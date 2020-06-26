Amalek: Israel's Ancient Enemy Lives among Us

In the annals of Jewish history, "[t]he Amalekites, descendants of Amalek, were an ancient biblical nation living near the land of Canaan. They were the first nation to attack the Jewish people after the Exodus from Egypt, and they are seen as the archetypal enemy of the Jews. The nation of Amalek is long gone, but they live on as the internal [and external] enemies that the Jewish people battle on a daily basis." Amalek seeks Israel's physical as well as spiritual annihilation.

Dear Reader — take a moment and substitute the word America for the word Israel, and you will begin to see the trajectory of this article.

At the dawn of the American Revolution, John Adams observed, "If the people are capable of understanding, seeing and feeling the differences between true and false, right and wrong, virtue and vice, to what better principle can the friends of mankind apply, than to the sense of this difference?"

As Mark Alexander writes "[b]ut today, the ability of Americans to discern 'between true and false, right and wrong, virtue and vice,' is being systematically eroded by leftist politicos, in collusion with their 24/7 Left media and Big Tech enablers, relentlessly seeking to empower the state."

Consequently, America is presently in a battle, not only for its physical well-being but also for its spiritual values. In the world of media, for example, The Atlantic, endorses the "insane racism of Ta Nehisi Coates" while also hosting a film by Steve Jobs' widow that blames Jews for all the Middle Eastern wars. Even the world of sports is being corrupted.

The Marxist Left has vowed to destroy America. Their radical Islamic allies never stop in their all-consuming desire to create a global caliphate. In fact, in 1990, James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute, established a . . . "plan to undermine the Jewish community in America by organizing the Left here against Israel's 'oppression' of Palestinians."

Zogby saw the power of framing Israelis as 'white oppressors' of innocent, indigenous, darker-skinned Palestinians. And he saw the possibilities of mobilizing left-leaning ethnic, racial, and religious groups against 'Israeli oppression.' The prescient Zogby understood how the Jewish left could easily become the willing lynchpin of his strategy. Zogby's initiatives ... promoted Jews as privileged 'whites.' Today, 30 years later, one sees the power of this concept: Jews in the United States, like those in Israel, are now viewed by a generation of progressives as 'oppressors.'

Yet, as Dean Sherr points out, too many Jewish organizations have a "new set of attitudes towards anti-Semitism: that it is of lesser importance in the west than other forms of racism." Caroline Glick exposes the hypocrisy of far-Left Jewish organizations who deliberately choose to ignore the hatred and anti-Semitism of Black Lives Matter. They want to oust Mort Klein of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) because he dared to point out Black Lives Matter's Jew hatred and hatred of Israel. The following individuals want to make Klein a pariah.

Kenneth Bob, President, Ameinu;

Hadar Susskind, President and CEO, Americans for Peace Now;

Rabbi Bennett Miller, National Chair, ARZA;

Robert Aronson, Chair, HIAS;

Stuart Applebaum, President, Jewish Labor Committee;

Meredith Jacobs, CEO, Jewish Women International;

Janet Gurvitch, President, Na'amat USA;

Marilyn Wind, President, MERCAZ USA;

Sheila Katz, CEO, National Council of Jewish Women;

Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, Chief Executive, Rabbinical Assembly;

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President, Union of Reform Judaism;

Ann Toback, CEO, The Workers Circle;

Leslie Lichter, Interim CEO, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism;

Rabbi Marla Feldman, Executive Director, Women of Reform Judaism;

Rabbi Hara Person, Chief Executive, Central Conference of American Rabbis; and

Rabbi Ellen S. Wolintz-Fields, Executive Director, Women's League for Conservative Judaism

Moreover, in 2017 progressive Jews released an open letter in defense of anti-Semite Linda Sarsour this, despite Sarsour's praise for Nation of Islam leader and rabid anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, and the claim that "sharia law is reasonable."

This perfectly describes the other component of Amalek -- that some elements of Amalek exist within ourselves. Jews are confusing genuine justice with social justice.

Jews are ignoring that liberal - progressive - Leftis/Marxist politics "undermine the manifest self-interest of American Jewry." The politics of the progressive Jew is "bordering on the suicidal."

Thus, we must be strong and alert in order to prevail. America encompasses the idea that the laws of our land are G-d given to protect our freedoms; the belief that there needs to be equal justice under the law is integral to America.

Amalek, on the other hand, despises the moral values in our Constitution, loathes the protections of the individual and seeks to destroy the opportunities that create our well-being and wealth.

