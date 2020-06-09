Democrat Cities: Fourth-World Scourges

When the terrorists become bored and cease terrorizing, when the flames are extinguished, when those who died in the riots are buried and cremated, when the shards of glass from storefronts are disposed of, and when livelihoods are permanently lost, Democrats will still run the vast majority of the deadliest and most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Death and destruction always follow Democrat policies and culture. Stagnant local economies. Unsafe streets for children. Gun crime. Failing schools. Breathtaking corruption. Problems with the police. Property crime. Poverty. Poor public health. Single- or no-parent homes. All are found in abundance in Democrat-run cities, and found overwhelmingly in majority-black neighborhoods.

So who are the true "racists"? By every objective measure and metric, Democrat-run cities are the unequivocal worst places in America to live.

Here's a rundown of how long Democrats have monopolized many of our culturally historic cities. Numbers cited are consecutive days and are slightly rounded up or down.

San Francisco: only Democrat mayors and super-majority Democrat; Boards of Supervisors, 14,000; all 11 current supervisors are Democrats;

Baltimore: only Democrat mayors and only Democrat city councils, 19,000;

Oakland: only Democrat mayors and majority Democrat city councils, 15,000; all eight current councilmen are Democrats;

St. Louis: only Democrat mayors and super-majority Democrat Boards of Aldermen, 24,500; all current aldermen are Democrats;

Milwaukee: only Democrat mayors and majority Democrat city councils, 22,000; in the 20th century, three socialist mayors were elected before the 22,000 consecutive days of only Democrat mayors; the city currently has 15 councilmen — all but one are verified Democrats or were endorsed by the Milwaukee County Democratic Party;

Philadelphia: only Democrat mayors and super-majority Democrat city councils, 25,000; if Philadelphia didn't have the Home Rule Charter (requiring a few city council seats to be the "minority party"), which was approved by voters in 1951, it's likely that the city would have been solely Democrat for even longer than Baltimore;

Detroit: only Democrat mayors and super-majority Democrat city councils,

21,000; all nine current councilmen are Democrats;

Minneapolis, where all the nationwide George Floyd–related

rioting and looting terrorism originated from: only Democrat mayors, 15,000; unknown on city council; current council has 13 members — 12 are Democrats, and the other is Green Party;

New Orleans: city council data for the Big Easy is not easily found; council has been super-majority Democrat for 15,000, with only Democrat mayors for 54,000; all seven current councilmen are Democrats. As a comparison, the U.S. has existed for 89,000 consecutive days (I am basing this number on the year 1776, not 1783, when the Treaty of Paris was signed between the U.S. and Great Britain);

Chicago: only Democrat mayors and super-majority Democrat city councils

for at least 32,000; of the current 50 councilmen, 46 are Democrats, and four are "independents," although I suspect that none of the four is an admirer of Adamsian federalism.

Cleveland: all 17 current city councilmen are Democrats; only Democrat mayors, 11,000;

Akron (hometown of LeBron James): only Democrat mayors, 13,000; all 14 current councilmen are Democrats;

Newark: only Democrat mayors, 24,000; unknown how long Democrats have been the majority or super-majority party on the city council; all nine current councilmen are Democrats;

New York: only Democrat mayors, 6,500 (I'm counting Michael Bloomberg in this total, even though he was a "Republican" during his first term); unknown how long Democrats have been the majority or super-majority party on the city council; 48 of the current 51 councilmen are Democrats; Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 in voter registration;

Austin, in the supposed "red state" of Texas: only Democrat mayors, 10,500; unknown how long Democrats have been the majority or super-majority party on the city council; all 11 of the current councilmen are Democrats;

Seattle: only Democrat mayors, 18,000; unknown how long Democrats have been the majority or super-majority party on the city council; of the nine current councilmen, eight are Democrats and one is a socialist;

Portland, Ore.: only Democrat mayors and super-majority Democrat city

councils, 14,000; all three current councilmen are Democrats.

To put in perspective just how long Democrats have had strangleholds on American big cities, compare their reigns of terror and dominance to the below:

The Castros, in Cuba, have been in power for 22,000 consecutive days;

Stalin ruled the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics for 11,000 consecutive days;

The USSR herself was in existence for 25,000 consecutive days;

The Kim dynasty has been in place for 26,000 consecutive days;

Slavery was legal in the U.S. for 32,500 consecutive days.

Diversity? What diversity? There is a guarantee inherent in Democrat policies: they are guaranteed to fail. Don't let your city devolve into a Democrat-run municipality. Irrespective of the party of the president, Congress, governor, or state Legislature, the same problems have befallen almost every Democrat-monopolized city. Their true victims are the youths who are born into abject squalor and localized war zones.

Are the causes coincidental, due to incompetence, or intentional? Impossible that it's coincidental or due to incompetence. Both are statistically — dare I say, scientifically — impossible.

There are no coincidences in politics.

Rich Logis is author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat: How to Make America Grown-Up Again. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.