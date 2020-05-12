Will There Be an Obamagate Reckoning? You Betcha!

Spygate has a new name under the trending Twitter hashtag #ObamaGate. It is being revealed to the public in a slow but systematic fashion, a treasonous plot to undermine a presidential election and subsequent presidency. When that failed, the plot twisted to destroying a duly elected president through leaks, innuendo, and outright lies.

This was not simply a few rogue FBI or DOJ agents taking justice into their own hands. Instead a plot of this magnitude had the blessing of the big boss, the capo di tutti capi, as the Mafia like to say, the boss of all bosses, President Barack Hussein Obama. Hence the name ObamaGate.

It seems that the Obama administration was spying not only on candidate Donald Trump, but a host of other political opponents using NSA “about” queries. These unauthorized searches of the NSA’s database of all electronic communications numbered in the thousands and were carried out by intelligence “contractors” until NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers shut it all down. Conservative Treehouse has a detailed description and timeline of this nefarious activity.

18 U.S. Code § 2384 , “If two or more persons in any State or Territory…conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States.” Failing to prevent the election of the inevitable Hillary Clinton, Obama and his goon squad set out to destroy Trump’s presidency. One might call this a “seditious conspiracy,” which describes , “If two or more persons in any State or Territory…conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States.”

Trump goes one further and suggests the T-word, treason, which implies activity on behalf of a foreign entity, although the legal distinctions between treason and sedition are subtle and may ultimately be decided by either a military tribunal or 9 black-robed justices.

When unfettered access to the NSA database was eliminated, Obama and company went to plan B, the manufactured and fictious Steele Dossier. This led to FISA warrants on Trump campaign associates to both continue illegally spying on Trump but also to give cover to previous illegal spying via the NSA. Perhaps this was the mysterious “insurance policy” discussed by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Yet Trump’s people were in the way, namely former AG Jeff Sessions and incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. These were the only two individuals in the new Trump administration with the understanding and ability to shut down SpyGate and it was imperative that they be rendered impotent.

Recently released Flynn documents show how he was set up, entrapped, then coerced into pleading guilty to avoid financial ruin for him and his family. An orchestrated series of media leaks and media pressure led to Jeff Sessions’s recusal, leaving Trump’s fate in the hands of deep state snakes like Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his own goon squad.

The only remaining question is will there be a reckoning? Will the seditious conspirators be held to account? Or will they continue wandering in cornfields, tweeting their dismay over the DOJ losing its way? Will they continue to make the rounds on their co-conspirator networks like CNN or MSNBC or are there sealed indictments with US Attorney John Durham’s signature at the bottom, waiting for the right moment of delivery?

One explainer and interpreter of deep state machinations is the enigmatic Q group. We are told to “trust the plan” and that “pain is coming.” But are we being sold a bill of goods or are we impatient, not knowing how the movie plays out or ends?

Screen shot

Let’s see what today’s capo di tutti capi, President Trump, has to say about the reckoning. Start with a speech little known to the public, but likely well known to readers of American Thinker, from October 13, 2016. A few weeks before the election he lays out what is at stake and provides a roadmap for Q, who began posting an insider’s preview of the coming reckoning.

For those who like coincidences, Q’s first post was October 28, 2017, the same day Jeff Sessions appointed John Durham as interim US Attorney. Funny that.

In Trump’s speech he told us what he and his supporters were up against.

There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.

For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds. This is a struggle for the survival of our nation.

Their financial resources are unlimited. Their political resources are unlimited. Their media resources are unlimited. And, most importantly, the depths of their immorality [are] unlimited.

But I take all of these slings and arrows for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back.

This is our moment of reckoning as a society and as a civilization.

This election is about every man, woman and child in our country who deserves to live in safety, prosperity and peace.

We will rise above the lies, the smears, and the ludicrous slanders from ludicrous reporters.

That was almost four years ago. What does the President say now? From an interview last week on Fox and Friends,

Really most people knew from the beginning, and they knew it was just a total hoax. It was a made-up story, a disgrace to our nation.

These are dirty politicians and dirty cops and some horrible people.

They tried to take down the president of the United States, a sitting, duly elected president of the United States before I even won.

And other people around President Obama were totally involved. And you'll see more and more things come out I think because like I know how it works.

We are draining the swamp like nobody's ever drained the swamp.

One can argue over who in the ObamaGate conspiracy wears a black hat or a white hat. One can also complain about nothing happening, no indictments or perp walks. The deep state has been the king in Washington DC for decades. To quote Ralph Waldo Emerson, “When you strike at a king, you must kill him.”

Trump and his team have one shot at this and will take the kill shot on their terms and timing. For those who believe that the guilty will walk, or that Trump will turn into one of the two former President Bush’s, I won’t be able to and will not try to convince you otherwise. I do know that Trump keeps his promises.

Have faith. The forces against Trump are huge – the DC establishment, media, Hollywood, academia, and even members of his own party. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Listen to the man himself who last November told the White House press corps, "I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let's see what happens. Nobody else could have done that but me."

Behind the cable news headlines there is panic in DC. Enjoy the show.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a Denver based physician and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in American Thinker, Daily Caller, Rasmussen Reports, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and QuodVerum.