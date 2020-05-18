On Trump-Hatred

It’s not rocket science to say the beginning of Trump hatred came from the Clinton campaign. He was once feted in New York, even by liberals. How did it change from high regard to hated? One thing is clear, dislike was instant once Trump entered the race as a Republican, increased as he ran, and took a quantum leap forward when he won the election. To this day the hatred has grown on a level hardly thought possible.

It has now become common for leftists to accost those who differ by going into hysterics. Hysterics often exhibiting shrieking about how Trump lies, and how he’s the most awful person in the world. This has become somewhat normative for the left. I have personally witnessed many left-leaning individuals who act otherwise sane, erupt in reckless anger, going on diatribes of how Trump lies. All the time. This malicious soul eating anger, its zeal, its unbridled passion is something exhibited by most leftist elites, yet excused.

It’s beyond over the top, it’s beyond unsetting, but there it is for all to see. Well, quite clearly a lot of people on the left don’t see, or even have a clue what it is doing to them. Not to mention our entire country.

I am not speaking of debate forcefully expressed, or of passionate opposition. I am speaking of hostile, irrational, blood boiling, bug eyed, beyond the pale, unstable, demented, wild, aberrant insanity. That’s what we have witnessed since Donald Trump entered politics. This hatred increasing with every successful Trump accomplishment and every failed attempt to remove him from office.

This is what we are dealing with. I call it the Gadareen principle, after the story of the crazed man that Jesus healed. Like the Gadareen, leftists have become possessed. Possessed by hatred. There may be another explanation; until someone proves this wrong, or shows a rational alternate explanation, I’m sticking with this story.

Let’s speak of origins. The media has long since passed into this frothing madness of Trump hatred. It began when he burst onto the scene as he fought so effectively against so many of their pet narratives. Illegal immigration, globalization, America first, a good economy, etc. He fought their left-leaning narratives and won the Republican nomination. He fought even harder, winning the presidency. Already unforgiven before he won, it was as if a valve of unending sewage filled with hatred was opened onto everyone and everything. The left-leaning media, known as the MSM had gone over the edge. They lied, cheated, deceived, and basically lost any credibility they may have ever had. Russia, Kavanaugh, Ukraine, impeachment and now their insane disinformation reporting on Covid-19.

This is an easy truth for those on the center-right to see. Hatred. It’s what the left does, and it’s a sign of who leftists have become. Let me say this, this hatred appears unquenchable, and totally evil.

It’s an old political strategy to arouse passions in your voters to dislike what the opposition believes. The left has simply brought it to an unprecedented level today. I think the Clintons began this over the top hatred on the left during their co-presidency, elevating it even further after his impeachment. It morphed into Bush-hatred; W became the target of what I call Hitlerization. Obama tipped his hate-hand long ago when he called conservatives bitter clingers, holding onto their guns and religion.

But suddenly Bush wasn’t Hitler enough, because the real Hitler was Trump.

Long ago, I bookmarked this WikiLeaks email chain from the Podesta emails:

The chain discusses how the campaign should run against Trump. The first money quote:

“We're told that President Clinton (like Mrs. Clinton and some other Dems) > thinks that Trump would be a formidable opponent in the general election, > and that Dems are in a form of denial if they dismiss Trump as a joke who > would be easily defeated in November. President Clinton, like others, > thinks that Trump has his finger on the pulse of the electorate's mood and > that only a well-financed, concerted campaign portrayed him as dangerous > and bigoted will win what both Clintons believe will be a close November > election.”

Unfortunately for Hillary, she snarkily portrayed him, and his supporters as a joke, and forgot what appears to be some wisdom in taking Trump’s campaign seriously.

It’s hard not to notice the plan: Portray Trump as dangerous and as a bigot. Think of the repeating narratives in the media we have had now for four years:

Trump is unhinged.

Trump is chaotic.

Trump is mean-spirited.

Trump is so crazy he needs to be removed from office.

Trump is a racist.

Trump approves of the KKK.

Trump is a misogynist.

Trump hates gays.

Trump lies.

Trump is the worst person ever.

Trump has never done anything right.

This was the Hillary campaign’s design; proclaim why it was mandatory to hate Trump. Portray him as a dangerous bigot. When he won, the narrative had been set in the minds of the entire media. It was etched in the hearts of every left-leaning journalist, along with the #nevertrumpers. They didn’t realize what was done to them. Clinton lost the election, but her campaign affected her supporters in a terrible way.

It didn’t take long for the Obama/Clinton campaign to begin the plot to remove the President. Somehow these smartest people ever thought they could make this Russia charge stick. So they fanned the flames of hatred even higher. Anyone who contradicted or questioned their silly narrative was a Putin puppet, abetting the Trump/Putin alliance.

I have witnessed this irrational hatred in ordinary Democrat voters many times now. It comes from a media who has assimilated this hatred to a frothing point. Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddow, Brian Stelter, Fredo Cuomo, the vast majority of alphabet network anchors and commentators. They never stop. They froth almost every day. They do control themselves (slightly) better than the average Democrat voter, but it’s clear, they have driven themselves way over the edge by assimilating this hatred that had been unleashed by the Clinton campaign. You can find clips almost daily of anyone in the left-leaning media business and see how vicious and hate-filled they are.

Even their comedians are like this now. They are unfunny and unwatchable.

I have pointed in the past to the NYT editorial that opened the flood gates to lying about Donald Trump. If you add the pathological hatred (one that has grown every day) to this equation, you get the media we have today. And by extension, we get the Democrat base we have today.

This has crippled the thinking of more than a third of the country. Truth is the first casualty, along with civility. The country has been roiled by this madness way too long.

There is only one antidote to this problem right now, because being nice to them like GW Bush, McCain, Romney, and the RINO wing of the GOP clearly was a failure. We have to open our eyes as a people, see these things clearly, then work like we never have before to remove these Gadareens from power. First in elections, simultaneously working to take down their propaganda/media machine.

Trump has started both. We need to help him succeed at both anywhere we can. If they win the next election, I guarantee their hatred will metastasize. And hanging us individually won’t be enough for them.