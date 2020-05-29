Policy vs. Personality: Why Would Anyone Vote for Biden over Trump?

Most polls show that former vice president Joe Biden is leading President Trump in the 2020 election. Americans should be careful about whom they are voting for. Meghan McCain, Mark Cuban, and Clint Eastwood are just a few who are seriously thinking of not voting for President Trump. Why? Because they are putting personality over policy.

Many do not like President Trump's brash behavior and combative ways with the press and Democrats. They see former V.P. Biden currently hiding in his basement and appearing to Americans as a hologram figure with an even-keeled nature. Americans should think long and hard and consider the reasons below as to why Biden should not be president.

THE COVID-19 VIRUS RESPONSE

PRESIDENT TRUMP: On January 31, the president declared the coronavirus a U.S. public health emergency and issued the ban on travel between the U.S. and China. On February 4, the White House directed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to step up coronavirus diagnostic testing procedures. President Donald Trump says nobody in need of a ventilator has been denied one.

A few months ago, it seemed there was going to be a catastrophic shortage of ventilators, but that fear, expressed by many Democrats and those in the press, never came to fruition. Colin Milligan, director of media relations at the American Hospital Association, stated, "To the best of our knowledge, a ventilator has been available for every patient that needed one."

The Trump administration issued guidelines that were credited with reducing the number of deaths. The President used innovation to get private companies on board to help reduce all shortages.

FORMER V.P. BIDEN: It would have been disastrous if he had been president. He touts the "playbook" that the Obama administration left. Yet throughout the playbook, there is a complete reliance on the WHO. Taking a stroll down Memory Lane, the WHO declared on January 14 that there was no human-to-human transmission. The playbook also admits that there is no magical plan for containing pandemics and that policymakers would have to learn and adjust over time, and it downplays the use of travel bans. Biden criticized President Trump's China travel ban, saying during an Iowa campaign event, "This is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysteria and xenophobia," which would have raised the death toll in the U.S.

BLACK AMERICANS

PRESIDENT TRUMP: This administration is now the first U.S. administration to label a white supremacist group a terrorist organization. The group is called the Russian Imperialist Movement. President Trump, not Barack Obama, passed the most comprehensive criminal justice reform bill in decades. He signed an executive order to push funding in programs, passing HBCU legislation faster than any other president in American history. This included pushing to increase the annual budgets by 25% as well as supporting much needed work-study programs for historically black colleges and universities. Before the pandemic, black American unemployment has reached its lowest rate in modern history for both black men and women, and the Trump administration has seen nearly 5 million Americans come off food stamps.

FORMER V.P. BIDEN: His rhetoric alone is offensive. In the 2008 primary race for president, Biden made comments about the then–Illinois senator, "I mean, you got the first mainstream African–American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy." He told the New York Observer, "I mean, that's a storybook, man." He has described black American felons as "predators" too sociopathic to rehabilitate — and white supremacist senators as his friends. Biden recently told a popular radio host and black American voters in an interview that "you ain't black" if they back President Donald Trump's re-election. In other words, don't think for yourself; just listen to what the Democrats say. Looking at his voting record, he helped pass the 1994 crime bill that caused a spike in black incarcerations.

The fact is that President Trump has done more to help black Americans than the Obama administration. As Vernon Jones, a black Georgian Democrat state representative, summarized, "[a] generation of African-American families have been devastated by draconian policies that Joe Biden supported and voted for when he served in the U.S. Senate. A change was needed and President Trump took action." Jones then brought up the case of Alice Marie Johnson, whose sentence was commuted by President Trump after being denied by President Obama several times. "What the media often failed to note," the lawmaker wrote, "was that her pleas for mercy fell on deaf ears when she approached the previous administration."

ISRAEL

PRESIDENT TRUMP: He kept his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, something no other president ever did. In March 2019, the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. In November 2019, in a major reversal of prior U.S. policy, the Trump administration declared that Israelis' settlement activity on so called Palestinian land is not necessarily illegal. Trump unveiled a peace plan that would give Israel sovereignty over approximately 30% of the West Bank territory and the Jordan Valley.

FORMER V.P. BIDEN: During a Tuesday, May 19 virtual fundraiser with members of the U.S. Jewish community, Biden vowed to reverse President Trump's policies in the Israeli region. In April, he said the embassy should never have been moved without that decision being part of a wider Middle East peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians. "But now that it's done, I would not move the embassy back to Tel Aviv."

