Obama’s De Facto Russian Collusion Co-Conspirators

The release of both the sworn testimony of those involved in creating and disseminating the Russia collusion hoax and the documentation outlining how General Flynn was framed has confirmed that President Obama was fully involved in and aware of the treasonous effort to use the power of government to undermine the Trump campaign, marginalize the Trump presidency, and destroy General Flynn.

The most astounding aspect of this entire sorry spectacle is that in a nation with a 244-year history of constitutional republicanism and a free press, a President and his confederates felt so emboldened that they orchestrated what amounts to an attempted coup in what is undoubtedly the greatest political scandal in American history.

So certain were the Obama collaborators they would not only succeed in emasculating President Trump, but they would never be held accountable that one of the prime collaborators, James Clapper, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, unabashedly revealed to Anderson Cooper of CNN in July of 2018 the following (which was completely ignored and buried by the mainstream media):

If it weren’t for President Obama, we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today, including Special Counsel (Robert) Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.

Reading between the lines, Obama not only ordered the review but would have been fully aware of the use of the Steele Dossier. A totally fabricated document which was the pretext and sole basis of the intelligence assessment, FISA applications and the justification for the Mueller investigation.

President Obama, as he has done throughout his political career, tacitly encouraged his aides and minions to leak to their accomplices in the media any negative, and oftentimes fabricated, whispers about his political rivals. The Obama Administration holdovers in the new Trump Administration, having been steeped in this duplicity, would also be part of the grand strategy of marginalizing President Trump utilizing an incessant drumbeat of fabricated leaks about Russia, collusion, and Trump’s supposed ineptitude in order to frame public opinion and intimidate the Republicans in Congress.

During the entirety of the Obama presidency, the Republicans and the mainstream media never held him to account for any scandals that presaged the Russia collusion imbroglio. These include the Fast and Furious cover-up, the use of government agencies to spy on various reporters and news outlets, illegally hacking into the computers in the Senate in order to snoop on and intimidate various senators, and the IRS targeting of conservative organizations in order to undermine their voice in elections.

Obama Administration Cabinet, July 2012

Official White House photo by Chuck Kennedy

The egregious, overt and illegal attempt to obliterate Donald Trump and subvert the Constitution was conceived and put into motion by President Obama and his fellow perpetrators because they felt certain that a feckless Republican Party would never fully probe Obama’s motives or actions. Additionally, Obama was confident a sycophantic mainstream media would never seriously investigate a conspiracy initiated by him, whom they idolized, and they would, in fact, abet the plot to destroy Donald Trump, whom they loathed.

Since 1989 and the election of George H.W. Bush, a majority of Republicans elected to national office have chosen to worship the twin gods of civility and compromise rather than vigorously defend and promote liberty, free enterprise and limited government. Meanwhile, their political adversaries, the Democratic Party and the Left (now one and the same) had no such compunctions, as they were determined to achieve their ends regardless of the means.

In conjunction with their accomplices in the mainstream media, Democrats quickly ascertained that any outrageous accusation on their part, such as that Republicans are determined to starve children, would eventuate in the near complete surrender of any opposition to their proposed policies. Further, rather than support their colleagues in the Party who were oftentimes the victims of specious and malicious accusations, the spineless elites in the Republican Party willingly sacrificed their members on the altar of civility and faux integrity.

On the other hand, in an effort to show a willingness to “compromise” when in control of either or both Houses of Congress, the Republicans inevitably slow-walked or initiated cursory investigations of any Democrat wrongdoing.

The recently released sworn testimony of Obama’s collaborators, wherein to a person they admit there was no Russian collusion, took place when the Republicans controlled the House of Representatives. Yet, with this testimony in-hand, Speaker Paul Ryan and Chairman Trey Gowdy publicly proclaimed the FBI and various intelligence agencies did nothing wrong and refused any request by other Republicans on the investigative committees to issue subpoenas to further expose the conspiracy. Both men also remained steadfast in their support of Robert Mueller and his probe despite the sworn testimony of the Obama co-conspirators.

In the Republican controlled Senate, the Intelligence Committee under the Chairmanship of Richard Burr essentially exonerated the intelligence community of any wrongdoing by solely focusing on the question of whether Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 election in order to assist the Trump campaign and ignoring mountains of evidence that the various intelligence agencies were determined to spy on and undermine the Trump campaign.

The failure to pursue a thorough and complete investigation to publicly expose the truth allowed the Mueller probe to extend beyond Election Day 2018, costing the Republicans the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi being installed as Speaker, the Ukraine impeachment fiasco, and never-ending investigations of President Trump and his Administration.

Because of Republican fecklessness nearly 53% of all Americans and 77% of Democrats as of April 2020 still believe the Steele Dossier proved that there was collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. Barack Obama and his henchmen’s faith in the spinelessness of the Republicans in Congress was well placed.

Complicit in skullduggery were the adoring minions in the mainstream media. Not only were they in the thrall of Obama, but as Donald Trump repeatedly singled them out for their bias and penchant for misreporting during the campaign, they were determined to flex their influence and join in the Obama attempt to destroy him as they breathlessly waited for any leak from their “trusted” sources. Any story or leak no matter how salacious or false or unproven was banner headlines and fodder for endless cable news coverage.

The obviously inane accusation that Donald Trump was a traitor and beholden to Vladimir Putin was quickly seized upon without any question or justification.

In a little over three years, the Washington Post published nearly 24,000 stories about Trump, Russia and collusion. The New York Times published over 18,000 stories. CNN on its website published 11,500 stories. The wire service Associated Press, which supplies over 1300 local newspapers and broadcasters with news articles, published nearly 12,500 stories. All told there were probably more than 100,000 stories published in the media, over 90% of which were anti-Trump with virtually no criticism or disclosure of the Obama Administration and their machinations.

Among CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, PBS and NBC, it is estimated that over 20,000 broadcast hours were spent on the Russian collusion narrative again virtually all anti-Trump as many of the Obama collaborators were retained as contributors on these networks. Barack Obama’s faith in the cooperation of the mainstream media was also well placed.

Standing athwart this onslaught was President Trump, his Twitter account, impartial investigative bloggers, conservative leaning websites, talk radio, a handful of tenacious Republican members of the House and the opinion hosts on Fox News.

Without Donald Trump’s resolve and tenacity, along with the determination of his small cadre of stalwart allies, the Obama coup attempt might well have succeeded in so marginalizing the Trump presidency that he would have been abandoned by the Republicans in Congress and, in all likelihood, been forced to resign. No other Republican president since Abraham Lincoln, with the possible exception of Ronald Reagan, would have been able to survive and turn the tables on his tormentors.

Nonetheless, Barack Obama and his henchmen would not have been emboldened in their machinations to undermine an election and then overthrow a presidency if it were not for the fecklessness of the Republican Party and the blind eye as well as the overt support of the mainstream media. His de facto co-conspirators.