law Review and mainstream publications from the Boston Review to Rolling Stone, advocates and activists are building a case not just to reform policing — viewed as an oppressive, violent, and racist institution — but to do away with it altogether[.]"

The socialist narrative on police states that "the main role of the police is to protect the rich and powerful. The police are an important part of the capitalist state — the institutions through which class rule is maintained."

Therefore, socialists believe that "the police should be controlled by elected committees made up of ordinary people. These committees should have the power to appoint senior officers, and they could weed out racist, sexist, and homophobic officers. The committees could also oversee complaints about police conduct, rather than officers investigating themselves."

Most importantly, elected committees could decide day-to-day policing policies. For example, rather than defending dodgy bosses, the police could tackle wage theft. So called 'riot' and 'public order' squads should also be done away with. Their role is to be the most brutal squads for beating back social movements and breaking picket lines. But the only way reforms can be maintained and extended is if the working class move to do away with minority capitalist rule. If the majority ran society democratically, we would soon have no need for a repressive apparatus.

So in perfect leftist lockstep, "[e]fforts to cut off funding for police have already taken root in Minneapolis[.] Two days after Floyd's killing, the president of the University of Minnesota declared that that the campus would no longer contract with the police department to provide security for large gatherings like football games."

Additionally, "a member of the Minneapolis Board of Education announced a resolution to end the school district's contract to station 14 cops in its schools. And community groups such as the Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block are petitioning the city council to cut the police department's budget by $45 million and reinvest the money in health and (non-police) safety programs."

Moreover, other "campaigns to cut police budgets [are] underway in cities like Los Angeles and New York and calls to defund the police [are] gathering steam on social media[.]"

It should not be overlooked that Minnesota is now a hotbed of radical Islamic activity. She-who-hates-America Ilhan Omar and attorney general of Minnesota and Muslim Brotherhood–lover Keith Ellison are certainly no friends of the police. The Red-Green Axis is never far removed from this ideology and with good reason since their evil can metastasize if not stopped.

They and their ilk continue to bombard people with the toxic narrative about police brutality despite the facts and the figures to the contrary. Instead, "police have been the targets of a poisonous, decades-long campaign to paint law enforcement as a violent cog in the machine of a racially oppressive criminal-justice system." Heck, they are even considering banning cop shows on television.

Heather Mac Donald has long been at the forefront of exposing this falsehood. Her 2019 findings reveal that a "new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences demolishes the Democratic narrative regarding race and police shootings, which holds that white officers are engaged in an epidemic of racially biased shootings of black men. It turns out that white officers are no more likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot black civilians. It is a racial group's rate of violent crime that determines police shootings, not the race of the officer. The more frequently officers encounter violent suspects from any given racial group, the greater the chance that members of that racial group will be shot by a police officer. In fact, if there is a bias in police shootings after crime rates are taken into account, it is against white civilians, the study found."

Earlier studies have also disproven the idea that white officers are biased in shooting black citizens.

But Black Lives Matter continues to take center stage in the media. In actuality, "[t]he Black Lives Matter narrative has been impervious to the truth[.] Police departments are under enormous political pressure to hire based on race, despite existing efforts to recruit minorities, on the theory that doing so will decrease police shootings of minorities."

This despite the fact that "lowering hiring standards risk bad police work and corruption."

In 2010, Pomper wrote, "This is an interesting time to be living and, most particularly, working in Seattle — especially within the criminal justice system, or should I say the criminal social justice system? Apparently, in an ongoing attempt to replace an equal justice system with a social justice regime, we're seeing laws, and sentencing and filing guidelines, twisted about as a means to facilitate political ends."

The left is relentless in its obsessive desire to dismantle America. Democrat-controlled cities across America are now onboard with Race and Social Justice Initiatives as they "continue their assault on traditional and constitutional American values such as self-reliance, equal justice, and individual liberty." These jurisdictions led by de Blasio on the east coast and Newsom on the west coast are "inflicting socialist policies directly" onto their respective police departments." And now Midwest Minnesota joins the chorus.

Perhaps the most forceful repudiation of this alleged racially oppressive criminal justice system was expressed by Candace Owens in this 15-minute video where she puts the lie to what race-baiters like Al Sharpton have perpetuated for years.

The Purge is a "2013 American dystopian thriller wherein the annual Purge encompasses a night during which all crime, including murder is temporarily legal." If Americans continue to vote in anti-law and order politicians, and spend money for left-wing educational indoctrination of their children, the fictional movie will no longer just be an onscreen horror story.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.