Certainly Jews in the US have traditionally been supportive of those who suffered from discrimination. But far too many Jewish organizations have given over their souls to the Red/Green alliance. They seem not to understand that the modern Amalek will attack Jews, attack freedom, and attack America. By accepting progressivism, Jews are implicitly "downgrading the seriousness of anti-Semitism." They have forgotten that the Jew is always the canary in the mine.

Rabbi Asher Benzio Buchman[1] in the journal Hakirah (Volume 28, Spring 2020) explains:

[T]he base of the Democratic Party in the United States is made up of the envious lower classes, the Muslims, and the G-dless 'intellectuals' who dominate and indoctrinate on our college campuses and in the media. All are driven by jealousy. Feminists and homosexuals coexist in blissful harmony with Muslims, who are for the oppression of women and the murder of homosexuals. Jealousy and its precipitous hatred for the Jews and Judeo-Christian America unite them. Many prosperous people will join in for ... the greatest jealousy is of virtue, and even the rich and famous are infested with it.

Consider the never ending virtue signaling that businesses, schools, and Hollywood proudly demonstrate while displaying no understanding of the irony [emphasis mine] of it all. Consequently, "[p]rotesters from the Black Lives Matter movement vandalized and toppled a statue . . . in Madison, Wisconsin, of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an immigrant from Norway who died fighting for the Union against slavery."

Rabbi Buchman cites the book Why the Jews authored by Prager and Telushkin which has a chapter on "Non-Jewish" Jews, from Marx to Chomsky. Buchman states that "we must acknowledge the phenomenon of biological Jews who are converts from Judaism to the nation of Amalek."

They are in lockstep with Hillary Clinton to uproot American culture. In fact, "[s]peaking to the 2015 Women in the World Summit, Clinton declared that 'deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs and structural biases have to be changed.'"

Obama went even farther in his transformation of the country and it should surprise no one that the riots, and the acceptance of a Marxist terrorist group such as BLM is now roundly applauded. The Left admires the godless quality of communism and yearns for the conquest of America. Accordingly, a "Catholic teacher is fired for criticizing the Black Lives Matter Movement."

Certainly, "chaos is the order of the day throughout the entire democratic world. This has been accelerated by the hypocrisy and intolerance of the vindictive Left, aided and abetted by foolish bleeding-heart pseudo-liberals who have become accomplices in the undermining of democracy." Jews, "especially those lacking an authentic Jewish education, consider that the well-being of the world and politically correct standards of social values must be their priority -- with disregard to the harm this inflicts on them as a community." Moreover, far too many liberal rabbis in American seem to be content with ignoring the avowed enemies of the Jewish people.

For example, there is the American Jewish Committee who in 2016 chose the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) to launch a Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council - this even though ISNA has ties to Islamic terrorists.

As Jews contemplate a vote for Joe Biden, do they realize that he supports J Street which is "one of the most virulent, anti-Israel organizations in the history of Zionism and Judaism?"

Valerie Sobel emphatically points out what the Democratic Party has become in her "Dear Jewish American Leftists: It's Time for a Talk." It should be mandatory reading at the Shabbat table.

CAIR or the Council on American-Islamic Relations has connections with the Muslim Brotherhood which seeks to infiltrate America and destroy the country. Yet, the Massachusetts Board of Rabbis (MBR) joined forces with the Hamas front group CAIR. So CAIR, a terrorist-linked group goes from influencing the War College to influencing Congress. Intifada Realism is becoming more clear each day when radical Islam allies itself with the radical Left.

Moreover, a pogrom recently occurred in Fairfax, Los Angeles as the people proudly held up Black Lives Matter signs. Consequently, anti-Semitism is in full vogue.

Astonishingly, even those allegedly versed in Judaism are in denial about BLM.

After the attacks on synagogues in Fairfax, the major Modern Orthodox synagogues in nearby Beverlywood, the more modern counterpart of the community, conducted Black Lives Matter sessions. Even though these same synagogues had to rush out their Torah scrolls to protect them from a racist mob, they did not voice any pain or outrage, or offer solidarity to their fellow vandalized synagogues. Unlike the statements by Young Israel and the Agudah, the Orthodox Union failed to even address the attacks on synagogues. Local leaders urged Orthodox Jews, who were the victims of the racist violence, to atone for their imaginary crimes of racism and to take up the hateful slogan of Black Lives Matter. Israeli-born philanthropist and activist Adam Milstein, who lives in Los Angeles, said ... '[t]he Jewish community is in denial. The fact that synagogues got tagged and Jewish businesses were looted with [signs saying] 'Free Palestine' and 'Kill the Jews,' is not a coincidence. The rioters are antifa and Black Lives Matter and they are inherently anti-Semitic.

Amalek resides in our society. We are approaching a day of reckoning when Jews need to wake up and stop ignoring the existential danger to America and to themselves.

