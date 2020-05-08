Republicans Believe Actions Speak Louder than Words -- Democrats, not so Much

Democrats sure know how to talk. They espouse lofty goals, heartfelt sympathy, and strident vows to instill fairness for all Americans. They promise to fulfill every aspiration and repair all grievances. Democrats unselfconsciously paint themselves as the good guys… and Republicans as rapacious villains.

However, when Democrats act, it’s counter to their good words. Here’s a few examples.

They profess support for the working class but act to harm their livelihoods.

When outsourcing became the rage, the working class needed a powerful advocate. Democrats abandoned them. Instead of championing industrial union members, they dropped them like hot potatoes to advocate for unionized government employees. Secondly, the livelihoods of the middle class fell when Democrats encouraged illegal immigration. The one-two punch devastated the American working class.

They say they’re fighting voter suppression but rig the system to steal elections.

Democrats push every change, making registration and voting easier, fight every check against voter fraud, support every change that opens a new path to fraud, push to legalize vote harvesting, and fight the cleansing of voter rolls. Democrat controlled states and cities provides sanctuary, benefits, and driver licenses to illegals. They talk a good game, but in truth, Democrats act against the principle of fair elections.

They profess support for the downtrodden but act to harm their futures.

Democrats have controlled many major cities and a few states for decades. These bastions of progressivism are stark examples of how they govern. Most Americans who are deprived of hope reside in these districts. Words are not putting food on the table, keeping their children safe, or providing the tools for a better future. Words are all they get.

They preach social justice but act inconsistent with the goal.

Equal opportunity for all? Not really. Democrats rip away support if anyone speaks contrary to the party line. They talk big in support of LGBQ and women’s issues but import intolerant cultures who do them harm. Democrats ruthlessly pursue Republicans accused of sexual crimes but stubbornly cover for accused Democrats. They promise affordable higher education but direct government money to college administrations who keep raising tuition. Social justice is not really about people. It’s a misanthropic tool to gather up political power.

They claim concern for Wuhan virus deaths but act to increase death count.

Democrats say they want fewer Wuhan virus deaths, but New York, California, and New Jersey made it illegal to turn away or test nursing home returnees, knowing full well that over a third of virus deaths occur in nursing homes. They say they’re horrified at the death count but provide financial incentives for doctors to attribute every death to the virus. Additionally, the national lockdown has increased the risk for every other terminal ailment through non-diagnosis, non-treatment, and delayed surgeries.

They say nobody is above the law but constructed a dual justice system.

Democrats holler incessantly that no one is above the law, but shield elected Democrats, illegal aliens, and convicted criminals from the law. They release prisoners back into society while arresting Americans for protesting overzealous government officials. They coddle illegals and give them rights and benefits American citizens don’t enjoy. Elected Democrat officials are never indicted despite endless attempts to overturn the last election, congressional corruption everyone can see, and grievous violations of our national security laws. Democrats clamor for equal justice, but their actions built a two-tiered justice system. One for them and another for the rest of us.

They tout democracy but act totalitarian

Democrats invoke the Framers, the Bible, and altruistic intentions to prove their democratic bona fides. Not only do they portray themselves as the true champions of democracy, but Republicans opponents are Nazis, fascists, murders, racists, and haters of every imaginable hue. Yet their actions speak otherwise. They cheer the police state tactics of the FBI, see nothing amiss in federal agencies working on their behalf, and ignore the wishes of the populace that go against their doctrines. Nothing exposes leadership style more than a crisis. Republican governors impose sensible restraints for the shortest time possible. Democrat governors impose draconian measures beyond CDC guidelines and extend them indefinitely.

Talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words. Put your money where your mouth is. Your word is your bond. All these axioms are foreign to Democrats. Instead they believe perception is reality. A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting its boots on. Principles are malleable to the moment. And a sucker’s born every minute.

Fortunately for the United States of America, the public is catching on. Perhaps the greatest gift that President Trump has bestowed upon this great nation is to expose Democrat Party leaders for who they really are. It’s not a pretty sight.