DISASTROUS "TREATY" DEALS

PRESIDENT TRUMP: He pulled out of the Paris Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the South Korean trade deal, NAFTA, the Iran nuclear deal, and the World Trade Organization, and he is considering pulling out of the WHO. He also had NATO nations pay their fair share for their own security. He renegotiated to get better deals that included the USMCA with Canada and Mexico and a revised South Korean trade deal and has countries who have historically been delinquent in meeting their NATO defense spending commitments now contributing between $130 billion and $400 billion over the next three years.

FORMER V.P. BIDEN: Regarding the Paris Agreement, the Obama administration ended up shipping $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to this fund without authorization from Congress. The accord was negotiated poorly by the Obama administration and signed out of desperation, which was also the case with the Iran nuclear deal. Giving Iran billions of dollars allowed the Iranians to spend the money on more terrorist activities, and after ten years, it appears they will have a nuclear weapon. The Trans-Pacific Partnership, the South Korean trade deal, NAFTA, and NATO all took advantage of America.

CHINA

PRESIDENT TRUMP: He has made the first move in a fairer trade deal that includes commitments from Beijing to halt intellectual property theft, refrain from currency manipulation, cooperate in financial services, and purchase an additional $200 billion of U.S. products. Regarding China's response to the pandemic, administration officials said it will be held accountable. Trump floated the idea of taxing companies that produce products outside the U.S., specifically in China. He said recently, "We should have supply chains in the United States." He was also criticized for calling the pandemic the Wuhan Virus and the Chinese Virus even though that is where it originated.

FORMER V.P. BIDEN: In an ad, the Biden campaign criticized Donald Trump as soft on China, ignoring the fact that the president started a multi-billion-dollar trade war and has sent warships to the South China Sea to confront Beijing over their military buildup. Biden is desperate to deflect and distract the voter from his own China problems. What did he do as V.P. when China was taking intellectual property and stealing jobs? Nothing. But let's not forget his close ties to China while V.P. In his book Peter Schweizer said, "The Vice President is negotiating a bunch of very sensitive issues with the Chinese. He is basically going soft on Beijing. Shortly after his return to the U.S., Hunter Biden's firm receives a $1 billion private equity deal from the Chinese government."

ENERGY

PRESIDENT TRUMP: He approved a right-of-way allowing the Keystone XL oil pipeline to be built across U.S. land. He has been good for coal families by halting restrictive regulations, and he abolished the Stream Protection Rule that would have eliminated 70,000-plus jobs. President Donald Trump ordered energy secretary Dan Brouillette and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin to get funding to the struggling U.S. oil and gas industry. The Trump administration has also started giving energy companies temporary breaks on royalties and rent they pay to extract oil and gas from leases on public lands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FORMER V.P. BIDEN: President Barack Obama's Environmental Protection Agency implemented a "war on coal" where thousands of lifelong coal-mining families lost their livelihoods in a matter of years through their over-regulation. During a Democratic debate, Biden said there would be no place for coal or fracking in his administration. He went on to say, "We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those — any fossil fuel." A few days ago, he also affirmed that if elected president, he would rescind President Trump's permit to allow the Keystone XL oil pipeline to cross the U.S. He has gone to the left of President Obama by promising to put a ban on all new oil and gas permits on federal lands and waters. He went so far as to say Mobil executives should be "held criminally liable" for not doing more to respond to climate change. Because of his stance on energy, many Americans would lose their jobs.

Late in April, Biden acknowledged that he is ready to embrace the Green New Deal aimed at making sweeping changes to America's energy spectrum. In May, he named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the avatar of the Green New Deal, and John Kerry, the architect of the Paris climate accord, to lead his climate task force.

CONCLUSION

Just looking at these few issues, do Americans really want Joe Biden as the next president? While America is struggling to regain its economic footing, it is obvious that Biden is not up for the job. Unemployment will not be reduced, and the GDP will not fall to its all-time low as it did under President Trump before the pandemic. Americans should look long and hard before they mark the "D" for president because this country will be far worse off. Maybe some Americans do not want to sit and have a beer with President Trump, but they sure like how their 401(k) plans and the job market increased.

The author writes for American Thinker. She has done book reviews and author interviews and has written a number of national security, political, and foreign policy articles.

Image: Ninian Reid via Flickr.