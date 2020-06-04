Democrats at War

The Democrat party is at war with America. That is the clear message of the Democrats’ responses to the crises that have engulfed our nation over the last six months, made our streets war zones, and destroyed the small business communities that are the lifeblood of our system. When the country was attacked by a deadly virus from China in January, the Democrats attacked the president’s efforts to stop it at the border, then blamed him for the 100,000 deaths that followed. Yet Democrat governors controlled the health systems of every major center of the covid19 devastation and were 100% responsible for any policies that failed.

When the president attempted to re-open the economy in May, Democrat governors and mayors issued draconian orders to arrest individuals violating their “social distancing” injunctions by strolling in parks, lounging on beaches and – worst of all - attempting to revive their barbershops and salons. As a direct consequence of these imposed shutdowns forty million Americans lost their jobs. To many of us, the Democrats’ purpose was clear: to depress the economy and blame the consequences on the president. This became the incessant theme of their political utterances and ads.

Yet these seditious Democrat attacks on the commander-in-chief in the midst of the war against an invisible enemy maintained a cover of plausibility because of the uncertainties surrounding the virus and how it was spread. This mask was dropped when a civil insurrection erupted in the wake of the horrific police murder of George Floyd. In its wake America’s streets were filled with massive crowds of protesters and as it turned out domestic terrorists. These terrorists, led by the communist organization Antifa, used the protests as a cover for violent and hate-filled attacks on ordinary citizens and their businesses. As these attacks escalated into the torching of city centers and the devastation of poor communities, the hypocrisies of Democrats and their true agendas became inescapably clear.

Virtually all the mayhem was centered in Democrat-controlled states and cities. The same mayors who had jailed local business people and ordinary citizens for congregating in groups of more than ten were utterly silent as crowds of thousands formed to tear their cities apart. Meanwhile not a single word was uttered, not a single arrest made, by these same Democrat governors and mayors to prevent the protesters and rioters from violating the social distancing ordinances they had used to close churches and houses of worship the week before. While stores, apartment buildings and even police stations were torched by violent radicals, while ordinary citizens were being terrorized, Democrat governors were reluctant to call out their National Guard and nip the riots in the bud.

This reluctance became active resistance when they defied the president’s appeals to them to take every measure necessary to stop the the terrorists in their tracks and restore law and order to our cities. One of the most frightening sights amidst all the mayhem was the direct threat the street terrorists posed to the White House. Thousands of rioters and protesters gathered in front of the White House.

What were the protesters doing at the White House in the first place? The president had condemned the murder of George Floyd and called his family immediately after the event. There wasn’t a politician or public figure in the entire nation who was defending the killer cop. Why were these crowds menacing the White House and attacking the Secret Service – fifty of whose members had already been injured by their violent assaults? Every night for the preceding week, the “peaceful protest” had turned into violent attacks on law enforcement and the surrounding area. And night after night the Democrat mayor of Washington failed to provide the security necessary to make the street in front of the White House a safe place for the members of our government, including the president.

On Sunday May 31, the mob in front of the White House set fire to the 200-year-old St. John’s Church. Fed up with the support that Democrat governors and mayors were giving to the insurrection and the violence, the president decided on a bold step. On Monday June 1, he massed overwhelming numbers of the National Guard, and demanded an early curfew, planning to clear the streets and demonstrate to the seditious governors and mayors what they needed to do. The National Guard drove the angry mob – protesters and terrorists – away from the White House and then the president and key members of his cabinet walked over to the church.

Every American who cares for their country and its president, who was watching this walk, held their breath, uncertain as to whether the president and his cabinet would be attacked and possibly assassinated, as so many public figures on the left had already advocated. Yet no sooner had the walk been completed than CNN and the Democrat media were mocking the president and creating the Democrats’ new fake news talking point: Trump had ordered the National Guard to use tear gas to attack a group of peaceful protesters in order to feed his narcissism for a photo-op. As if Donald Trump needed a photo op, and as if the peaceful protesters across the country had not systematically provided cover for the black-clad Antifa terrorists wreaking havoc on the country. As if the need to purportedly use tear gas did not expose the menace posed by a crowd that was ready to violate a curfew in front of the White House and resist the representatives of law enforcement who had asked them three times to leave.

Along with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democrat mayor of Washington DC, Senator Elizabeth Warren condemned the president’s action, summing up the party line: “The President of the United States tear-gassed peaceful protestors in order to clear the way for a useless photo-op outside the White House -- just after vowing to activate the military against our own people. Lives and our democracy are in danger.”

Lives and our democracy are definitely in danger. But the danger comes from a Democrat Party that is at war with their country and willing to aid and abet a terrorist force, Antifa, whose clearly stated purpose is the destruction of the country.

David Horowitz’s new book is Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win