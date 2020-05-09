Stay-at-home Serial Killer Andrew Cuomo

Well, well, isn’t that special. After yelling at President Trump for not locking down the nation soon enough and the people of New York for not obeying his lockdown edicts, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admits that most Chinese Wuhan virus infections occur in the very place he, assorted health experts, and the anti-Trump lamestream media insist we should be -- in our homes. And nearly all of those occur to people with preexisting conditions:

Most new Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York state are from people who were staying home and not venturing much outside, a “shocking” finding, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The preliminary data was from 100 New York hospitals involving about 1,000 patients, Cuomo said at his daily briefing. It shows that 66% of new admissions were from people who had largely been sheltering at home. The next highest source of admissions was from nursing homes, 18%. “If you notice, 18% of the people came from nursing homes, less than 1% came from jail or prison, 2% came from the homeless population, 2% from other congregate facilities, but 66% of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” Cuomo said. “This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” he added. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

They were sheltering in place just as “experts” like Drs. Fauci and Birx and politicians like Andrew Cuomo have been telling us to do, yelling at us to do. This survey also showed that virtually all new cases are from folks with preexisting conditions and those who are in identifiable and vulnerable populations: Just as politicians are releasing prisoners from the confined space and tight quarters of a jail cell, they order us to shut up and sit down in the limited confines of our homes. Sunlight is the best disinfectant but we, particularly the younger, healthier and least vulnerable among us, are not allowed to go outside. We are to shelter in place and die in place:

The information was from a statewide survey of 1,000 patients at 100 New York hospitals. The results are preliminary, but offer a strong picture of who's most at risk. The study showed that virtually all coronavirus cases, 96 percent, were people who have other health issues; 73 percent of cases were people age 51 or older and in a state that's majority white, a majority of the coronavirus patients are black or Latino. Remember how Andrew Cuomo yelled at us for disobeying his orders? By doing so we were endangering lives, including our own: On Friday, March 20, the Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order mandating that 100% of the state’s non-essential businesses close or have their employees work remotely. Non-essential gatherings, regardless of size, are also barred under the measure…. “When I issued the stay-at-home order, it wasn’t, ‘It would be nice if you did.’ It is a mandate," said Cuomo. “Stay at home. If you’re a non-essential worker, stay at home” “If you leave the house, you’re exposing yourself to danger. If you leave the house, you’re exposing others to danger. You can leave the house, go home, and infect whoever’s at home. So stay at home,” he continued.

Now Cuomo echoes Captain Louis Renault in the 1942 classic movie Casablanca, who uttered the iconic line, “I am shocked -- shocked -- to find that gambling is going on in here!” Cuomo is shocked, shocked to find his stay-at-home mandate has killed New Yorkers who never left their homes. By staying home, they exposed themselves to danger. Cuomo is also probably shocked, shocked, if he even accepts responsibility, that his administration’s executive order shoveled COVID patients into nursing homes to infect and kill in droves the vulnerable residents inside, even as the hospital ship Comfort was in New York Harbor to receive patients waiting to receive patients, just as was the underutilized converted Javits Center.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine recently noted that Cuomo is still sending COVID patients into nursing homes, not only failing to protect the most vulnerable but deliberately putting them at risk:

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Ainsley Earhardt, Devine said that COVID-19 patients were transferred back into nursing home facilities because of an order from Cuomo in late March. "And, it's obscene really that he's not admitting that now. He is still sending them back there and he's acting as if there was no choice. Of course, there was a choice," she remarked, noting that President Trump sent a Navy ship to New York City to assist and the Javits Center was converted into a care facility. The nursing homes were begging for them not to be sent back, these COVID positive patients from hospitals and it was just impossible for them. They were short-staffed. How could they quarantine these elderly, frail people?" she asked…. "He is still doing it and this is what is so reprehensible. It's one thing to make a mistake in the heat of the moment. It's another to dig your heels in while people are still dying," Devine continued. "I mean, in this last week, we have added another 1,700 that hadn't been counted before to the death toll in nursing homes. So, just stop it. Admit you did wrong and fix it."

Somehow this was never brought up when Chris Cuomo, who violated quarantine rules to visit another property he owned, interviewed brother Andrew. Instead of asking why Andrew herded COVID patients into nursing homes, Chris asked Andrew how he felt being single and eligible again.

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the New York Post Michael Goodwin has no time for such nonsense and notes the callous indifference of Andrew Cuomo as he literally sentences New York seniors to death as they stay in theor homes – nursing homes that are unsafe:

On Tuesday, Cuomo was asked about a report from the Associated Press that his team had added more than 1,700 deaths to the count of those who died in nursing homes, bringing the total to at least 4,813. “I don’t know the details, frankly,” the governor answered, turning to an aide. Sgt. Schultz reporting for duty!

Cuomo will not take responsibility for this ongoing atrocity and, as he lectures President Trump and the American people on our duties and responsibilities, he is willing to lie about his culpability in the deaths of thousands of the most vulnerable:

“The nursing home has to make the decision,” he said Tuesday. “If they don’t think they can take care of someone, all they have to do is say no.” In this case, he “knows” something that’s simply not true, according to nursing home executives. The March 25 order that forced infected patients on them allows for no exceptions and has not been changed. The killer fifth paragraph still reads: “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to ­admission or readmission.”

Cuomo, the great health care expert and governor extraordinaire, says he didn’t know. But it is the job of this know-it-all who daily lectures the nation and President Trump on what needs to be done to see to the well-being of his people first – particularly the most vulnerable, the ones he ordered to stay home and the ones trapped in nursing homes. He didn’t. He lied and people died.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.